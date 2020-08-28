AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.8.3 treffen we onder verbeteringen in de spellen Project CARS 3, Marvel’s Avengers en Fortnite aan, zijn er enkele nieuwe Vulkan-extensies toegevoegd en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen.

Support For Project CARS 3

Marvel’s Avengers

Fortnite Using AMD’s latest driver Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.3, a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU offers an average 12% better FPS performance in Fortnite (DX12) on the Epic setting, vs. the previous driver iteration, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1.RS-340

Added Vulkan Support VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state This extension adds more dynamic states. This allows applications to reduce the need to recompile and bind pipeline state objects.

VK_EXT_private_data This extension allows applications to store application-defined data in a 64-bit private data slot.

VK_EXT_image_robustness This extension adds stricter requirements such that drivers return default RGBA values instead of undefined values for out-of-bounds reads. The number of components returned depends on the number of components present in the selected format.

VK_GOOGLE_user_type This extension indicates the driver’s support for shader modules using the SPV_GOOGLE_user_type SPIR-V extension.

Fixed Issues Mortal Shell may experience a game or application crash when opening the inventory window in game.

Enabling HDR on some Radeon FreeSync 2 displays, may intermittently cause the display refresh rate to be forced to the FreeSync ranges minimum refresh rate during gameplay.

Surviving Mars may experience an application crash or hang at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

eFootball PES 2020 may experience an application crash at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon Overlay may not be available or may fail to invoke on Hybrid Graphics system configurations when playing Hyper Scape.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may experience intermittent stutter when some applications are running in the background such as third party matchmaking clients or Discord.

YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations. Known Issues Project CARS 3 may experience mirror like corruption when using VR during game menus on GCN based Radeon graphics products.

Project CARS 3 may experience performance issues when the Radeon Software performance metrics overlay is enabled.

Performance issues may be experienced when playing Horizon Zero Dawn on select Radeon Vega graphics.

With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments.

Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.