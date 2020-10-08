Versie 0.116 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Home Assistant Core 0.116! So, how have you been? Fully processed the massive 0.115 birthday release yet? Honestly, I haven’t. There was soo much in 0.115, and to me, it feels like that release was yesterday.

So, today, a nice size, manageable release that brings some smaller things to the table. Lots of fixes, UI tweaks and improvements; hopefully a smooth sail!

The biggest changes can be found in the Supervisor. @ludeeus has been smashing on his keyboard to add the option to upload and restore snapshots during onboarding. A much-upvoted WTH. As a bonus, he also added performance metrics to the Supervisor UI. Nice work!