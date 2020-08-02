Software-update: MKVToolNix 49.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 49 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: added support for copying the new track header elements
    BlockAddIDName, BlockAddIDType, BlockAddIDValue and
    BlockAddIDExtraData from Matroska files if they exist. Part of the
    implementation of #2887.
  • mkvinfo: added support for the new track header elements
    BlockAdditionMapping, BlockAddIDName, BlockAddIDType, BlockAddIDValue
    and BlockAddIDExtraData. Part of the implementation of #2887.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the list of recent directories can now be
    edited in the preferences → "Multiplexer" → "Destination file
    name". Implements #2861.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: the values in the various "predefined values"
    lists can now be re-ordered freely by dragging & dropping.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading tracks (e.g. a subtitle track) from
    Matroska files with their default track flag set to yes, and when
    overwriting those via the command line to no, mkvmerge would not promote
    additional tracks of the same type from other files (e.g. another subtitle
    track from an SRT file). Fixes #2863.
  • mkvmerge: SRT reader: empty lines inside entries were doubled. Fixes #2888.
  • mkvmerge: subtitles: when calculating the rounded duration of each entry the
    error from rounding the corresponding timestamp will be taken into
    account. Fixes #2890.
  • mkvextract: SSA/ASS extraction: mkvextract is no longer inserting empty
    lines before the Dialogue: lines. Fixes #2876.
  • mkvextract: USF subtitles: start & end timestamps were too high by a factor
    of 1.000.000. Fixes #2875.
  • MKVToolNix: info tool: when saving to a text file the checkbox "Save as
    default for saving output to text files" did nothing. Fixes #2869.
  • MKVToolNix: info tool: when saving to a text file in "all elements in a
    tree-like structure" mode, the GUI always stopped at the first cluster
    regardless of the setting of the "verbosity" option.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: when tooltips were disabled the dialogs for
    adding new entries to the various "predefined values" lists were missing
    their texts.
  • Windows installer: the images are shown again. Fixes #2868.
  • configure: fixed detection of QtDBus. Fixes #2886.
Build system changes
  • libMatroska v1.6.1 is now required. The bundled version has been updated to
    that version.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 49.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 17,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-08-2020 19:083

02-08-2020 • 19:08

3 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Zodiac
2 augustus 2020 22:06
Kijk ook naar MKV Optimizer (https://www.videohelp.com/software/MKV-Optimizer). Dit tooltje gebruikt de executable van MKVToolnix en stelt je in staat om in een batch streams toe te voegen of te verwijderen.

Dit kan uiteraard ook met de CLI-tool mkvmerge, maar ondanks dat ik het regelmatig gebruik, blijft het een gedoe. Deze GUI-tool is daarin een stuk beter te behelpen.

Overigens kan deze tool weer niet de eigenschappen van een stream aanpassen - bijvoorbeeld, een bepaalde taal van een ondertitelingstream als standaard instellen, of de taal wijzigen van een audiostream... Daarvoor zal nog steeds mkvpropedit nodig zijn.
+1GeroldM
3 augustus 2020 07:28
Zal vast goede software zijn, maar als je de screenshots op de Videohelp website bekijkt, dan zien die er slecht uit. Veld teksten die de invulvelden overlappen in het ene screenshot, veld teksten die zich verbergen onder de invulvelden in het andere screenshot (er zijn er maar 2).

Mochten deze screenshots van de maker komen, dan komt zoiets toch wel knullig over. Maar het is ook goed mogelijk dat de persoon die de tekst op de videohelp website plaatste wat beter zijn/haar best moet doen.

In de meeste IDE's is dit een kwestie van een vinkje aanzetten voor het automatisch schalen/plaatsen van tekst in de GUI die je bij je build code voegt (in combinatie met de minimale window omvang van het GUI scherm van je applicatie). Dan gaat het nog steeds niet altijd even goed, maar is het veel minder erg dan wat er nu op de screenshots word getoond.
+1Yuregenu
@GeroldM3 augustus 2020 08:55
Ik ben ook niet te spreken over deze "nieuwe" UI (volgens mij hebben ze dit inmiddels al vijf jaar). Ze hadden vroeger een UI met de meestgebruikte features op het hoofdscherm en voor exotische opties moest je met submenuutjes werken. Deze UI toont alles per categorie en allemaal op het hoofdscherm met een tabbed view. Het is helemaal niet interessant om aan te geven of iets een masterstream is en of het gemuxt moet worden in het eindresultaat als je maar één videostream gebruikt en je voor de optie of het in het eindbestand moet komen je ook al een vinkje hebt in het overzicht van alle streams.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

