Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.3 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.2.3 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Version: 6.2.3-25426-2Important Note
What's New
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it. Only Synology NAS with DSM 6.2.3 installed can be updated to this version.
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
Fixed Issues
- Added support for Synology Expansion Unit FX2421.
- Fixed the issue where a DS920+ or DS720+ might not enter hibernation when its connected expansion unit has entered deep sleep.
- Fixed the issue where drive status LED indicators on a connected expansion unit might not work properly when the expansion unit wakes up from deep sleep.
- Fixed the issue where daylight saving time might not display correctly in certain time zones (e.g., Dublin, Casablanca).
- Fixed the issue where mounted remote shared folders on a Synology NAS may cause volumes to operate improperly or the Synology NAS unable to shut down in certain scenarios.
- Fixed the issue where the system might incorrectly prompt "drive slot disabled” notice when a DS413 or DS213+ wakes up from deep sleep.
- Enhanced the performance in writing a large number of files to a Btrfs volume with RAID 1 configuration using hard disk drives (HDD).
- Fixed the issue where Synology Universal Search and Synology Drive might consume excessive CPU resources when the option "Utilize unused memory as database cache to improve (search) performance" has been enabled.
- Fixed the issue where domain-related services might not resume working because the update of domain data could not be complete.
- Fixed security vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-20:18).
- Fixed the issue where the system might incorrectly prompt IP address conflict warning if a network interface card is attached to Synology NAS and the option "Reply to ARP requests if the target IP address is a local address configured on the incoming interface" is disabled.
- Fixed the issue where the status of an Ethernet port might not be detected properly when the Ethernet port is not connected to a network cable while Open vSwitch has been enabled.
Version: 6.2.3-25426-1Fixed Issues
- Fixed the issue where Storage Manager might display an incorrect warning when the size of a storage pool is over 16 TB on certain 32-bit models.