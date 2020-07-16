Versie 19.0.1 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes Improve group queries (server#21068)

Do not read certificate bundle from data dir by default (server#21095)

fixes infinitely repeating LDPA search results with PHP <= 7.2 (server#21111)

use the loginname to verify the old password in user password changes (server#21114)

Make the translation sanitization optional (server#21126)

simplify getGroups, fixing wrong chunking logic (server#21128)

Move the password confirmation form template to post (server#21131)

Clear the statscache before fetching the metadata (server#21135)

Fix reference to wrong class name (server#21148)

Fix password changes in link and mail shares (server#21151)

Do not only catch Exceptions but any Throwable during rmt share delete (server#21200)

normalize sftp path in read and write stream (server#21203)

Fix the Talk verification (server#21210)

Prevent harder to share your root (server#21226)

Use \OC::$CLI instead of PHP_SAPI (server#21242)

Fix empty event UUID reminder notifications (server#21247)

Enable passwordless for everyone not only admins. (server#21287)

Only use background fade if nextcloud blue is set (server#21308)

clear LDAP cache after user deletion (server#21333)

update icewind/smb to 3.2.5 (server#21342)

Always sort shares in a reliable way (server#21352)

Pass the proper share permissions to the create share call (server#21354)

Reflect unreadable state in the UI (server#21356)

Increase timeout of the appstore requests (server#21387)

Fix pagination of contacts search (server#21405)

Upload part size as S3 parameter instead of constant value (server#21409)

Avoid duplicate matches in wide and exact results (server#21419)

Clean up auth tokens when user is deleted (server#21427)

Fix invalid usage of \Exception::getResult (server#21441)

Disable Client-Side Monitoring on AWS storage (server#21447)

Don't log Keys (server#21485)

getXbyY can still return false, e.g. when using ldap write support (server#21491)

acceptence tests shall specify which branch to pick when cloning apps (server#21493)

Give up after 10 seconds in SCSS timeout (server#21495)

Clarify that the email is always shared within the instance (server#21521)

Allow to specify the cookie type for appframework responses (server#21526)

Fix autocomplete for LDAP with `shareapi_only_share_with_group_members` on (server#21538)

Fix modal support for vue apps and dark theme (server#21541)

Fix language in share notes email for users (server#21550)

fix obsolete usage of OCdialogs (server#21568)

comment was wrong, block is needed nevertheless (server#21571)

relax permissions mask check for detecting part file rename (server#21573)

Fix share permission checkboxes enabled when permissions can not be set (server#21574)

fix strings being passed where arrays where expected (server#21583)

Remove rescanDelay from directory mtime (server#21584)

Precalculate the primary element color for dark mode too (server#21622)

Update presign method to match with interface again. (server#21638)

Log deprecated events as debug (server#21652)

Fix IPv6 remote addresses from X_FORWARDED_FOR headers before validating (server#21655)

Check if debugMode is defined before using it (server#21660)

Fix static method call for s3 bucket compat check (server#21663)

Add missing TarHeader.php (server#21664)

Revert "Do not read certificate bundle from data dir by default" (server#21671)

Change OAuth2 redirect link to relative link (server#21687)

Changes the Birthday calendar color to slightly brighter one (server#21703)

Fix releasing a shared lock multiple times (server#21710)

Fix main bundle on IE11 (server#21726)

Add a clear message why you could end up there (server#21751)

Fix placeholder issues with multiplace spaces in the name (server#21770)

Use the correct mountpoint to calculate (server#21772)

fix #21285 as oneliner (server#21779)

Set the moment locale even earlier (server#21780)

19.0.1 final (server#21801)

Build source maps on production build again (server#21834)

Add missing TarHeader.php (3rdparty#466)

Allow downloads in sandboxed iframe (files_pdfviewer#187)

Do not keep loading the slide list on every reopen (firstrunwizard#351)

Allow to group push notifications via an event (notifications#651)

Don't shutdown the notifications when it freezes by browser shutdown (notifications#666)

Ignore old push devices (notifications#667)

More buffer to the key size (notifications#672)

Delete duplicates of the same push token hash (notifications#676)

Fix wordwrap issue regression from #540, fix #679 (notifications#686)

Don't push without internet connection (notifications#694)

Also check for internet on delete push (notifications#697)

Correct format for uptime is used (serverinfo#221)