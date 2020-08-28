Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 85.0.564.41

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 85 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Nieuw in versie 85, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is dat favorieten en instellingen nu zonder tussenkomst van de cloudsync via de Active Directory kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd, het mogelijk is om tekst in pdf-documenten te markeren en er nieuwe policy's en functies aan de DevTools zijn toegevoegd. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • On-premise synchronization of Favorites and Settings. Now you synchronize browser favorites and settings between Active Directory profiles within your own environment without the need for cloud sync.
  • Microsoft Edge group policy support for trusting site + app combos to launch without a confirmation prompt.. Group policy support added that lets administrators add site + app combos that are trusted to launch without the confirmation prompt. This adds the ability for administrators to configure trusted protocol/origin combinations (such as Microsoft 365 apps) for their end-users to suppress the confirmation prompt when navigating to a URL that contains an app protocol.
  • PDF Highlighter tool. This tool can be added to the toolbar for PDFs to easily highlight important text.
  • The Storage Access API is available. The Storage Access API allows access to first-party storage in a third-party context when a user has provided a direct intent to allow storage that would otherwise be blocked by the browser's current configuration. For more information, see Storage Access API.
  • Send to OneNote is available for Microsoft Edge Collections. Everyone's excited to be able to send the information they've gathered in Collections to OneNote, where they can append it to a larger project and collaborate with others! And even more importantly, in Microsoft Edge 85, you'll be able send content to Office for Mac products (Word, Excel, and OneNote) for both MSA and Azure Active Directory.
  • DevTools updates. For details about the following updates, see What's New In DevTools (Microsoft Edge 85).
    • Microsoft Edge DevTools supports Surface Duo emulation. The Microsoft Edge DevTools can emulate the Surface Duo so you can test how your web content will look on dual-screen devices. To turn on this experiment in DevTools, enter Device Mode by pressing Ctrl+Shift+M on Windows or Command+Shift+M on macOS, and then select Surface Duo from the device drop-down list.
    • Microsoft Edge DevTools lets you match keyboard shortcuts to VS Code. The Microsoft Edge DevTools supports customizing keyboard shortcuts in the DevTools to match your editor/IDE. In Microsoft Edge 85, we are adding the ability to match DevTools keyboard shortcuts to VS Code. This change will help increase productively across VS Code and DevTools.
New policies

Thirteen new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

Obsoleted policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 85.0.564.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-08-2020 09:03
73 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

28-08-2020 • 09:03

73 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (73)

-Moderatie-faq
-173068+146+21+30Ongemodereerd12
Wijzig sortering
+1Bose321
28 augustus 2020 09:09
Fijne browser! Gebruik hem nu een half jaartje ongeveer als daily driver op werk. Hiervoor gebruikte ik altijd Firefox (privé nog steds), maar ik vind Edge toch wel sneller aanvoelen, en ook de gestures met een trackpad zijn erg fijn.

Ik meen te herinneren dat ze history sync voor deze zomer hadden staan. Nog altijd niks over gehoord, enig idee wat daar mee is? Dat is de enige reden waarom ik privé nog Firefox gebruik eigenlijk.
+1vickypollard
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 10:40
Is er op Chromium-browsers eigenlijk een waardig alternatief voor Multi-account Containers van Firefox? Dat is voor mij dé reden om nog Firefox te gebruiken en de laatste keer dat ik keek was er niks goed genoeg. Het gebruiksgemak van multi-account containers is fantastisch.
+1Wasrek
@vickypollard28 augustus 2020 12:07
Edge ondersteunt profielen waardoor al je instellingen, geschiedenis, cookies etc. gescheiden zijn tussen bijvoorbeeld je zakelijke account en je persoonlijke account. Is dat wat je zoekt?

Bij Edge is dit alleen niet mogelijk in hetzelfde browser window, dus je hebt wel twee windows tegelijk open dan.
+1vickypollard
@Wasrek28 augustus 2020 12:53
Profielen geven helaas niet hetzelfde gemak. Bij multi-account containers kan ik een tabje openen en aangeven dat die tot een bepaalde container moet behoren. Zo kan ik tabs uit drie verschillende containers naast elkaar hebben staan in dezelfde window.
+1karelvandongen
@vickypollard28 augustus 2020 20:03
Met vivaldi, kun je meerdere gebruikers accounts hebben, of bv werk en prive. en omschalen is heel makkelijk.
+1vickypollard
@karelvandongen28 augustus 2020 20:11
Het probleem is dat dat onhandiger voor mij is dan wat Firefox heeft. Ik wil niet schakelen tussen profielen :) Het grootste voordeel voor de aanpak in Firefox is wat mij betreft een containerkeuze per tabje en bepaalde sites standaard in een specifieke container openen.
+1Bose321
@vickypollard28 augustus 2020 10:41
Hm goed punt, niet dat ik weet eigenlijk. Dat is inderdaad ook een functie die ik vaak gebruik. Die moet ik dan ook eens checken voor ik in de toekomst overstap!
+1joost00719
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 09:11
Zelf geen Edge gebruiker, maar ik gebruik hem wel als PDF-Reader. Ik zie rechts bovenin altijd "syncing" o.i.d. staan.
+1Bose321
@joost0071928 augustus 2020 09:12
Sorry ik bedoelde specifiek history sync. Er zit wel al inderdaad extension en een aantal andere dingen in die syncen.
+1mrdemc
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 10:19
Staat inderdaad gepland voor deze zomer, maar dat betekent dat ze nog de hele zomer hebben :)
Dit is het laatste nieuws waarin ze het benoemen: https://techcommunity.mic...for-august-26/m-p/1614256 van afgelopen woensdag. Strikt gezien hebben ze nog tot 22 september dus heel lang zal het niet meer duren.
0hoek
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 09:56
Ook in Edge Beta Versie 85.0.564.41 nog niet. Er staat: Binnenkort beschikbaar! Deze functie wordt ingeschakeld zodra deze gereed is.
0Bose321
@hoek28 augustus 2020 09:57
Klopt, dat staat er helaas al maanden.
0hoek
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 10:20
en helaas zie ik het ook niet in de Roadmap bij 'in ontwikkeling' staan....
0Loller1

@hoek28 augustus 2020 11:02
Staat nog altijd als "Planned for Summer".
+1Mr777
28 augustus 2020 10:39
Ik vind het geweldig irritant dat browsers (zowel Edge, Internet Explorer, Chrome als Firefox) blijkbaar collectief besloten hebben om geen titelbalk te laten zien met daarin de naam van de browser. Die dingen lijken tegenwoordig allemaal zo goed op elkaar dat ik me regelmatig afvraag in welke browser ik bezig ben. Vroeger wierp je dan gewoon een blik op de titelbalk van het venster, maar dat is er dus standaard niet meer bij.

Waar is de tijd van Windows 95, waar programma's in vensters draaiden en een knop echt nog een knop was in plaats van een plat wit vlakje.
+1Bose321
@Mr77728 augustus 2020 10:43
Want jij hebt altijd 3 of 4 verschillende browsers open staan? En daarnaast kan je mega snel zien welke browser je gebruikt omdat je (neem ik aan) gewoon een taakbalk hebt waar je je actieve scherm in kan zien. Dit is gedaan om ruimte te besparen, een van de beste functies die ze ooit hebben doorgevoerd. Maar volgens mij is dit gewoon nog uit te zetten voor de mensen die niet mee zijn gegaan met hun tijd.
+1pepsiblik
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 10:54
Beetje denigreerend. Ja, ik heb de hele dag drie verschillende browser opstaan. En soms zelfs vier. En er zijn genoeg redenen te bedenken waarom dit voor power users noodzaak is.
+1Bose321
@pepsiblik28 augustus 2020 10:55
Als je zo een power user bent dan had je al lang gewoon de titelbalk weer ingeschakeld lijkt me.
0rvdlaar
@Bose32129 augustus 2020 10:35
Als power user hoef je niet iedere functie te kennen, lijkt mij. Je had hem ook kunnen helpen als mede-tweaker door ff een tip te geven hoe je die dan inschakelt ipv af te zeiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rvdlaar op 29 augustus 2020 10:35]

+1Mr777
@Bose32128 augustus 2020 10:51
Het zal wel uit te zetten zijn, maar als je dagelijks op een stuk of tien verschillende laptops of pc's van andere mensen bezig bent waarbij de taakbalk ook nog eens boordevol Office- en andere programma's staat is een blik op een titelbalk toch echt wel handiger. Je kunt niet op elke pc eerst even de instellingen aanpassen. Dat "ruimte besparen" lijkt me in deze tijd van hoge resoluties toch echt niet meer van toepassing, wat maken die 25 pixels voor een titelbalk nu nog helemaal uit.
+1m_roeling
@Mr77728 augustus 2020 13:47
Persoonlijk juist één van de fijnere verbeteringen, omdat je dan veel eenvoudiger een tabblad kunt aanklikken. Bovenkant van scherm is dan niet het window, maar altijd de tab.

Maar ik kan het me voorstellen, standaard ook meerdere windows open staan. Misschien dat het gebruik van meerdere workspaces je dan kan helpen. Zowel in *nix als in Windows prettig om te gebruiken.
0Alex3
@Mr77729 augustus 2020 11:03
In Firefox kun je gewoon de titelbalk en het hoofdmenu zichtbaar maken. Gewoon bovenin rechtsklikken. Dan heb je die hamburgerknop niet meer nodig.
+1_Thanatos_
28 augustus 2020 10:28
Leuk al die nieuwe versies van Edge steeds, maar misschien moeten ze em es gaan pushen via Windows Update? Gezien ze dat nog steeds niet doen, zijn ze blijkbaar nog niet zo zeker van de Chromium-versies.
+1pepsiblik
@_Thanatos_28 augustus 2020 10:50
Je oude Edge wordt vervangen met de 20h2 update van deze herfst. Edge wordt, net als de andere MS producten, via Windows Update ge-update. Wel even de optie aanzetten om ook andere MS producten dan Windows via Windows Update te laten lopen.
+1EnigmaNL
@pepsiblik28 augustus 2020 14:23
Edge wordt nu dus niet geüpdatet via Windows Update. Mensen die hem niet handmatig updaten door Edge Chromium te downloaden krijgen hem niet voorgeschoteld. Zelfs bij een verse installatie (met versie 2004) krijg je de nieuwe Edge niet.
+1pepsiblik
@EnigmaNL28 augustus 2020 21:49
Maar wanneer die nieuwe Edge eenmaal is geïnstalleerd, lopen de updates via Windows Update.
+1EnigmaNL
@pepsiblik28 augustus 2020 21:53
Die verlopen dan via de Store, tenminste bij mij wel.
+1_Thanatos_
@EnigmaNL28 augustus 2020 16:12
Als dat zo is, kun je best stellen dat de meeste mensen em niet hebben.

Dan blijf ik het vreemd vinden dat iedereen in de front-end development wereld vindt dat Edge 18 (de nieuwste versie) een verouderde versie is. Heb ik al een paar keer van van gezegd, maar ik wordt voor gek verklaard.

Hopelijk over een paar maanden lost dit probleem zich vanzelf op, maar Edge 18 is dus de nieuwste mainstream Edge.
+1GR161803
28 augustus 2020 09:32
Kan iemand mij uitleggen hoe je met een GPO de startpagina (intranet site) kan zetten.
Want het zetten van de HomepageLocation = URL en HomepageIsNewTabPage = 1 lijkt niet te werken.

En ShowHomeButton = 1 doet ook niks als de bovenste 2 settings zijn geconfigureerd.
+1Alpha89
@GR16180328 augustus 2020 09:59
Hebben wij met deze opgelost:
https://docs.microsoft.co...policies#homepagelocation
https://docs.microsoft.co...cies#restoreonstartupurls
https://docs.microsoft.co...e-policies#showhomebutton
+1GR161803
@Alpha8928 augustus 2020 12:19
dus de RestoreonstartupURLS is wat ik niet heb geconfigureerd. Mij ontgaat dan de logica van de homepagelocation setting, of hangt dat dan weer samen met de showhomebutton?

Dank je wel voor je antwoord in ieder geval.
+1Alpha89
@GR16180328 augustus 2020 12:33
Ja het is niet 100% logisch... maar als je wilt dat Edge bij iedere nieuwe sessie de corporate intranet laat zien dan moet je die hebben.
0MrTre
@GR16180328 augustus 2020 09:59
Dat kan op dezelfde manier als bij Chrome.

1. Configure the homepage URL
2. Action to take on start-> open a list of URL's
3. Sites to open when the browser starts
+1Pagman
28 augustus 2020 09:18
Eindelijk de sent to Onenote option is er _/-\o_
On-premise sync voor AD users ziet er ook interessant uit. Zal schelen in werk als dat eenmaal is ingesteld aangezien de Favorites niet meer worden opgeslagen in de user profile. En daardoor niet word meegenomen als we de data terugzetten via Onedrive.
+1P_Tingen
@Pagman28 augustus 2020 09:30
Dat klinkt interessant, waar zit dat? (send to onenote)

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 28 augustus 2020 09:30]

+1Pagman
@P_Tingen28 augustus 2020 09:37
Als je de collections opent welke naast jou profiel icoontje zit. En vervolgens de collectie opent dan zie je daar 3 puntjes staan welke de optie voor Send to laat zien.
+1m_roeling
28 augustus 2020 13:39
Best tevreden over Edge (Windows). Als developer op ubuntu nu nog wachten op de *nux variant! Intussen van alles al geprobeerd, maar eigenlijk over Vivaldi, Brave, Opera en toch ook Google Chrome niet echt tevreden, niet op Unix en niet op Windows. Brave komt nog het meest in de buurt.

En sorry, FF valt direct al af, simpelweg het afspelen van Youtube is zo schokkerig dat het een absolute no-go is.
+1_Thanatos_
@m_roeling28 augustus 2020 16:13
Heb je dat probleem al bij Mozilla gemeld?

Ik bedoel, als dat het enige nadeel van Firefox is voor jou, dan neem ik aan dat de browser verder briljant is ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 28 augustus 2020 16:14]

+1Fenzo
28 augustus 2020 17:44
Helaas geen offline-installer te vinden.
Wel van de vorige versie 83.0.478.45 op https://knowledgewit.word...crosoft-edge-web-browser/
die ook op Windows 7 draait.
+1Gadget Freak
28 augustus 2020 09:40
Mooie browser, zowel Mac als Windows, gebruik 'm al als vaste browser sinds de beta is vrijgegeven, ruim een jaar geleden.

Voorheen was FF mijn favoriet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gadget Freak op 28 augustus 2020 09:40]

+1Johnny E
28 augustus 2020 11:16
Voor zakelijk gebruik de ideale browser. Werkt perfect en is super te managen i.c.m. Intune of traditionele GPO's. Ik mis alleen nog de policy om de cloud sync van favorieten ook echt in te schakelen voor de gebruikers. Aanmelden met Office 365 account voor het profiel e.d. kan je prima instellen en afdwingen maar dat laatste stapje om de Sync ook te activeren ontbreekt helaas nog.
+1kuras
28 augustus 2020 17:41
Is de "Enable native notifications" flag bij deze versie verwijderd? Ik had dit namelijk uitgezet en kan het niet meer terugvinden.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

