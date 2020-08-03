Versie 14.61 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Chrome Preview
Updated component and libraries to version 83.0.4103.FTP (sites)
Made some extensive changes to the download/upload threads. They should display a more meaningful progress dialog window, be much faster and handle hidden files and folders.
All FTP operations should handle hidden files and folders properly now. That includes the sites panel and synchronizations.Code folding and syntax files
Made a complete re-write of the code folding feature. It is now (mostly) indention based. Which means you don't have to add anything to the syntax files for the folding to work.
If you need to tweak it a bit and add items to the code explorer - you still need to add some data in the syntax files.
Line comments spanning more than 3 lines are now fold-able as well as normal block comments.
Indention based folding can be turned off in the syntax file (fold options section). This can be useful when you only want a few elements to be foldable and you want to use a specific start and end.
It is also possible to turn off folding of line comment blocks.
All syntax files have been updated.
Fixed several issues with the code explorer.Code folding options
Added new options to reduce the number of folds displayed.
- Only display necessary folds like for classes and methods... Use this to hide some folds like if statements and loops.
- Ignore folds spanning less than x lines. Default is 5. Important folds like classes and methods are always displayed. But other smaller folds are ignored if they span less than the specified number of lines.
Both options can be very helpful if you find the left margin cluttered with fold icons. They can both greatly reduce the number of folds and fold icons displayed.Code fold icons
Added a few smaller versions of existing fold icons. You can select them in the theme manager.High DPI and themes
Fixed several theme issues on high DPI screens and when moving between monitors.
Most themes (vcl styles) have been updated to newer versions which include high resolution bitmaps for use on high DPI monitors.Theme manager
Made some small changes and made some improvements to the theme preview on high DPI monitors.Emmet Abbreviations
Single quotes in custom attributes should expand properly now. E.g. td[title='Hello world!' colspan=3]Fixed
- Can't selected "Windows" theme.
- Several code explorer issues.
- Several code folding issues.
- Close file(s) issue.
- Copy and paste issue.
- Dead files in projects.
- Issue when using virtual desktops.
- Syntax highlight issue in CSS and LESS.
- monitor current file issue.
- Synchronized scroll issues.
- Shell context menu issues.
- Save status for plain text files.
- Theme loading issue.
- Many misc issues reported or found during testing.