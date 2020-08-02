Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 49 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: added support for copying the new track header elements
BlockAddIDName,
BlockAddIDType,
BlockAddIDValueand
BlockAddIDExtraDatafrom Matroska files if they exist. Part of the
implementation of #2887.
- mkvinfo: added support for the new track header elements
BlockAdditionMapping,
BlockAddIDName,
BlockAddIDType,
BlockAddIDValue
and
BlockAddIDExtraData. Part of the implementation of #2887.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the list of recent directories can now be
edited in the preferences → "Multiplexer" → "Destination file
name". Implements #2861.
- MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: the values in the various "predefined values"
lists can now be re-ordered freely by dragging & dropping.
Build system changes
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading tracks (e.g. a subtitle track) from
Matroska files with their
default trackflag set to
yes, and when
overwriting those via the command line to
no,
mkvmergewould not promote
additional tracks of the same type from other files (e.g. another subtitle
track from an SRT file). Fixes #2863.
- mkvmerge: SRT reader: empty lines inside entries were doubled. Fixes #2888.
- mkvmerge: subtitles: when calculating the rounded duration of each entry the
error from rounding the corresponding timestamp will be taken into
account. Fixes #2890.
- mkvextract: SSA/ASS extraction: mkvextract is no longer inserting empty
lines before the
Dialogue:lines. Fixes #2876.
- mkvextract: USF subtitles: start & end timestamps were too high by a factor
of 1.000.000. Fixes #2875.
- MKVToolNix: info tool: when saving to a text file the checkbox "Save as
default for saving output to text files" did nothing. Fixes #2869.
- MKVToolNix: info tool: when saving to a text file in "all elements in a
tree-like structure" mode, the GUI always stopped at the first cluster
regardless of the setting of the "verbosity" option.
- MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: when tooltips were disabled the dialogs for
adding new entries to the various "predefined values" lists were missing
their texts.
- Windows installer: the images are shown again. Fixes #2868.
- configure: fixed detection of QtDBus. Fixes #2886.
- libMatroska v1.6.1 is now required. The bundled version has been updated to
that version.