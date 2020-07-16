Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.3 build 25426-2

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.3 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.3 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version: 6.2.3-25426-2

Important Note
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it. Only Synology NAS with DSM 6.2.3 installed can be updated to this version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
What's New
  • Added support for Synology Expansion Unit FX2421.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed the issue where a DS920+ or DS720+ might not enter hibernation when its connected expansion unit has entered deep sleep.
  • Fixed the issue where drive status LED indicators on a connected expansion unit might not work properly when the expansion unit wakes up from deep sleep.
  • Fixed the issue where daylight saving time might not display correctly in certain time zones (e.g., Dublin, Casablanca).
  • Fixed the issue where mounted remote shared folders on a Synology NAS may cause volumes to operate improperly or the Synology NAS unable to shut down in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed the issue where the system might incorrectly prompt "drive slot disabled” notice when a DS413 or DS213+ wakes up from deep sleep.
  • Enhanced the performance in writing a large number of files to a Btrfs volume with RAID 1 configuration using hard disk drives (HDD).
  • Fixed the issue where Synology Universal Search and Synology Drive might consume excessive CPU resources when the option "Utilize unused memory as database cache to improve (search) performance" has been enabled.
  • Fixed the issue where domain-related services might not resume working because the update of domain data could not be complete.
  • Fixed security vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-20:18).
  • Fixed the issue where the system might incorrectly prompt IP address conflict warning if a network interface card is attached to Synology NAS and the option "Reply to ARP requests if the target IP address is a local address configured on the incoming interface" is disabled.
  • Fixed the issue where the status of an Ethernet port might not be detected properly when the Ethernet port is not connected to a network cable while Open vSwitch has been enabled.

Version: 6.2.3-25426-1

Fixed Issues
  • Fixed the issue where Storage Manager might display an incorrect warning when the size of a storage pool is over 16 TB on certain 32-bit models.

Versienummer 6.2.3 build 25426-2
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/DSM/criticalupdate/update_pack/25426-2/
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (15)

+1bluecupra
16 juli 2020 21:47
Directe link voor het PAT bestand voor de diversen NAS apparaten: https://archive.synology....date/update_pack/25426-2/

Wel erg apart dat het update mechanisme vanuit DSM al een tijd "brak" is. Laatste updates heb ik allemaal handmatig moeten laden, niet dat het veel werk is maar heeft nooit gehoeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bluecupra op 16 juli 2020 21:48]

+1Adejager1
17 juli 2020 08:48
Veel links verwijzen naar een bestand met .bin extensie i.p.v. .pat.

Na extensie aanpassen naar .pat verloopt upgrade normaal. System komt op met juiste versie.
0henkNL
16 juli 2020 21:24
Ligt het aan mij of is het de laatste tijd nogal lastig om de updates automatisch door te laten voeren?
Of hij ziet ze niet, of je moet ze handmatig laden.

Zo ook deze: 'Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it.'
+1slelieveld
@henkNL16 juli 2020 21:47
Nee dat ligt niet aan jou. Ze zijn al een tijd aan het prutsen totdat DSM7 komt. Althans als ie ooit komt ... :-)
+1Hero of Time
@henkNL16 juli 2020 21:50
Bij deze update specifiek krijg je geen melding als je niet al 6.2.3 draait. Doe je dat wel, dan zou het vanzelf, na een tijdje, een melding moeten geven.

Ik heb op m'n werk bij de paar apparaten die we hebben elke keer netjes de update langs zien komen. Niet tegelijk, er zat soms een week of langer tussen dat de eerste een melding gaf en de volgende er mee kwam.
0ewoutw
17 juli 2020 00:41
Ik heb deze al, en de uptime is al 38 dagen.... zo nieuw is die dus niet meer
+1vosManz
@ewoutw17 juli 2020 01:13
Weet je het zeker? Heb je echt 25426-2 of stiekem toch 25426 (zonder '-2') of 25426-1?

25426-2 is volgens de changelog van Synology toch echt pas gister (het is na middernacht O-) ) uitgekomen, en staat volgens de datums ook pas sinds eergisteren op de download site (https://archive.synology....date/update_pack/25426-2/)
0Arokhantos
16 juli 2020 22:58
Beetje lame dat auto update nooit update vind en dat ik het altijd hier als eerste vind.
0vosManz
@Arokhantos17 juli 2020 01:17
Dat noemen ze gefaseerd uitrollen. De update komt daarmee niet bij iedereen tegelijk beschikbaar. Bij de originele release notes staat er ook een opmerking bij:
The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
0wvkreg
17 juli 2020 08:55
Kortom, we wachten wel :)
0wbree
17 juli 2020 10:45
Update handmatig geïnstalleerd op mijn 1512+. Probleemloos.
0Mlenior
22 juli 2020 16:37
Kreeg vandaag in ene netjes de melding in DSM dat er een update klaar staat _/-\o_ . 25426-2.

Heb zo'n melding al langere tijd niet meer gehad. Het lijkt er dus op dat men met de laatste update 25426 dit gefixed heeft? :)
0henkNL
@Mlenior23 juli 2020 18:52
Ik had het niet verwacht, maar ook hier de melding en automatische update doorgevoerd.
0bpmc
26 juli 2020 08:33
Toeval of niet, maar na de laatste DSM update stopt mijn Synology "ergens in de nacht". Geen melding in de log. Het apparaat is niet benaderbaar, de LED's zijn uit maar de ventilator draait nog en ik meen de harddisk te horen. Na het apparaat uitgezet te hebben - met de officiële knop - kan het apparaat weer aangezet worden en draait het weer zoals gebruikelijk. Suggesties?
0Borry
30 juli 2020 13:27
Had eergisteren netjes de melding dat de update binnen is en uitgevoerd zoals met elke update.
Hoeft het nooit handmatig te doen.
Wat wel vreemd is dat na elke update mijn Tv de Nas niet meer ziet en nadat ik de Nas een herstart heb gegeven werkt het weer.
Alle andere apparaten hebben hier geen moeite mee.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

