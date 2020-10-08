De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 131 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.2 RC 1:
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.2 RC 2:
- ofz#25684 keep ParseCMAP within legal area
- ofz#25696 OOM
- rhbz#1875377 PDF export in calc does not export labels
- rhbz#1878275 Changing "Start at" number never changes unless you do something else to reinitialize bullets and numbering inputs
- tdf#95640 FILEOPEN: Custom lists not imported from MSO XLSX files
- tdf#96725 CONFIGURATION: "Open With > LibreOffice" missing for AppleWorks (.cwk) files on Mac
- tdf#103602 new documents fail ODF validation with Error: unexpected attribute "draw:fill"
- tdf#107459 MATCH with third parameter MatchType=-1 fails if the SearchVector is passed directly as the result of an array-formula.
- tdf#108673 FILESAVE XLSX: Copy-pasting cell validation may result in a sheet reference error saved as invalid xlsx content
- tdf#112342 FILEOPEN DOCX Page breaks are before the images in Microsoft Word, but after images in LibreOffice Writer
- tdf#118682 FILESAVE DOCX formula field exported as plain text, losing the formula
- tdf#119286 Sanitize documents using "Find & Replace" getting slower and slower
- tdf#120760 FILEOPEN Z-order of objects in attached DOCX is wrong
- tdf#121189 Chart is not shown after saving .odp as .pptx
- tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
- tdf#127802 FONT EFFECTS: Not possible to hide/unhide when selection contains both hidden and unhidden text (GTK3)
- tdf#127932 Printing progress dialog briefly shows the total page numbers multiplied by ten in the beginning
- tdf#131420 Filesave DOCX: Border from frame not present after RT
- tdf#131456 Writer Tabbed: Wrong Portrait icon in Orientation toolbox
- tdf#131537 FILESAVE DOCX OLE objects “Display as icon” setting ignored on opening
- tdf#131581 Hang/Freeze pressing Search in Expert Configuration without search string
- tdf#131801 add support for paragraph mark formatting with character style for DOCX
- tdf#132105 COUNTBLANK function fails with external references
- tdf#132160 Crash in swlo!SwRedlineData::SetSeqNo
- tdf#132483 FILEOPEN DOCX OLE object aligned to page opens in shifted position
- tdf#132555 FILEOPEN PPTX: border around image is missing
- tdf#132561 Export of jpeg or png from Draw shows white/light-grey shadow
- tdf#132614 Autocorrect conversion error (bracket to enclosed characters)
- tdf#132688 Display of diacritics added to existing files is broken in lines with punctuation or footnotes/endnotes
- tdf#132940 Crash mergedlo!vcl::Region::operator= (with really specific steps)
- tdf#133015 FILEOPEN PPTX: text box gets displaced by text coming from master page (which Office 365 does not show)
- tdf#133163 Saving DOCX document with formula cell in table removes formula
- tdf#133327 Calc only saves background color up to column BL for additional row of the same background color with empty row in between ( steps on comment 16 )
- tdf#133490 Unwanted "Text box" movement after Undo'ing last Move
- tdf#133502 annotation has wrong position in LO 7.0
- tdf#133564 Text OK on button in Autofilter window doesn't show (macOS)
- tdf#133853 Number of columns in large sheets 16385 (XFE) instead of XFD (16384)
- tdf#134174 FILEOPEN PPTX: image shown rotated 90 degrees
- tdf#134225 Pie chart data label moves outside of chart area
- tdf#134413 Previews in area bitmap dialog are shrinking after deleting/inserting new items
- tdf#134439 Page Break: editing "Text flow > Breaks" gives differing results depending on where the cursor is situated
- tdf#134477 MsgBox macro function always creates an icon next to the text
- tdf#134491 Calc UI: icons of "Text Extension" radio buttons broken in Calc>Sidebar>Alignment (Regression to 6.4.4)
- tdf#134583 Gallery: Glow effect paints the document yellow
- tdf#134607 LO7RC1 - LANGPACK macOS - many versions fail to recognize LibreOffice7 installation as valid on Catalina
- tdf#134708 Erratic behaviors in Basic IDE
- tdf#134746 Images disappearing when editing text in libre writer (tracking changes enabled)
- tdf#134887 New toolbar button doesn't update the icon after theme change and missing support for extra large icons
- tdf#134923 FIND & REPLACE DIALOG: Keyboard Shortcut not recognized
- tdf#134928 Colibre: Paragraph background color bucket in the sidebar has a red stripe which is confusing
- tdf#135001 Crash delete/undo an resize shape
- tdf#135016 FILESAVE DOCX: Error The file could not be written. (steps in comment 6)
- tdf#135018 CRASH: Track Changes: Accepting All Changes
- tdf#135042 Gallery: Incorrect Scrollbar behaviour after resizing the sidebar
- tdf#135056 Freeze hang/after deleting index SwPosition::dumpAsXml
- tdf#135094 Slides show completely black in presentation mode (Linux kf5 and gtk3)
- tdf#135128 Writer: Changing shadow's color is changing shadow distance
- tdf#135149 Image in frame in DOCX not deleted when pressing delete
- tdf#135181 UI: Zoom slider in toolbar of Calc's print preview is not transparent (gen)
- tdf#135184 FILEOPEN XLSX Dotted lines disappeared
- tdf#135265 UI: Manage Changes dialog shows the format changes with the same green + icon as insert changes
- tdf#135342 Impress generates a wrong PPTX file after Minimize presentation
- tdf#135395 Going to presentation mode with single font work takes 30 seconds since 7.1 with Skia Raster
- tdf#135412 CRASH: Undoing paste of section with flys
- tdf#135457 CRASH in a BASIC macro
- tdf#135487 UI: Color stripe for font color or highlight color is missing (skia)
- tdf#135490 Fraction line in formulas not always shown in presentation view (Skia)
- tdf#135500 UI: previously inserted images are broken (not Skia related)
- tdf#135550 List Box not triggering any event macros
- tdf#135565 Fonts preview and libreoffice cover illegible
- tdf#135579 Deinstall of LO 7.0.0.3 on Win7Pro also deletes "VCRUNTIME140.dll"
- tdf#135623 Tables are stacked onto each other after undo of page wrap change
- tdf#135625 Change "Drawing objects" in Calc's Navigator from a generic image to drawing object
- tdf#135636 Deleting page break not working, if the cursor is on different page
- tdf#135640 Sidebar: Styles tree doesn't expand when clicking on text (gtk3)
- tdf#135661 Image position broken after undo save & reload (and causes save error for DOCX)
- tdf#135665 FILEOPEN DOCX VML shape with Tight wrap imported incorrectly
- tdf#135670 Colibre: Wrong icon for Square Bevel and Octagon Bevel
- tdf#135682 EDITING: If a table is the first element of the document, "Select All" does not select all
- tdf#135721 Image removed after correcting word with right click context menu
- tdf#135736 Writer Tabbed: Wrong icon for "More Options" in Page Size toolbox
- tdf#135743 For RTL locale, toolbar split button actions mirror popup dialog position and are positioning content unreadable out of frame
- tdf#135755 Crash:right click to Manage Changes List on side bar
- tdf#135790 "%MOD1" appears in LO Tip of the Day #41
- tdf#135799 Error loading user-defined type with fixed-type array data field from password-protected library
- tdf#135872 Sifr: Missing icons for Line Numbering
- tdf#135888 copy/paste of text boxes results in separate shape and text frame
- tdf#135931 Breeze: Missing icons for Line Numbering
- tdf#135942 crashtesting failure on export to docx
- tdf#135950 Immediate CRASH: Highlight multiple cells in a Writer table and select FORMAT -> CHARACTER
- tdf#135965 F1 for help is broken for the LibreLogo command line toolbar item
- tdf#135973 FILESAVE DOCX: Restart Numbering (text:start-value="1") Not Reserved
- tdf#135997 SPECIAL CHARACTER DIALOG: Crash in: SvxCharacterMap::updateRecentCharControl()
- tdf#136032 Basic Compiler Bug - incorrect syntax error message - Print #iNumber,"#"
- tdf#136047 FILEOPEN PPTX: image from master page appears reverted ("white hole")
- tdf#136062 UI Calc Manage Changes dialog has incorrect button texts
- tdf#136094 Background color doesn't work for all UNO controls (gtk3/kf5)
- tdf#136107 crash on export of selection
- tdf#136113 FILEOPEN XLSX Shape editing does not change modified status of file
- tdf#136127 Crash: Add Protected PDF file on Photo Album
- tdf#136133 LibreOffice crash with GetInvolved and Donate infobar
- tdf#136139 Endless loop when opening file containing EMF image
- tdf#136143 Regression Err:448 in Optional arguments
- tdf#136161
Ctrl+
Fshould highlight the previously searched text, for easy replacement
- tdf#136189 Crash rejecting track and changes sorted by author
- tdf#136238 Deleting a very very large cross page table (26 pages) very very slow
- tdf#136240 File Opening ODT: Slow opening (polypolygon issue) (Skia Raster/Vulkan)
- tdf#136242 Calc: Minverse() - when selecting the matrix from function wizard, wrong interval is selected
- tdf#136269 Calc: Inserting a function - Search bar is not focus by default
- tdf#136282 Fix for bug #99197 breaks openning of an rtl ms-word document
- tdf#136323 LibreOffice 6.4.3.2 crash ASSERT: "object == obj" in qaccessiblecache.cpp, line 122
- tdf#136364 Multiple non-contiguous ranges (range list/concatenation/union) broken on import from Excel and in UI
- tdf#136377 Fedora 32 - dnf instead of yum
- tdf#136423 XShapeGrouper::group does not work with a single shape
- tdf#136455 GTK3: Unable to open Standard Filter in a file with large quantity of data rows
- tdf#136471 Applying a spell checker suggestion adds the result also to the autocorrect replacement list (since 7.0)
- tdf#136474 Selecting just-created motion path animation effect in the custom animation panel causes undefined funkiness (gen and kf5)
- tdf#136494 Field in Address Book Source dialog overflows its pane
- tdf#136512 Infinite event loop in vcl/unx/gtk3/gtk3gtkdata.cxx
- tdf#136545 CRASH: Running presentation (gen)
- tdf#136553 Writer document canvas does not refresh with Skia rendering
- tdf#136575 Skia: Assert failing opening attachment 42154
- tdf#133358 Crash in: sw::GetParaPropsNode
- tdf#133812 Style 'Result' and 'Result2' have been removed; Subtotals do not get automatic formatting any longer
- tdf#134157 Edit with external tool causes a CPU hit
- tdf#134782 layout change with paragraph line spacing in table cells caused by fix for bug 125300
- tdf#135879 can not unprotect bookmarks
- tdf#136559 Calc freezes when click "All" in auto-filter dialog
- tdf#136737 Grid in the Change Icon dialog is oversized
- tdf#136805 Export to PDF/A-1a is not PDF/A conformant
- tdf#136985 Crash after resolving comment, undoing and opening redo steps