Versie 14.61 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 83.0.4103.

Made some extensive changes to the download/upload threads. They should display a more meaningful progress dialog window, be much faster and handle hidden files and folders.

All FTP operations should handle hidden files and folders properly now. That includes the sites panel and synchronizations.

Made a complete re-write of the code folding feature. It is now (mostly) indention based. Which means you don't have to add anything to the syntax files for the folding to work.

If you need to tweak it a bit and add items to the code explorer - you still need to add some data in the syntax files.

Line comments spanning more than 3 lines are now fold-able as well as normal block comments.

Indention based folding can be turned off in the syntax file (fold options section). This can be useful when you only want a few elements to be foldable and you want to use a specific start and end.

It is also possible to turn off folding of line comment blocks.

All syntax files have been updated.

Fixed several issues with the code explorer.

Added new options to reduce the number of folds displayed.

Only display necessary folds like for classes and methods... Use this to hide some folds like if statements and loops.

Ignore folds spanning less than x lines. Default is 5. Important folds like classes and methods are always displayed. But other smaller folds are ignored if they span less than the specified number of lines.

Both options can be very helpful if you find the left margin cluttered with fold icons. They can both greatly reduce the number of folds and fold icons displayed.

Added a few smaller versions of existing fold icons. You can select them in the theme manager.

Fixed several theme issues on high DPI screens and when moving between monitors.

Most themes (vcl styles) have been updated to newer versions which include high resolution bitmaps for use on high DPI monitors.

Made some small changes and made some improvements to the theme preview on high DPI monitors.

Single quotes in custom attributes should expand properly now. E.g. td[title='Hello world!' colspan=3]