Software-update: Home Assistant Core 0.116.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.116 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.116: Entities card row editor, restore snapshots and performance metrics

Home Assistant Core 0.116! So, how have you been? Fully processed the massive 0.115 birthday release yet? Honestly, I haven’t. There was soo much in 0.115, and to me, it feels like that release was yesterday.

So, today, a nice size, manageable release that brings some smaller things to the table. Lots of fixes, UI tweaks and improvements; hopefully a smooth sail!

The biggest changes can be found in the Supervisor. @ludeeus has been smashing on his keyboard to add the option to upload and restore snapshots during onboarding. A much-upvoted WTH. As a bonus, he also added performance metrics to the Supervisor UI. Nice work!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 0.116.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

08-10-2020 14:29
Home Assistant Core

+1dutchnltweaker
8 oktober 2020 14:53
Ik ben zelf ook bezig met Home Assistant en ik vraag me af hoe je het zo kan customizen zoals de voorbeeld (screenshot) hier getoond in het artikel.
+1Revaes
@dutchnltweaker8 oktober 2020 15:04
Wat bedoel je precies? Je kunt toch gewoon de kleuren zo instellen en de mdi icoontjes pers device zo zetten dat dit het resultaat is?
+1dutchnltweaker
@Revaes8 oktober 2020 15:14
Ik bedoel meer zoals dit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...h_with_the_way_my_config/
+1noidea_2
@dutchnltweaker8 oktober 2020 16:55
In dat geval moet je even doorbladeren naar de GitHub link die er bij staat in de comments.
+1noidea_2
@dutchnltweaker8 oktober 2020 15:16
Wat Revaes zegt. Als het jou om de layout gaat, denk ik dat er een combinatie van horizontale en verticale stacks gebruikt zijn met een aantal button cards. Mocht het jou te weinig mogelijkheden bieden, moet je op het forum even zoeken naar custom cards.
Even los van het feit dat een mooi dashboard zeker zijn doel heeft, ben ik tot de conclusie gekomen dat een dashboard minder relevant is als je de automations goed hebt ingericht. Een domotica systeem moet zijn werk doen op de achtergrond, en je moet het pas missen als het er niet meer is/zijn werk doet.
+1MoiZie
8 oktober 2020 16:02
Het moeilijkste uit deze release notes vond ik de opmerking dat ze python 3.7 gaan uitfaseren. Leuk dat 3.9 bijna komt, maar debian stable draait nog ' gewoon' op 3.7. Ik voorzie geen tijdige release van debian 11 (nu testing) binnenkort.... Hoop dat ze daar wel rekening mee gaan houden, niet iedereen draait een ' altijd up to date rolling release'
+1Somoghi
@MoiZie8 oktober 2020 16:50
Python 3.9 has been released on 5 October. This means that Python 3.7 support is now deprecated and will be removed after two months (which will be effective in 0.118)

Vind ik ook aan de vlotte kant.

Wat er gewijzigd is tov 3.8 kun je hier vinden: https://docs.python.org/3...tml#porting-to-python-3-9

[Reactie gewijzigd door Somoghi op 8 oktober 2020 16:52]

+1Bose321
@MoiZie8 oktober 2020 20:55
Het draaien direct op Python is dan ook geen ondersteunde manier om Hass te draaien zoals ze zeggen. Lijkt me ook een veel minder mooie en makkelijkere manier.
0TrekVogel
@Bose32110 oktober 2020 18:00
Het lijkt mij ook niet ideaal, maar zijn de verschillen zo groot dat 3.7 in december al niet meer ondersteund kan worden?
0TrekVogel
@MoiZie10 oktober 2020 18:01
Ik wil geen domme vragen stellen maar kun je Python dan niet gewoon updaten zonder naar Debian 11 te moeten?
+1pookie79
8 oktober 2020 15:47
Kan ik met dit ook via de smartphone de lampen aan en uit zetten als totaal oplossing of moet ik dat onafhankelijk via verschillende apps doen?
+1XBL
@pookie798 oktober 2020 15:54
Ja, je kunt praktisch alles met elkaar laten praten via HA. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld IKEA lampen met bijbehorende hub, maar ook lampen die verbinden via een generieke zigbee hub (usb). In HA zijn ze voor mij allemaal hetzelfde en kan ik ze aan het uit zetten, maar ook allemaal schakelen in automations (imo boeiendste stuk van home automation).
+1pookie79
@XBL8 oktober 2020 16:03
Wat ik bedoel is het mogelijk dat ik dan een app op smarphone heb of zo zodat ik de HA kan aansturen of kan dat dan alleen via bv de RPi waar het op draait. Of is het gewoon een webpage? Kan het dan ook van buiten af of heb ik dan vpn nodig?

Edit:
Het klinkt bijna te mooi om waar te zijn. Ik ben in elk geval de komende tijd lekker aan het klussen!
Bedankt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door pookie79 op 8 oktober 2020 16:26]

+1fanatic_david
@pookie798 oktober 2020 16:24
Eenmaal HA draait op een Raspberry Pi, een NUC, een NAS of wat dan ook kan je alles bedienen via de HA web interface en/of via de app (beschikbaar voor Android en iOS).
Wil je ook extern HA kunnen bereiken, dan heb je een aantal opties:
  • voor 5 USD (minder dan 5 euro) per maand kan je gebruik maken van HA Cloud
  • van buitenaf een VPN verbinding opzetten naar je thuisnetwerk
  • een reverse proxy opzetten voor HA (en eventuele andere services die je hebt draaien), maar dit vereist wel wat moeite en kennis, en brengt risico's met zich mee
+1Bose321
@fanatic_david8 oktober 2020 20:57
Of gewoon een makkelijke manier: port 8123 openzetten en eventueel met een LE certificaat en klaar.
+2lenwar
@Bose3219 oktober 2020 09:57
En hopen dat er geen bug in de front-end zit en dat je HA een open gat naar de rest van je netwerk wordt. Nee, dan liever via een VPN. (persoonlijk heb ik de HA-cloud dienst, maar voornamelijk omdat ik HA wil ondersteunen voor hun fantastische product)
0tvtech
@fanatic_david9 oktober 2020 19:27
doe reverse proxy zit als add on (nginx) ook in Home Assistant en dan hoef je alleen, samen met de duckdns add on voor een let's encrypt certificaat, poort 443 open te zetten op je router. Ik draai al ruim 2 jaar zo, zonder problemen
0fanatic_david
@tvtech9 oktober 2020 19:37
Bedankt voor de aanvulling. Ik ben iets te snel uitgegaan van mijn eigen setup want ik draai HA namelijk in een Docker container, zonder alle beschikbare add-ons. Verder gebruik ik Traefik als mijn reverse proxy, die ik ook draai in een Docker container.
+1dycell
@pookie798 oktober 2020 20:12
Het klinkt bijna te mooi om waar te zijn. Ik ben in elk geval de komende tijd lekker aan het klussen!
Bedankt!

De software is inderdaad bijna te mooi om waar ze zijn maar het steekt echt fenomenaal in elkaar. Het grote nadeel is dat er ook regelmatig iets kapot gaat als je gaat upgrade (wat niet verplicht is).

Meestal niets ernstigs. Even kort troubleshooten en het draait weer.
+1witterholt
@dycell8 oktober 2020 20:25
Er is een add-on welke van tevoren je configuratie controleert of het problemen geeft bij een update. Zelf draai ik Home Assistant op Esxi7 en maak ik vóór een update of ingrijpende wijziging altijd even een snapshot. Dan kan je altijd weer terug mocht de boel vernaggeld worden...
0dycell
@witterholt9 oktober 2020 14:50
Ik draai op docker dus een rollback is altijd eenvoudig (zelfde als snapshot terugzetten).
Verder heb ik zelf een systeem tab gemaakt die mij de gezondheid van HA, alle componenten en batterij zaken weergeeft. Daar draait ook een custom plugin 'breaking changes' die weergeeft welke breaking changes er zijn tussen jouw versie en de laatste release: https://github.com/custom-components/breaking_changes

Dit staat in een 'system update' kaart die ook binary_sensor.updater en sensor.hacs bevat. Zo kan ik snel zien of er een update is en welke zaken mogelijk kapot gaan als ik weer eens te enthousiast op de update knop klik :)
0tvtech
@witterholt9 oktober 2020 19:28
zo doe ik het ook. Heeft me al diverse keren gered. Ook maak ik automatische snapshots via de Google drive backup add on, naar Google drive
0lenwar
@dycell9 oktober 2020 09:55
Dat is niet mijn ervaring.
Ik ben sinds een jaar nu ongeveer overgestapt van Homey naar Home Assistant. Ik heb nog nooit wat gehad dat kapot was gegaan bij een upgrade. (althans. alleen iets uit de HACS-repositories). Dat gezegd hebbende heb ik ook voornamelijk z-wave en zigbee apparaten er aan hangen. Ik doe zo min mogelijk met al die cloud-integraties. (ik probeer zo min mogelijk cloud-domotica in huis te halen vanwege het wispelturige karakter van privacy en fabrikantondersteuning er omheen)
0dycell
@lenwar9 oktober 2020 14:54
Omdat men bezig is om alle componenten om te zetten naar de web interface (is een verplichting geworden) zijn er wel wat zaken die niet goed gaan. Mijn Withings dingen moet ik bijvoorbeeld nog fixen.
Ook Z-wave gaat straks op de schop als men over gaat naar Open Z-Wave : https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/ozw/

Het is gewoon software die sterk in ontwikkeling is en men is niet bang om zaken opnieuw op te zetten. We zijn immers nog niet bij versie 1 aangekomen.
0lenwar
@dycell9 oktober 2020 15:40
Klopt helemaal. Ik ben er tot nu toe nog niet tegenaan gelopen. Ik heb wel een paar dingetjes uit m'n configuration.yaml moeten halen omdat het depricated was geraakt, maar alles bleef het wel gewoon doen (als ik het er in had laten staan was er niks aan de hand geweest, alleen heb je dan vervuiling in de configuratie. Op een later moment zou het wel helemaal verwijderd zijn en mogelijk wel voor een probleem zorgen met opstarten).

Voorlopig blijft de huidige zwave-implementatie nog bestaan hebben ze aangegeven. Ik ga overigens wel overstappen naar OpenZwave zodra die uit beta is. Ik had al is een poging gedaan, maar m'n radiatorkranen wilden niet. (daar was bij 0.115 een patch voor uitgebracht, maar ik wacht nu wel af totdat hij uit de beta is.

Nog niet bij versie 1 uitgekomen is overigens een beetje een zwaktebod. Ze noemen het wel stabiel. Het feit dat het continu (en zwaar) in ontwikkeling is, staat daar los van. Een beetje zoals Google met gmail jaren en jaren in beta hield maar het wel commercieel verkocht. De rechter ging er ook niet in mee dat het nog in beta was toen een bedrijf een claim indiende bij downtime. (alweer aardig wat jaren geleden)
0TrekVogel
@lenwar10 oktober 2020 18:06
Maar dit is een project van vooral hobbyisten, niet van Google. En ze geven zelf aan dat er af en toe breaking changes zijn omdat Dat gewoon soms nodig is.
+1hiddit
@pookie798 oktober 2020 16:22
Dat is zeker mogelijk, er is een app voor apple/android. Je kan het ook via de web interface doen, die je dan kan beperken tot alleen toegang vanaf de lan dus dat je via een vpn verbinding maakt maar je kan hem ook open zetten voor web dat je direct naar het ip adres gaat. Maar er zijn ook mogelijkheden zoals duckdns.

Het mooie aan home assistant vind ik dat er zo veel mogelijk is, en je zo veel samen kan voegen op 1 systeem.
+1ballo50
@pookie798 oktober 2020 16:25
Er zijn apps voor Android en IOS beschikbaar, maar je kan ook de interface via een browser benaderen. Er zijn verschillende mogelijkheden om het ook van buitenaf mogelijk te maken. Dit kan via port forwarding op je router, via een VPN of via Nabu Casa, de (betaalde) cloud dienst van de makers van HA.
0TrekVogel
@pookie7910 oktober 2020 18:10
Er is een app, maar die vraag was al beantwoord dus daar ga ik niet verder op in. Ook de app krijgt in razend tempo nieuwe features. Aan het begin kon die weinig anders dan de website, maar de app wordt steeds beter.

Je kunt 'm nu bijvoorbeeld gebruiken voor het bepalen van je locatie (zonder privacy issues), je kunt er nfc tags mee lezen en schrijven, maar je kunt bijvoorbeeld ook de status van je telefoon aan HA doorgeven.
+1mrakd
8 oktober 2020 15:47
Ben een beginner, dus weet er nog niet veel van, maar ik dacht gezien te hebben dat je thema's kunt inladen. Check bijvoorbeeld: https://community.home-assistant.io/c/projects/themes. Neem aan dat je een bestaand thema in wilt laden, maar ik denk dat er ook genoeg te customizen valt in de config files om je eigen thema te maken door kleuren, icoontjes, etc aan te passen.

Beetje googlen moet genoeg opleveren, bijv
https://www.juanmtech.com/themes-in-home-assistant/
+1Moosjes
9 oktober 2020 00:14
Als je nou wil beginnen met home assistent (trouwe domoticz gebruiker tot nu). Moet ik dan home assistent core hebben of home assistent? Ik snap het nog niet zo goed
0noidea_2
@Moosjes9 oktober 2020 08:29
De verwarring is niet zo vreemd, ze hebben eerder dit jaar aan rebranding gedaan. Op https://www.home-assistant.io/faq/ha-vs-hassio/ staat het uitgelegd. Zelf heb ik Home Assistant via Docker draaien. Als je een beetje bekend bent met Docker is dat een makkelijke manier om het te proberen: https://hub.docker.com/r/homeassistant/home-assistant
0TrekVogel
@Moosjes10 oktober 2020 18:12
Je wilt denk ik een "supervised" installatie, want die is het meest compleet. Dat kan via Docker, Linux installatie of met één van de images zoals die voor de rpi.
0roundlet
10 oktober 2020 08:52
Hebben jullie de nest werkend gekregen. Ik krijg het maar niet voor elkaar sinds de API niet meer beschikbaar is
0Niekoesj
@roundlet21 oktober 2020 20:03
Daar wordt as we speak aan gewerkt! :D

