Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een eerste update voor versie 1.48 uitgebracht, waarin de volgende problemen zijn verholpen:
The 1.48.1 update addresses these issues:
- Correct wording of the WSL recommendation.
- July Recovery Endgame
- Right Click on Extension Search > Peek causes freeze
- Run Build Task List Not Sorting
- Cannot overwrite read only files anymore
- [v1.48] [Breaking] Cannot authenticate proxies
- There is no way to show the NPM scripts explorer when there is no top level package.json
- "IPersistFile::Save failed" during installation of VS Code Insiders
- Error while starting Sync: d is not iterable
- Saving untitled file always defaults to .txt