Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds release 3399 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3401 EncodeURL: Changed the :EncodeURL section variable parameter to always encode any character not in the "unreserved" set allowed by URL's.

WebParser: Changed the URL option to automatically percent-encode any characters after the protocol://host/path/ portion of the URL that are not in the "unreserved" or "reserved" set allowed by URL's. Revision 3400 WebParser: Added a new DecodeCodePoints option to WebParser child measures, to decode Unicode code point values in the source like \u00A7 , which would be § . Codes from \u0000 to \uFFFF are supported.