Software-update: Rainmeter 4.4 r3401 bèta

Rainmeter logo (75 pix)Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds release 3399 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3401

  • EncodeURL: Changed the :EncodeURL section variable parameter to always encode any character not in the "unreserved" set allowed by URL's.
  • WebParser: Changed the URL option to automatically percent-encode any characters after the protocol://host/path/ portion of the URL that are not in the "unreserved" or "reserved" set allowed by URL's.

Revision 3400

  • WebParser: Added a new DecodeCodePoints option to WebParser child measures, to decode Unicode code point values in the source like \u00A7, which would be §. Codes from \u0000 to \uFFFF are supported.
Versienummer 4.4 r3401 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.4.0.3401/Rainmeter-4.4-r3401-beta.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

21-08-2020 • 08:10

Reacties (8)

+1Gopher
21 augustus 2020 08:15
Zijn er nog veel mensen die dit gebruiken? Ik had het een jaar of 10 geleden om mijn Vista systeem minder lelijk te maken. Gebruikte destijds wel 4% cpu idle.
+1WillySis
@Gopher21 augustus 2020 09:56
Ja hoor!
Het is maar een klein hoekje van het scherm, maar wel handig om de systeem en netwerk parameters een beetje in de gaten te kunnen houden.
+1Randfiguur
@WillySis21 augustus 2020 12:23
Precies, het hielp mij ooit ontdekken dat een bepaalde website stiekem een cryptominer draaide (al hoorde ik het allereerst aan mijn CPU-fan...)
+1Gopher
@WillySis21 augustus 2020 13:17
Oh geloof trouwens dat het inderdaad nog wel handig kan zijn voor systeembeheer e.d.
+1redslow
@Gopher21 augustus 2020 08:28
Ja ik gebruik het nog. Het is meer voor de fun om het eens wat anders aan te kleden.
+13raser
@Gopher21 augustus 2020 08:38
Nooit gebruikt. Hoewel het er erg interessant uit ziet zie ik mijn desktop in de praktijk vrijwel nooit. Zodra het eerste venster opent is hij naar de achtergrond verdwenen en komt hij meestal niet meer naar boven totdat ik de pc uitschakel. :)
+1robbinwehl
21 augustus 2020 08:36
Ik draai dit nog op mn surface 2 (win10 arm)
+1ricjuh
21 augustus 2020 12:47
Ik gebruik het op een 2e hdmi schermpje van 5" om temps en load af te lezen

