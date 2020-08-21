Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.27

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.27 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.25 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.27
  • Improved the UI feedback for message drag and drop
  • Changed the behavior of Google Safe Browsing so that the local database of URLs is deleted once the feature is disabled
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent nested folders from appearing in the Subscribe panel
  • Fixed an issue with the profile migrator when external storage locations were used for POP and Local accounts
  • Fixed a crash on macOS Big Sur when Fullscreen Mode is used
  • Fixed an issue with window titles on macOS Big Sur
  • Fixed an issue where the Favorites Bar wouldn't update properly after deleting a folder
Changes in Postbox 7.0.26.1
  • Fixed a crashing bug on macOS Big Sur

Postbox

Versienummer 7.0.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/product/releasenotes
Bestandsgroottes 45,50MB - 56,60MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-08-2020 08:340

21-08-2020 • 08:34

0 Linkedin

Bron: Postbox

Update-historie

02-01 Postbox 7.0.54 17
10-12 Postbox 7.0.53 0
18-11 Postbox 7.0.52 11
25-10 Postbox 7.0.51 9
22-10 Postbox 7.0.50 13
09-09 Postbox 7.0.49 14
05-'21 Postbox 7.0.48 7
03-'21 Postbox 7.0.47 2
01-'21 Postbox 7.0.46 4
01-'21 Postbox 7.0.45 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True