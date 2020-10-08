Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.0.2

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 131 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in version 7.0.2 RC 1:
  • ofz#25684 keep ParseCMAP within legal area
  • ofz#25696 OOM
  • rhbz#1875377 PDF export in calc does not export labels
  • rhbz#1878275 Changing "Start at" number never changes unless you do something else to reinitialize bullets and numbering inputs
  • tdf#95640 FILEOPEN: Custom lists not imported from MSO XLSX files
  • tdf#96725 CONFIGURATION: "Open With > LibreOffice" missing for AppleWorks (.cwk) files on Mac
  • tdf#103602 new documents fail ODF validation with Error: unexpected attribute "draw:fill"
  • tdf#107459 MATCH with third parameter MatchType=-1 fails if the SearchVector is passed directly as the result of an array-formula.
  • tdf#108673 FILESAVE XLSX: Copy-pasting cell validation may result in a sheet reference error saved as invalid xlsx content
  • tdf#112342 FILEOPEN DOCX Page breaks are before the images in Microsoft Word, but after images in LibreOffice Writer
  • tdf#118682 FILESAVE DOCX formula field exported as plain text, losing the formula
  • tdf#119286 Sanitize documents using "Find & Replace" getting slower and slower
  • tdf#120760 FILEOPEN Z-order of objects in attached DOCX is wrong
  • tdf#121189 Chart is not shown after saving .odp as .pptx
  • tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
  • tdf#127802 FONT EFFECTS: Not possible to hide/unhide when selection contains both hidden and unhidden text (GTK3)
  • tdf#127932 Printing progress dialog briefly shows the total page numbers multiplied by ten in the beginning
  • tdf#131420 Filesave DOCX: Border from frame not present after RT
  • tdf#131456 Writer Tabbed: Wrong Portrait icon in Orientation toolbox
  • tdf#131537 FILESAVE DOCX OLE objects “Display as icon” setting ignored on opening
  • tdf#131581 Hang/Freeze pressing Search in Expert Configuration without search string
  • tdf#131801 add support for paragraph mark formatting with character style for DOCX
  • tdf#132105 COUNTBLANK function fails with external references
  • tdf#132160 Crash in swlo!SwRedlineData::SetSeqNo
  • tdf#132483 FILEOPEN DOCX OLE object aligned to page opens in shifted position
  • tdf#132555 FILEOPEN PPTX: border around image is missing
  • tdf#132561 Export of jpeg or png from Draw shows white/light-grey shadow
  • tdf#132614 Autocorrect conversion error (bracket to enclosed characters)
  • tdf#132688 Display of diacritics added to existing files is broken in lines with punctuation or footnotes/endnotes
  • tdf#132940 Crash mergedlo!vcl::Region::operator= (with really specific steps)
  • tdf#133015 FILEOPEN PPTX: text box gets displaced by text coming from master page (which Office 365 does not show)
  • tdf#133163 Saving DOCX document with formula cell in table removes formula
  • tdf#133327 Calc only saves background color up to column BL for additional row of the same background color with empty row in between ( steps on comment 16 )
  • tdf#133490 Unwanted "Text box" movement after Undo'ing last Move
  • tdf#133502 annotation has wrong position in LO 7.0
  • tdf#133564 Text OK on button in Autofilter window doesn't show (macOS)
  • tdf#133853 Number of columns in large sheets 16385 (XFE) instead of XFD (16384)
  • tdf#134174 FILEOPEN PPTX: image shown rotated 90 degrees
  • tdf#134225 Pie chart data label moves outside of chart area
  • tdf#134413 Previews in area bitmap dialog are shrinking after deleting/inserting new items
  • tdf#134439 Page Break: editing "Text flow > Breaks" gives differing results depending on where the cursor is situated
  • tdf#134477 MsgBox macro function always creates an icon next to the text
  • tdf#134491 Calc UI: icons of "Text Extension" radio buttons broken in Calc>Sidebar>Alignment (Regression to 6.4.4)
  • tdf#134583 Gallery: Glow effect paints the document yellow
  • tdf#134607 LO7RC1 - LANGPACK macOS - many versions fail to recognize LibreOffice7 installation as valid on Catalina
  • tdf#134708 Erratic behaviors in Basic IDE
  • tdf#134746 Images disappearing when editing text in libre writer (tracking changes enabled)
  • tdf#134887 New toolbar button doesn't update the icon after theme change and missing support for extra large icons
  • tdf#134923 FIND & REPLACE DIALOG: Keyboard Shortcut not recognized
  • tdf#134928 Colibre: Paragraph background color bucket in the sidebar has a red stripe which is confusing
  • tdf#135001 Crash delete/undo an resize shape
  • tdf#135016 FILESAVE DOCX: Error The file could not be written. (steps in comment 6)
  • tdf#135018 CRASH: Track Changes: Accepting All Changes
  • tdf#135042 Gallery: Incorrect Scrollbar behaviour after resizing the sidebar
  • tdf#135056 Freeze hang/after deleting index SwPosition::dumpAsXml
  • tdf#135094 Slides show completely black in presentation mode (Linux kf5 and gtk3)
  • tdf#135128 Writer: Changing shadow's color is changing shadow distance
  • tdf#135149 Image in frame in DOCX not deleted when pressing delete
  • tdf#135181 UI: Zoom slider in toolbar of Calc's print preview is not transparent (gen)
  • tdf#135184 FILEOPEN XLSX Dotted lines disappeared
  • tdf#135265 UI: Manage Changes dialog shows the format changes with the same green + icon as insert changes
  • tdf#135342 Impress generates a wrong PPTX file after Minimize presentation
  • tdf#135395 Going to presentation mode with single font work takes 30 seconds since 7.1 with Skia Raster
  • tdf#135412 CRASH: Undoing paste of section with flys
  • tdf#135457 CRASH in a BASIC macro
  • tdf#135487 UI: Color stripe for font color or highlight color is missing (skia)
  • tdf#135490 Fraction line in formulas not always shown in presentation view (Skia)
  • tdf#135500 UI: previously inserted images are broken (not Skia related)
  • tdf#135550 List Box not triggering any event macros
  • tdf#135565 Fonts preview and libreoffice cover illegible
  • tdf#135579 Deinstall of LO 7.0.0.3 on Win7Pro also deletes "VCRUNTIME140.dll"
  • tdf#135623 Tables are stacked onto each other after undo of page wrap change
  • tdf#135625 Change "Drawing objects" in Calc's Navigator from a generic image to drawing object
  • tdf#135636 Deleting page break not working, if the cursor is on different page
  • tdf#135640 Sidebar: Styles tree doesn't expand when clicking on text (gtk3)
  • tdf#135661 Image position broken after undo save & reload (and causes save error for DOCX)
  • tdf#135665 FILEOPEN DOCX VML shape with Tight wrap imported incorrectly
  • tdf#135670 Colibre: Wrong icon for Square Bevel and Octagon Bevel
  • tdf#135682 EDITING: If a table is the first element of the document, "Select All" does not select all
  • tdf#135721 Image removed after correcting word with right click context menu
  • tdf#135736 Writer Tabbed: Wrong icon for "More Options" in Page Size toolbox
  • tdf#135743 For RTL locale, toolbar split button actions mirror popup dialog position and are positioning content unreadable out of frame
  • tdf#135755 Crash:right click to Manage Changes List on side bar
  • tdf#135790 "%MOD1" appears in LO Tip of the Day #41
  • tdf#135799 Error loading user-defined type with fixed-type array data field from password-protected library
  • tdf#135872 Sifr: Missing icons for Line Numbering
  • tdf#135888 copy/paste of text boxes results in separate shape and text frame
  • tdf#135931 Breeze: Missing icons for Line Numbering
  • tdf#135942 crashtesting failure on export to docx
  • tdf#135950 Immediate CRASH: Highlight multiple cells in a Writer table and select FORMAT -> CHARACTER
  • tdf#135965 F1 for help is broken for the LibreLogo command line toolbar item
  • tdf#135973 FILESAVE DOCX: Restart Numbering (text:start-value="1") Not Reserved
  • tdf#135997 SPECIAL CHARACTER DIALOG: Crash in: SvxCharacterMap::updateRecentCharControl()
  • tdf#136032 Basic Compiler Bug - incorrect syntax error message - Print #iNumber,"#"
  • tdf#136047 FILEOPEN PPTX: image from master page appears reverted ("white hole")
  • tdf#136062 UI Calc Manage Changes dialog has incorrect button texts
  • tdf#136094 Background color doesn't work for all UNO controls (gtk3/kf5)
  • tdf#136107 crash on export of selection
  • tdf#136113 FILEOPEN XLSX Shape editing does not change modified status of file
  • tdf#136127 Crash: Add Protected PDF file on Photo Album
  • tdf#136133 LibreOffice crash with GetInvolved and Donate infobar
  • tdf#136139 Endless loop when opening file containing EMF image
  • tdf#136143 Regression Err:448 in Optional arguments
  • tdf#136161 Ctrl+F should highlight the previously searched text, for easy replacement
  • tdf#136189 Crash rejecting track and changes sorted by author
  • tdf#136238 Deleting a very very large cross page table (26 pages) very very slow
  • tdf#136240 File Opening ODT: Slow opening (polypolygon issue) (Skia Raster/Vulkan)
  • tdf#136242 Calc: Minverse() - when selecting the matrix from function wizard, wrong interval is selected
  • tdf#136269 Calc: Inserting a function - Search bar is not focus by default
  • tdf#136282 Fix for bug #99197 breaks openning of an rtl ms-word document
  • tdf#136323 LibreOffice 6.4.3.2 crash ASSERT: "object == obj" in qaccessiblecache.cpp, line 122
  • tdf#136364 Multiple non-contiguous ranges (range list/concatenation/union) broken on import from Excel and in UI
  • tdf#136377 Fedora 32 - dnf instead of yum
  • tdf#136423 XShapeGrouper::group does not work with a single shape
  • tdf#136455 GTK3: Unable to open Standard Filter in a file with large quantity of data rows
  • tdf#136471 Applying a spell checker suggestion adds the result also to the autocorrect replacement list (since 7.0)
  • tdf#136474 Selecting just-created motion path animation effect in the custom animation panel causes undefined funkiness (gen and kf5)
  • tdf#136494 Field in Address Book Source dialog overflows its pane
  • tdf#136512 Infinite event loop in vcl/unx/gtk3/gtk3gtkdata.cxx
  • tdf#136545 CRASH: Running presentation (gen)
  • tdf#136553 Writer document canvas does not refresh with Skia rendering
  • tdf#136575 Skia: Assert failing opening attachment 42154
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.2 RC 2:
  • tdf#133358 Crash in: sw::GetParaPropsNode
  • tdf#133812 Style 'Result' and 'Result2' have been removed; Subtotals do not get automatic formatting any longer
  • tdf#134157 Edit with external tool causes a CPU hit
  • tdf#134782 layout change with paragraph line spacing in table cells caused by fix for bug 125300
  • tdf#135879 can not unprotect bookmarks
  • tdf#136559 Calc freezes when click "All" in auto-filter dialog
  • tdf#136737 Grid in the Change Icon dialog is oversized
  • tdf#136805 Export to PDF/A-1a is not PDF/A conformant
  • tdf#136985 Crash after resolving comment, undoing and opening redo steps

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.0.2&lang=nl
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (46)

-Moderatie-faq
-146046+124+21+30Ongemodereerd18
Wijzig sortering
+1Umbrah
8 oktober 2020 14:38
Vraagje -- puur vanuit het concept gebruikersgemak, is iemand bekend met het feit of er een open source office-suite á la libreoffice is die meer context-gevoelige menu's kent á la microsoft office? Al die werkbalken in libreoffice zijn een beetje ongebruikersvriendelijk. De ribbon wordt best gemist elke keer.
+1Atheistus
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 15:11
Grappig, voor mij was de Office ribbon dé reden om definitief over te stappen naar een pakket zonder die idiote balk die de hele tijd een groot deel van je scherm bezet. :)
+1zordaz
@Atheistus8 oktober 2020 17:01
Same here: ik vind de ribbon ook vooral verspilling van schermruimte, al kun je hem ietsje kleiner maken. Daarnaast zit er aan de ribbon m.i. eenzelfde leercurve als aan klassieke menu's, je moet net zo goed weten waar je wat kunt vinden cq. wat je moet doen. Soms vind je door die 'contextgevoeligheid' ook gewoon niet wat je zoekt in het ribbon.
+1Fireshade
@zordaz8 oktober 2020 18:47
De ribbon scheelt in het algemeen in het aantal muisklikken om te krijgen wat je wilt.
0fapkonijntje
@zordaz14 oktober 2020 14:11
De ribbon is bewezen efficiënter, dus je doet jezelf tekort als je het geen kans geeft. Er is een reden dat dat ding bestaat. MS doet die dingen niet voor de lol. De situaties waarin je je weg niet kunt vinden binnen de ribbon zijn naar verhouding zodanig zeldzaam, dat je er netto alsnog best winst uithaalt. Je kunt verder gewoon dubbelklikken op de ribbon en dan is 'ie kleiner dan de klassieke toolbars. De kopie zoals in LibreOffice is misschien niet zo mooi, maar bevalt mij ook best. Natuurlijk kost het even 12 seconden om te zien hoe de opbouw is, maar daarna win je er vooral tijd mee.

Dat kinderachtige gezeur ook altijd met nieuwe en verbeterde functionaliteit waar een paar dinosauriërs over vallen. Met die houding hadden we allemaal nog in een grot gezeten. Want het wiel is ook maar raar en vuur is ook maar anders, dus we blijven lekker op onze rotsblokken in de kou zitten, want dat zien we als normaal, want dat zijn we nou eenmaal gewend.
0zordaz
@fapkonijntje14 oktober 2020 15:04
Tja. Ik gebruik sinds begin jaren negentig office software en had al een .nl e-mail-adres toen mensen nog geen idee hadden wat dat was. Je kunt me dus inderdaad een dino noemen. Ik kan je echter gerust stellen: met beide office pakketten (LibreOffice en MS Office) kan ik nog prima overweg. Maar blijkbaar mag ik mijn voorkeuren niet hebben en niet uitspreken, want dat is kinderachtig gezeur? Ach ja...
0mbb

@fapkonijntje17 oktober 2020 21:14
De ribbon is bewezen efficiënter
Voor wie, onder welke omstandigheden? Heb je een uitleg van wat het voordeel van die ribbon zou moeten zijn? Voor mij heeft het er altijd als menu-onder-nieuwe-naam uitgezien, maar dan met soms ontbrekende knoppen afhankelijk van de context..

Ik kan me voorstellen dat het voor de kantoorgebruiker met routine gebruik de ribbon sneller kan zijn. Omdat die alle gebruikte picto's uit zijn hoofd weet, en de afstanden korter zijn als er context-gevoelige taken verdwijnen. (Maar dan zijn hotkeys nog sneller).

Voor de diverse kantoorgebruiker gaat het snelheidsverschil al niet op, want als van taak gewisseld wordt zitten de knoppen altijd net in dat andere menu.

Voor de casual user/thuisgebruiker is de ribbon een ramp, je moet alle menu's door en met de muis over alle pictogrammen hooveren om uit de alt-text op te maken wat ze zouden kunnen doen. Direct googelen voor een functie is vaak nog het snelst.

(Alle menu's doorbladeren geld tegenwoordig soms ook voor LibreOffice sinds ze met hun knoppen zitten te schuiven, maar in elk geval kun je die zelf verplaatsen via custom settings)

Wat hoogte van knoppen/bars betreft, dat lijkt me op de meeste schermen toch geen probleem? Alleen op laptops zal het nut hebben.
In LibreOffice kan (kon) je hele toolbars verticaal aan de zijkant plakken, die ruimte gebruik je meestal toch niet allemaal, zeker niet op breedbeeld schermen.
0fapkonijntje
@mbb17 oktober 2020 22:28
Het probleem dat jij hier hebt is dat je alles bekijkt vanuit jouw eigen kader. Daar zit geen studie achter, maar dat is volledig wat je gewend bent en je subjectieve concepten waarmee je de ribbon beoordeelt. Dat je iets al honderd jaar doet, betekent niet dat het goed is. Dat iets voor jou niet werkt, hoeft niet te betekenen dat het iets niet werkt, maar kan net zo goed user error betekenen.

De hele ribbon is ontwikkeld omdat MS duizenden feature requests kreeg van features die al bestonden. De ribbon heeft dat probleem redelijk opgelost, zeggen ze zelf tijdens een evaluatie van Office2010, want je komt vooral functionaliteit tegen die wat relevanter is op dat moment.

Mocht je echt interesse hebben in het waarom, dan is dit je bron. Dan zie je ook alle alternatieven die bekeken zijn en de redenatie/onderzoek erachter. Ze hebben bij MS echt niet stilgezeten. Ondanks dat velen denken van wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 17 oktober 2020 22:29]

+1WOteB2
@Atheistus8 oktober 2020 15:17
Dat is het voordeel van Libreoffice, ieder z'n smaak en ieder z'n mogelijkheid.
0fapkonijntje
@WOteB214 oktober 2020 15:18
Aan de andere kant kost dat allemaal heel veel testwerk en ontwikkeltijd om zoveel te ondersteunen en onderhouden. Ik vermoed dat de ontwikkeling van libreoffice flink sneller kan gaan als ze hun scope verkleinen en niet iedereen tevreden proberen te houden, door vast te blijven in oude patronen. Ik weet, dat is een bekend probleem in de IT. Maar wel een onhandige situatie.
+1Jazco2nd
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 17:02
OnlyOffice, dat is volledig gebaseerd op de Office formaten (waar LibreOffice niet op is gebaseerd). Werkt dus feilloos met je docx en xlsx bestanden, 0.0 verschil in layout etc.
https://www.onlyoffice.com/best-libreoffice-alternative.aspx

Ze hebben tegenwoordig OnlyOffice DesktopEditors, kan je gewoon installeren als desktop app.

Nadeel: Het integreert qua layout helemaal niet in je OS helaas, maar ziet er verder net als Office uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 8 oktober 2020 17:04]

+1sebati

@Jazco2nd8 oktober 2020 17:47
"OnlyOffice, dat is volledig gebaseerd op de Office formaten"

Neem aan dat je daarmee bedoeld dat je 100% dezelfde implementatie hebben als Microsoft van (het gesloten formaat) OOXML Transitional (DOCX, XLSX,..) en binary DOC/XLS/.. formaten? Dat waag ik te betwijfelen. Voor veel documenten zal het geen probleem zijn, maar dat is het in recente versies van LibreOffice ook niet; de ondersteuning wordt snel beter. Weet toevallig van een van de ontwikkelaars dat zij referentie documenten hebben waarmee ze de kwaliteit testen en dat OnlyOffice daarop stuk gaat; zij willen dit (uit principe) niet (zoals OnlyOffice wel doet) op die manier op hun site zetten. Ik denk dat, behalve Microsoft zelf, vrijwel niemand een volledige implementatie van hun formaten heeft en alle alternatieven wel gaten hebben in hun implementaties.

EDIT: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 8 oktober 2020 18:09]

+1Jazco2nd
@sebati8 oktober 2020 17:56
Uit eigen ervaring: mijn documenten, heel simpele tekst met headers en opsommingen maar zelfs PDF formulieren (in LO Draw dan) hebben zelden de gewenste layout in LO (6.4 en 7.0). PDFs zijn soms 10cm naar rechts verschoven. Ik ga geen pakket gebruiken waar ik dat moet herstellen.

Als ik ff snel een brief moet schrijven etc gebruik ik LO wel. Maar voor de rest altijd OnlyOffice nu. Daar ziet het er exact uit als in Office. Dus in mijn ervaring klopt de online vergelijking, ik herken zelfs dingen in die voorbeeld docs.

En ik heb echt wel moeite gedaan om mijn docx bestanden in LO er hetzelfde uit te laten zien:
https://github.com/zilexa...lob/master/officefonts.sh
Dit script zal de oude Verdana/Arial etc fonts installeren, Segoeui en de nieuwere MS fonts (Calibri etc) door ze uit PowerpointViewer van de timemachine/oldversion.com te extracten (grootste deel van dit script is niet van mij trouwens, kostte wel tijd om dit te vinden).

Ik geloof ook wel dat het beter wordt. Maar ik vind zelfs de layout van buttons in LO er wat rommelig uitzien (met ribbon). Daar word ik erg onrustig van. Ze horen gewoon strak naast/onder elkaar, even los van hoe het er in MS Office uitziet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 8 oktober 2020 17:57]

0sebati

@Jazco2nd9 oktober 2020 11:50
Valt zeker nog veel te verbeteren op dat vlak in LO en daar wordt ook actief aan gewerkt. Ook voor de komende LO 7.1 zijn daar weer veel verbeteringen gemaakt met name op gebied van SmartArt. Een leuke blog om te volgen is https://vmiklos.hu/blog/

Met PDF's heb ik zelf niet zo veel problemen gezien; zouden daar problemen mee zijn dan komen die wel naar voren gezien er de laatste tijd veel functies voor manipuleren daarvan worden toegevoegd zoals Ondertekenen, Redigeren en Annoteren (laatste in ieder geval in Online).

Zelf niet zoveel problemen met huidige tabbladen, maar denk dat je bedoeld dat dit komt doordat er soms verschillende formaten iconen boven/onder elkaar staan waardoor je het beschreven effect krijgt. Als de formaten wel gelijk zijn en ze zijn dan nog steeds verschoven kun je het beste een Bugzilla melding maken. De ontwikkelaar van de tabbladen vroeg afgelopen week nog om feedback.
+1scholtnp
@sebati8 oktober 2020 18:59
OOXML is wel een open standaard, maar de vraag is hoe consistent het is. Als je 6000 bladzijdes nodig hebt om hetzelfde te bereiken als wat de Document Foundation in 867 bladzijdes kan beschrijven, dan doe je toch iets verkeerd. Nog afgezien van het feit dat ook de referentie-implementatie en de specificatie misschien niet overeenkomen. Valt allemaal niet te controleren,...
0sebati

@scholtnp9 oktober 2020 11:31
OOXML Strict is een open standaard, OOXML Transistional is dat niet.

MS Office maakt standaard gebruik van een gesloten document formaat OOXML Transitional (bindery strings binnen XML tags) terwijl het ook het wel ISO gestandaardiseerde OOXML Strict ondersteund; deze ISO standaard wordt in de praktijk nauwelijks gebruik en is in Office dan ook terug te vinden onder Opslaan Als "Strict Open XML-document". Deze omschrijving zorgt ervoor (IMO) dat de gemiddelde gebruiker in ieder geval wordt afgeschrikt om dat formaat te gebruiken. Dat dit doelbewust is wordt ondersteund door de first time wizard in MS Office, want deze laat enkel de keuze zien tussen "Microsoft Office Document (DOCX)" (dit is dus geen ISO standaard...) of opslaan in "Open Document Format (ODT)". Betreffend DOCX formaat wordt onder Office Opties netjes als "Word-document" omschreven, in plaats van "Transitional Open XML-document"; wat net zo afschrikwekkend zou klinken als "Stict Open XML-document" maar zet de gebruiker in ieder geval aan het denken. De first time wizard zou ook de keuze voor het open formaat moeten geven indien Microsoft voorstander zou zijn geweest van het gebruik van dat open formaat.
0scholtnp
@sebati9 oktober 2020 12:54
Bedankt voor verdere detaillering. Het is dus nog gekker dus. Het lijkt me duidelijk dat ze een broertje dood hebben aan de-jure standaarden, want dat dan zouden ze echt moeten concurreren met hun service i.p.v. hun machtspositie.
0sebati

@scholtnp9 oktober 2020 13:16
Precies, het ondersteund het gevoeld dat iedereen destijds al had dat de OOXML ECMA standaard er enkel doorheen is gedrukt bij de ISO om de ODF als standaard te ondermijnen. Waarom anders zou je de naamgeving binnen Office zo "onduidelijk" maken. Daarnaast is aan de OOXML standaard sindsdien niets meer gedaan, Microsoft zal daar ook niets aan doen omdat ze daar geen belang bij hebben en bedrijven en organisaties zijn niet geïnteresseerd omdat vrijwel niemand OOXML Strict toepast.
Daarentegen heeft Microsoft wel actief deelgenomen (mensen en middelen) aan de totstandkoming van de ODF 1.3 specificatie welke op dit moment bij de ISO ter acceptatie ligt. LibreOffice 7 heeft deze reeds geïmplementeerd en Microsoft heeft zich er destijds aan geconformeerd om de standaard drie maanden na acceptatie ook in MS Office te hebben opgenomen.
0scholtnp
@sebati9 oktober 2020 14:33
...Microsoft wel actief deelgenomen (mensen en middelen) aan de totstandkoming van de ODF 1.3 specificatie
Heb je daar een linkje van? Kan handig zijn om twijfelaars te overtuigen.
0sebati

@scholtnp9 oktober 2020 14:43
Voor volledig overzicht zie
https://blog.documentfoun...-committee-specification/

In de Acknowledgements sectie worden alle betrokken individuen benoemd, waaronder een aantal Microsoft medewerkers:
https://docs.oasis-open.o...1-part1-introduction.html

In de aankondiging van ODF 1.3:

"So far, the COSM [Community of ODF Specification Maintainers] project has been backed by Microsoft, Collabora, the UK Government Digital Services, CIB, the European Commission’s StandICT project and Open-Xchange. The money has been used to pay an editor to finalize the ODF 1.3 specification and manage it through the OASIS review and ratification process."

Zie https://blog.documentfoun...sis-tc-committee-odf-1-3/


EDIT: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 9 oktober 2020 14:44]

0Jazco2nd
@sebati26 oktober 2020 09:40
Is het mogelijk in LibreOffice om Strict OOXML te selecteren? Ik zie 2 .docx opties: "Word 2007-365" en "OOXML Text (Transitional)". Beetje gek, zou zeggen dat beide naar Transitional refereren?
0sebati

@Jazco2nd26 oktober 2020 10:30
Mnn dat is gek inderdaad, is bij mijn in 7.0.2 aangeduid als "Office Open XML Tekst (Transitional)", maar dat lijkt me een typo en zou "Office Open XML Tekst (Strict)" moeten zijn is mijn vermoeden (red. vergelijkbaar met in MS Word opslaan als "Strict Open XML-document.") gezien de andere formaten proberen zo dicht mogelijk bij het origineel te komen. Zal het eens navragen.
0Jazco2nd
@sebati26 oktober 2020 10:50
Dacht al, ben ik nou gek. Heb ook gegoogled maar kan hier geen recente info over vinden.. het meest duidelijke dat ik via Google vind is jouw comment hier :)
+1ThinkCreative
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 14:40
Je kan de experimentele ribbon aanzetten: https://www.howtogeek.com...interface-in-libreoffice/

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThinkCreative op 8 oktober 2020 17:32]

+1boy447
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 14:40
Volgens mij heeft WPS Office een beetje dezelfde layout als Microsoft Office.
+1dieselross
@boy4478 oktober 2020 14:46
WPS Office mag dan wel een vergelijkbare layout hebben als Microsoft Office, maar het is niet open source (waar Umbrah specifiek om vraagt).
+1Omega
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 14:52
De tabbed ribbon layout van LibreOffice zoals al genoemd, en OnlyOffice het cloud/lokale office pakket.
+1knarfikki
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 15:01
Dank je wel voor de vraag. miste het zelf ook dus heb even gegoogeld.
Je kan het gewoon instellen in LibreOffice: Beeld > Gebruikersinterface > Tabblad.
of in het engels:View > Toolbar Layout > Notebookbar
+1g4wx3
@Umbrah8 oktober 2020 15:40
OnlyOffice, AGPLv3 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OnlyOffice
Wl enkel de kernapps, "Word", "Excel", "Powerpoint"

https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE

[Reactie gewijzigd door g4wx3 op 8 oktober 2020 15:41]

0michielRB
@g4wx38 oktober 2020 15:48
Ik heb Onlyoffice draaien in Nextcloud. Prima combi!
/schaamteloze plug: zie https://nethserver.org

[Reactie gewijzigd door michielRB op 8 oktober 2020 15:49]

0Jazco2nd
@michielRB8 oktober 2020 19:15
Gebruik je toevallig Traefik voor https? Dat werkt voor mij bij alle dingen die ik heb draaien behalve OnlyOffice (icm FileRun, een lichtgewicht afgeslankt afgeleide van NextCloud).
0michielRB
@Jazco2nd8 oktober 2020 19:25
Nee. NethServer is een Linux small business server. Voor DNS en DHCP wordt DNSmasq gebruikt. Om een webhost via https te llaten lopen wordt er een Letsencrypt certificaat gebruikt. Alles 1 klik install.
Een van de modules is Nextcloud waar sinds NC18 (hub) onlyoffice eigenlijk al automagisch bij in zit.
Waar ik op dit mee bezig ben is om een nieuwe module te maken voor Matrix-synapse. Losse installatie via een installatie howto werkt al. De volgende stap is om daar een rmp voor te maken.
Ook is Jitsi-meet inmiddels op die server geinstalleerd (via docker dat weer via portainer wordt beheerd). Nu nog de bridge naar Matrix-synapse....
+1michielRB
8 oktober 2020 15:37
Ik moet nog even geduld hebben. LO7 wordt met Fedora 33 meegeleverd en Fedora 33 wordt eind van de maand gereleased.
Fedora32 zit LO nog op versie 6.4 (en ik ga niet avonturen met andere repo's of handmatig downloaden en installeren, Fedora is me al bleeding edge genoeg.. :) )
+1Omega
@michielRB8 oktober 2020 15:43
7.0.1.2 zit in Rawhide, het word waarschijnlijk nog naar 7.0.2 geüpdate voor de release van Fedora 33 over ~2 weekjes.
+1erikmeuk3
8 oktober 2020 16:26
Ik wacht nog wel even.
Windows10:
Bij de vorige 7.0 versies wilde de installer dat ik de verkenner en apc-ups software af wilde sluiten om bestanden te veranderen.
Wie herkent dit?
+1beerse

@erikmeuk38 oktober 2020 17:06
Dat de installer ziet dat er bestanden open staan die bij de installatie (mogelijk) worden overschreven. Volgens mij kan je er voor kiezen toch door te gaan, maar dan moet je de hele pc herstarten voordat je LibreOffice kan gebruiken: De installer zet dan een jobje klaar die bij herstarten wordt uitgevoerd zodat de bestanden alsnog worden bijgewerkt.

Het lijkt misschien vreemd dat de verkenner en/of ups-software hier mee fluiten. Voor de verkenner is het een grote gok wat die met de bestanden moet doen. Voor de ups software is mijn gok dat die mogelijk op java is gebaseerd. LibreOffice heeft ook het een en ander met java te doen. En vanwegen wijzigingen in de JRE en JDK licenties van Oracle zou ik mij kunnen voorstellen dat daar iets is aangepast.
0sebati

@erikmeuk39 oktober 2020 12:20
Met wat @beerse ook al aangeeft wil ik daar aan toevoegen dat je die melding vaak ook gewoon kunt negeren en doorgaan met de installatie zodat je je pc op een later tijdstip kunt herstarten. LO start gewoon op na de installatie.
+1tratz
8 oktober 2020 18:19
Heb zelf laatste LibreOffice 7.0.1 icm LibreOffice Online gecompileerd.

Kostte aardig wat tijd om aan de praat te krijgen, maar erg gaaf een Web-based versie te zien. Het menu/UI is javascript-based, en het document wordt middels tiles gerenderd, vergelijkbaar met Google Maps.

Heel tof project
0sebati

@tratz9 oktober 2020 12:17
FYI Online is afgelopen week verhuisd naar Github en begreep dat vanaf nu enkel daar de wijzigingen zijn te vinden.
https://collaboraonline.github.io/
https://github.com/CollaboraOnline/
0tratz
@sebati11 oktober 2020 15:02
tnx, ik had zelf deze gecompileerd, https://github.com/LibreOffice/online

Had 't toegepast in een (eigen gebouwd) administratie-systeem (Lool compileren en WOPI-service gemaakt).

Goeie tip, had even zitten kijken wat het verschil is tussen Collabora en LibreOffice Online. Collabora schijnt wat stabieler te zijn. Zolang 't "hobbie" is, ga ik voor de laatste versie :)
+1Username3457829
8 oktober 2020 22:13
Ik heb het programma zo'n twee/drie jaar op m'n computer. Maar man ik vind het ondanks dat ik een donkere thema heb geïnstalleerd echt een gedrocht hoe het eruit ziet Ik gebruik graag de ribbon, maar het programma ziet er nog steeds uit alsof ik naar Office 98 kijk ofzo.
Zou geen kwaad kunnen als ze een keertje een designer inhuren ofzo en er een likje verf overheen gooien.

Edit: Zojuist weer even gestart aangezien ik het niet al te vaak gebruik, maar ik zie de helft van de ribbon interface niet eens in darkmode .. helemaal lekker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Username3457829 op 8 oktober 2020 22:16]

+1Zidane007nl
8 oktober 2020 23:04
Helaas geen fix voor de meerdere grootte witte vlakken die soms worden getoond bij het openen van een .xlsx bestand. Ook in versie 6.4.6 speelt dit.
Ik ga binnenkort even wat tijd steken in het aanmaken van een bug.

