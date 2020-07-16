Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 19.0.1

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 19.0.1 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes

Versienummer 19.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Bestandsgrootte 107,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-07-2020 21:30
42 • submitter: Gieltje

16-07-2020 • 21:30

42 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Nextcloud

+1OMEGA_ReD
17 juli 2020 00:01
Zijn er tweakers die dit groot ingezet hebben gezien op in een zakelijke omgeving? En wat de redenen zijn boven de bekende alternatieven naast de eventuele kosten besparingen.
+2Anoniem: 14842
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2020 08:15
Ik ken wel een paar bedrijven die dit gebruiken. Een stuk of wat weet ik niet of ik ze mag noemen. Maar bijvoorbeeld ook ESET gebruikt dit voor file transfer (niet heel groot, wel een security/privacy bedrijf).

Voor wat betreft voordelen: het is inderdaad niet duur als je de hardware (of hosting) rekent met een stuk support er bij. Veel voordeliger dan Microsoft Teams of Cisco Teams. Maar goed: dat is dan als je de full monty doet. En die doet het qua integratie/mogelijkheden nog niet zo goed als in elk geval MS Teams.

Als ik kijk naar wat je moet configureren om bijvoorbeeld video meetings goed te krijgen in Nextcloud dan heeft dat nog wel wat voeten in de aarde. In Teams (beide) zet je het gewoon aan, klaar. Qua beheer zal er een iets hogere curve zijn dan bij de MS of Cisco variant.

Daar staat weer tegenover dat je bij Nextcloud veel beter in de gaten hebt wat je precies aan het doen bent qua security. De Teams tegenhangers hebben inmiddels zoveel vinkjes dat je er wel een specialist voor in dienst moet hebben op security niveau.

Eerlijk denk ik dat dit het meest gebruikt wordt door open-source aanhangers (ook instellingen), Universiteiten en MKB bedrijven met een IT inslag. Qua integratie zit het niet op het niveau van een Teams.
+1aileron
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2020 00:23
Zie je een business modelletje :)
Kijk naar Transip, die deployen cloud storage met owncloud/nextcloud. (Stack heet het). Dus kun je het zakelijk gebruiken? Jazeker, maar ligt er ook aan wat je er mee wilt doen. Met allemaal exotische addons ga je snel nat.

Bedenk ook dat de ontwikkelingen in AWS en Azure super hard gaan. Als je ziet wat je daar allemaal al kan dan gaan sommige diensten van bijvoorbeeld Transip het nog moeilijk krijgen.
+1arjankoole
@aileron17 juli 2020 06:17
Veel azure / AWS diensten zijn weer heel erg bedoeld om een vendor lock-in te zijn, en bovendien vaak heel erg duur. Dan liever iets waarmee je ongebonden blijft. :)
+1DutchKevv
@arjankoole17 juli 2020 10:56
Zolang je containers gebruikt valt een Hoop lock-in wel mee toch?
+1i-chat
@aileron17 juli 2020 13:40
stack is verre van nextcloud, (helaas) want ik zou er nog wel één of twee euro per maand extra voor over hebben als mijn 1,25tb stack morgen ineens wél nextcloud zou draaien.

om je een idee te geven: ik heb nog een stack free account van 1000gb die ik met de aanbieding heb geupgrade naar : dubbel geheugen + dubbel + bandbreedte + 250gb opslag + onbeperkt? bandbreedte voor iets van 3 euro per maand.

nu kijk ik naar nextcloud: een vps a (met max 1tb trafic ) 12 euro
of een iets betere vps met 5tb traffic a --------------------------- 25 euro
+ 2tb storage voor ook 12 euro per maand ....

dan ben je dus minimaal +/- 25 en mogelijk zelfs 36 per maand kwijt en dan heb je....

evenveel storage als je normaal bij een 12 per maand stack abo hebt maar dan mag je wel alles zelf inrichten updaten, onderhouden, debuggen, en heb je geen fail-over of wat dan ook dus als je host faalt dan ben je mogelijk gewoon de sjaak en mag je opnieuw beginnen**.

** zolang je servertje je data maar niet al te zwaar verpest is die vermodelijk nog wel terug te halen want die opslag werkt hetzelfse als stack.

maar het prijs verschil van bijna 25 euro per maand is wel een flinke boel als je bedenkt dat de werkelijke kosten voor het echt inrichten van nextcloud een stuk lager per klant zijn, die zijn vermodelijk niet hoger dan maximaal 1 a 2 euro per klant per maand

dus doe mij dan liever een echte 1TB nextcloud inclusief een aantal (10) hosted mailboxen met, en alle shared-agenda email, photo's etc etc etc. features van de nextcloud hub voor laten we een 10~15 tje per maand -


edit:
ik weet niet waarom dit offtopic is maar, maar de post waarop ik reageer stelt dat stack van transIP own- of nextcloud is maar dat is simpelweg niet waar, het mist bijna 90% van de featureset van nextcloud (foto'album, mediaplayer, plugins, email client, ingebouwde office files etc. Het werkt zelfs niet eens meer meer met de huidige next- en owncloud app's (wel nog met oude versies). punt was: als je een ferari of een tesla met een andere auto wilt vergelijken kijk dan niet naar de ford KA alleen omdat die ook 4 wielen heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 17 juli 2020 20:12]

+1Lennart
@i-chat18 juli 2020 20:52
Ik heb mijn NextCloud-sync-client gewoon gekoppeld aan een Stack hoor.
+1Tokkes
@aileron17 juli 2020 07:26
Er zijn anders ook genoeg bedrijven (zoals een groter duitse telecom operator) die Nextcloud hebben draaien in AWS.
+1fretnn
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2020 14:26
Wij gebruiken het (+- 350 users). Enkel voor file opslag/sharing en integratie met only office

Mijn ervaring:
De nextcloud client blijft hangen bij sommige filenames waardoor de rest in de lijst niet wordt gesynched
Upgraden van de server software is ook altijd een probleem

Het concept van heel het pakket is fantastisch maar na zoveel jaar hier admin van te zijn ben ik er geen fan meer van. Maar echt goeie gelijkwaardige alternatieven zijn er niet dus blijven we braaf bij nextcloud
+1sebati
@fretnn18 juli 2020 16:33
Als je het als bedrijfsmatig gebruikt neem ik aan dat je ook ondersteuning afneemt bij Nextcloud en je dus een support ticket kunt aanmaken waarbij het probleem kan worden opgelost. Eenzelfde geld voor het update proces; indien je ondersteuning afneemt wordt er advies gegeven door Nextcloud m.b.t. installatie, configuratie en het update pad.
0fretnn
@sebati19 juli 2020 08:12
Nee we gebruiken de gratis versie.
Het upgrade advies staat allemaal mooi uitgeschreven in de documentatie, maar die upgrades gaan soms fout.
0sebati
@fretnn20 juli 2020 13:28
Het probleem hiermee is IMO dat je niet kunt stellen dat "je" niet tevreden bent om een oplossing beroepsmatig gebruik van maakt maar ondertussen niets bijdraagt om zo'n probleem op te lossen. Uiteindelijk leid dit tot ontevredenheid bij gebruikers en een "het kost niets maar is ook niets"-houding. Ofwel zullen gebruikers vroeg of laat gaan rondshoppen en ben je vaak te laat. Daarmee bereik je het tegenovergestelde van wat waarschijnlijk ooit de intentie was, tenzij het enige of belangrijkste argument was dat het "gratis" zou zijn (wordt beschouwd als het slechtste argument om Open Source in te zetten). Dit is een probleem waar veel open source oplossingen mee kampen, bedrijven die gebruik maken van het product maar niets bijdragen aan de ontwikkeling (maar wel eisen durven stellen). Uiteindelijk is het gewoon een slechte lange termijn strategie, eentje die onhoudbaar is.
0fretnn
@sebati20 juli 2020 20:01
Dat het opensource was was één van de redenen waarom ik x aantal jaren geleden besliste om owncloud (denk dat het Versie 4 was toen) aan te bieden binnen het bedrijf.
Op die manier kon ik owncloud compatibel maken met onze single-sign-on omgeving, kon ik zelf de branding (dit kon toen nog niet by default) aanpassen, en kon ik her en der wat klein aanpassingen doen waardoor het beter pastte in onze omgeving.

(note: Als ik updates uitvoer, maak ik mijn php changes eerst ongedaan om alles compatibel te houden)

Die codebase veranderde na elke major upgrade enorm, ik heb dit opgevolgd tot nextcloud versie 15 en naar mijn mening is de reden waarom nextcloud (en/of owncloud) niet super stabiel is is omdat ze zeker in het begin precies code herschreven om te herschrijven. Dit maakt het ook heel moeilijk om 100% mee te zijn in die code base en actief bugs te gaan patchen, dit is trouwens niet mijn job, maar als dit project minder complex was geweest om te volgen dan deed ik dit waarschijnlijk wel.

(ter info: ik heb ooit 1 pull request gemaakt, iets wat makkelijk te fixen viel: https://github.com/nextcloud/server/pull/13790)

rondshoppen: heb ik al dikwijls gedaan, maar echt goeie alternatieven (voor hetgeen wij specifiek nodig hebben) zijn er niet, toch niet voor die prijs, want ja prijs speelt natuurlijk mee :)
0sebati
@fretnn21 juli 2020 08:43
Echte alternatieven van dit nivo (open, brede acceptatie, community) zijn er i.d.d. niet; het project heeft alles in zich om succes te hebben. Ik denk ook dat steeds weer wisselen van oplossing niet iets oplevert op lange termijn, omdat er ook in een ander project wel weer iets zal zijn wat niet an je wensen/eisen voldoet en waar je geen of weinig invloed op kan uitoefenen als community gebruiker. Enige wat je kan doen is zelf aanpassingen leveren (dat heb je gedaan, cool, of laten maken door een ander), of een subscription nemen en op die manier proberen invloed uit te oefenen als "betalende klant". Zoals ik al aangeef heeft ook Nextcloud te maken met de hoeveelheid betalende klanten vs het aantal commerciële gebruikers. De belangrijkste docu is nu ook enkel nog voor betalende klanten beschikbaar. Hoop voor je dat de stabiliteit die je zoekt er weer snel zal zijn.
0fretnn
@sebati21 juli 2020 09:47
Ik overweeg om met een clean install te werken. Om zo eens proper te kunnen herbeginnen, het is disruptief voor de gebruikers, maar zo raakt de rommel ook wel eens opgeruimd

En op die manier hoop ik een stabielere installatie te verkrijgen
+1RitBit
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2020 00:22
Jazeker. maar ik kan helaas niet in details treden.
+1brabbelaar
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2020 10:16
Ja, maar owncloud. Het werkt goed. Surfdrive bijvoorbeeld. Maar Nederlandse overheid werkt er ook mee, ook met erg gevoelige data.

Het is in ieder geval software die volwassen is en het niveau van thuis tweaker hobbyisme ver ontstegen.
+1Waarnemer
17 juli 2020 10:16
Ooit begonnen nog met OwnCloud, met de scheiding mee gehopt naar NextCloud.
geen spijt van. En wat integratie betreft..

Hoever wil je het hebben? Het is geen exchange ofzo, maar Calendar, Contacts zijn gewoon met willekeurig welke client te syncen.. Tasks doen gewoon mee (ik gebruikt op de laptop/desktops Thunderbird). Er is een app voor een desktop sync (mag je ook nog kiezen wat je synct) Er zijn apps voor Talk en NextCloud files voor de mobieltjes..

En niet geheel vervelend je kunt tal van andere soorten storage local/remote en cloud aanhaken. Ik zelf gebruik het om delen content (calendar en uitslagen) geautomatiseerd te publiceren op een website.

Nog ff los van de developers en community die het gewoon goed doen. Geen arrogantie en gewoon helpen daar waar het kan. Erg fijn om mee te werken.
+1docdaneeka
@Waarnemer17 juli 2020 11:30
Al jaren draaien wij ownCloud en naar volle tevredenheid. Wat zouden de argumenten zijn om over te stappen naar NextCloud?
+2Waarnemer
@docdaneeka17 juli 2020 12:16
Nou dat is een beetje aan jezelf. Voor mij was de keuze voornamelijk de "Open Source" keuze.
Waar OwnCloud een aantal zaken in Enterprise only laat heeft NextCloud slechts een verdienmodel in ondersteuning.

NextCloud is volledige Open Source. Ook de code voor een signalling server voor Talk is vrijgegeven door StrukturAG (voor als je meer dan 4/5 personen in een call hebt is dat wel handig..)

Maar ook zeker wat ik al eerder opmerkte. Het team achter NextCloud is vooral zeer kundig en zeker vriendelijk. Gezien deze mensen in merendeel meegingen van OwnCloud naar NextCloud was, het naast dat het volledig Open Source is, geen moeilijke overstap.

Eerlijk is eerlijk. Ik kies digitale producten op twee punten voornamelijk.
1. Is het goed doordacht en intuitief?
2. Is het achterliggende team actief en toegankelijk?

Nou is dat allemaal best persoonlijk. Want wat ik intuitief vind, vind jij misschien helemaal niet. Ik kan zelf heel fijn werken met Joomla! (J!) bijvoorbeeld. Ik hou van content building. Anderen zien die filosofie niet en gaan voor Drupal of Wordpress.. die zien meer in page building.

Wat ik heel prettig vind, is dat de community vriendelijk is en niet arrogant is. Geen cultuur waarin noobs en newbies naar Google worden verwezen, maar een welkome, waarin de nieuwelingen eerlijk worden geholpen en zonodig naar de juiste bronnen worden geleid. En op sommige vlakken kan iedereen wel eens een noob zijn.
Eenzelfde werkwijze van developers en community vind ik bij J! overigens.. alsof het iets is dat aan PHP hangt ;)

NextCloud is Enterprise grade stuff.. (J! ook trouwens)
+1docdaneeka
@Waarnemer17 juli 2020 14:55
Thanks heaps!
Dat zijn ook twee heel belangrijke punten voor mij (plus open source en grote community). Bij een volgende ronde van evaluaties van onze software zullen we NextCloud dan ook zeker meenemen.
+1grrfield
17 juli 2020 08:13
De updater laat het momenteel afweten.... Nog mensen met dit probleem?
+1rbr320
@grrfield17 juli 2020 08:47
Nee hoor, ik heb gisteren succesvol een update uitgevoerd naar 18.0.7. Welk issue loop je tegenaan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 17 juli 2020 08:47]

+1grrfield
@rbr32018 juli 2020 09:50
Hij blijft (bleef) hangen op "step 4". Hieronder wordt gesuggereerd om de .step file te verwijderen (wat ik elders op het internet meermaals gevonden heb als oplossing). Dit werkte echter niet en ik heb toen maar alle files in de backup folder gewist. Toen werkte het opeens weer. Volgens mij zal dit wel de reden niet geweest zijn, maar enfin, het werkt weer.
0fretnn
@grrfield19 juli 2020 08:14
Ik heb bijna bij elke upgrade problemen gehad (bij een installatie van 350 users en +- 1tb aan files), soms is het makkelijk te fixen, andere keren echt wel prutsen
0klompmaker
@grrfield19 juli 2020 08:48
Ik draai Nextcloud prive en kantoor (niet gekoppeld).

Elke update "hangt" bij bij uitpakken, maar na F5 herstart die netjes.

1 keer een iets wat lastiger gehad waardoor ik de code in moest.

Maar nooit een echt probleem gehad waardoor mijn gebruikers (familie of kantoor) niet bij hun bestanden kunnen.
+1mathman
@grrfield17 juli 2020 10:17
yup, heb hetzelfde. Komt door de default time-out op het download gedeelte. Nextcloud is blijkbaar erg druk op het moment en downloaden gaat erg traag (15MB in een kwartier)

hoe check je dat? In je nextclouddata folder komt ook een updater-<randomstring> folder. Hierin vind je 2 folders: backups & downloads. In de downloads folder zie je de zip die gedownload wordt. In linux kan je met paar x ls -l checken dat hij daadwerkelijk groeit, maar langzaam.

kwestie van geduld uitoefenen dus! Uiteindelijk zal de installatie prima verder lopen.
+1ilker55
@grrfield17 juli 2020 10:32
Hier ook. Heb uiteindelijk een manual upgrade gedaan zonder problemen.
+1teek2
@grrfield17 juli 2020 11:24
Ik heb dit:

Parsing response failed. <html> <head><title>504 Gateway Time-out</title></head> <body bgcolor="white"> <center><h1>504 Gateway Time-out</h1></center> <hr><center>nginx/1.14.0 (Ubuntu)</center> </body> </html>

na page reload:
Step 4 is currently in process. Please reload this page later.

En dat kan ik alleen maar zo fixen:
https://help.nextcloud.co...load-this-page-later/7998

Bij mij vind ik de file hier: "data-map"/updater-oc2eu8uiq3a0/.step

Dus: Ja, ook problemen :) maar ik moet nog naar 18.07 (daar loop ik dus vast).
+1sus
16 juli 2020 23:59
Ik had het tot voor kort in gebruik als prive cloudomgeving. Ooit begonnen met Owncloud en later overgestapt.

Tot ik elke dag weer de client moest authorizen in de browser en ik daardoor versieconflicten kreeg als ik een systeem een dag over had geslagen. Super irritant en helaas niet terug werkend gekregen. Nu over naar Onedrive :/
+1Zobat
@sus17 juli 2020 04:43
Volgens mij toch echt een probleem tussen keyboard and chair. Ik gebruik het al bijna twee jaar.
+1The Zep Man

@Zobat17 juli 2020 05:19
Ik gebruik ownCloud al sinds een vroege versie (3 of 4, of zoiets) en ben overgestapt op een vroege versie van Nextcloud toen het uitkwam. Nog nooit heb ik een client apart moeten autoriseren vanuit de web-interface.

Mogelijk betreft het meer obscure functionaliteit waar @sus gebruik van maakte, uit een (exotische?) add-on of anders. Ja, bugs/configuratiefouten komen overal wel eens voor, maar in het bijzonder in zulke situaties. Daar zijn zat manieren om omheen te werken en (in het geval van bugs) om het netjes te rapporteren zodat het opgelost kan worden.

Het lijkt mij een probleem op laag 8 van het OSI-model.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 17 juli 2020 06:32]

+1Anoniem: 14842
@The Zep Man17 juli 2020 08:08
Ik gebruik Nextcloud sinds versie 9 ofzo. Eigenlijk nooit issues gehad, behalve met docker builds, da's een drama voor mij.

Voor wat betreft die authorisatie: ik moet wel in mijn browser een authorisatie geven voor de Nextcloud sync client. Maar dat is volgens mij omdat ik 2FA verplicht heb. En dat is éénmalig.

Geeft niets, er mag gerust een user afvallen. Ik gebruik het al jaren naar volle tevredenheid. En dan ook gewoon de contacts/agenda/e-mail (naja: de e-mail is gewoon een frontend, maar toch lekker makkelijk :P ).
+1beau-key
@The Zep Man17 juli 2020 12:45
Het lijkt mij een probleem op laag 8 van het OSI-model.
Ah, de PEBCAK layer. Ik heb wel eens gehoord dat die OSI layer voor de meeste netwerk problemen zorgt. Deze laag is ook verantwoordelijk voor de hoge kosten om die problemen op te ruimen en om deze te voorkomen in de toekomst.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beau-key op 17 juli 2020 12:46]

+1sus
@Zobat17 juli 2020 09:16
Volgens mij toch echt een probleem tussen keyboard and chair. Ik gebruik het al bijna twee jaar.
Die 2 jaar overtref ik ruimschoots, ik denk dat de eerste install van een jaar of 7 terug is. En daarna netjes de updates, upgrades en overstap van owncloud naar nextcloud.

Zelfs met een volledig schone installatie, na een week begon het gedoe weer. Dus met de laatste versie van zowel server als clients.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 17 juli 2020 09:16]

+1neo_mkl
@sus17 juli 2020 08:47
Ook gehad maar gefixt (keyring setting Linux). Nextcloud werkt vooralsnog perfect op meerdere apparaten.
+1teek2
@sus17 juli 2020 11:08
Ik heb nu ook ineens issues met webmail. Verder werkt alles nog wel met updates vanaf early OwnCloud. Maa binnenkort ga ik toch eens alle data eruit halen en calendar/contact naar een file zetten en alles opnieuw opbouwen met Docker Compose. Ik vind het best goed dat er zo weinig issues zijn na al die jaren en ik vind het wel ok om het eens vers te proberen ipv het hele systeem gelijk gedag te zeggen. Ik ga dan ook gelijk 2FA aanzetten enzo. Noem het groot onderhoud. Mijn server moet toch ook naar 20.04.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 17 juli 2020 11:09]

+1raymonvdm
16 juli 2020 22:12
18.07 is ook net uitgekomen maar staat nog niet in de changelogs
+1Zidane007nl
@raymonvdm16 juli 2020 23:30
Ik zie gewoon de changelog van 18.0.7: https://nextcloud.com/changelog/#latest18.
0raymonvdm
@Zidane007nl17 juli 2020 01:25
Die was er nog niet toen ik vanavond keek :-)
0Anoniem: 14842
@raymonvdm17 juli 2020 08:05
Gisteravond heh ;)
0VisionMaster
17 juli 2020 22:05
Is het al mogelijk om met Finder.app een WebDAV koppeling te maken die wel werkt?

