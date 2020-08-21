Versie 7.0.27 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.25 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.27 Improved the UI feedback for message drag and drop

Changed the behavior of Google Safe Browsing so that the local database of URLs is deleted once the feature is disabled

Fixed an issue that could prevent nested folders from appearing in the Subscribe panel

Fixed an issue with the profile migrator when external storage locations were used for POP and Local accounts

Fixed a crash on macOS Big Sur when Fullscreen Mode is used

Fixed an issue with window titles on macOS Big Sur

Fixed an issue where the Favorites Bar wouldn't update properly after deleting a folder Changes in Postbox 7.0.26.1 Fixed a crashing bug on macOS Big Sur