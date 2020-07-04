Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rainmeter 4.4 r3397 bèta

Rainmeter logo (75 pix)Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is weer een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in revision 3397:
  • Added: SysInfo plugin: Added new LAST_SLEEP_TIME and LAST_WAKE_TIME measurements to the SysInfoType option.
  • Fixed: Skin Packager: Corrected an issue with the Variables files functionality of the Skin Packager when an empty value was used for variable.
Changes in revision 3382:
  • Fixed: Skins: Fixed a rendering issue when loading skins on Windows 7.
Changes in revision 3380:
  • Changed: Bangs: Changed the !SetWindowPosition and !SetAnchor bangs to support (formulas) in the values.
Changes in revision 3373:
  • Added: Bangs: Added a new !SetWindowPosition bang to allow for dynamically setting the WindowX and WindowY position, and optionally AnchorX and AnchorY anchor settings for a skin window.
  • Added: Bangs: Added a new !SetAnchor bang to allow for dynamically setting the AnchorX and AnchorY anchor settings for a skin window.
Changes in revision 3360:
  • Added: Rainmeter: You can now hold down CTRL while starting Rainmeter to load in Safe Start mode.
  • Added: WebParser: Added a Flags option to parent WebParser measures to enable setting some flags that change the behavior of WebParser when connecting to a remote resource. Details at Flags documentation.
  • Changed: Fileview Plugin: Made some internal changes that should improve performance.
Changes in revision 3354:
  • Added: About / Skins: You can now right-click and copy the name of a measure from the dialog.
Changes in revision 3353:
  • Added: Ping plugin: Added support for IPv6 addresses.
Door Bart van Klaveren

04-07-2020 • 22:38

04-07-2020 • 22:38

24 Linkedin

Bron: Rainmeter

Rainmeter

+1rick_kraster
4 juli 2020 23:16
Ik vond het leuk om als kind hiermee te spelen.
Maar zijn hier mensen die dit nog tegenwoordig gebruiken? En zo voor wat voor doeleinden dan.
+2PilatuS
@rick_kraster5 juli 2020 00:46
Ik heb een 2e scherm waar dit handig voor is. Zie je een hapering, kan je direct zien wat de CPU doet, wat de GPU doet of hoe vol je RAM zit. Ben je aan het gamen kan je CPU, GPU en VRAM gebruik zien met de temps van alles. Ben je aan het downloaden of gaat er iets langzaam zie je direct hoeveel MB's je per seconde aan het downloaden bent. Ik kijk er niet veel naar, maar alle hardwarematige info is te zien wat soms best handig kan zijn. Het is de meest nette manier om welke info dan ook te laten zien.

Ik gebruik hier System Monitor HUD voor en dat ziet er dan zo uit: https://tweakers.net/foto...j7pxCw2FO9AIG70pQvR2D.jpg
0Vinpaq
@PilatuS5 juli 2020 18:07
Hey, is dat de Slider font?
+1PilatuS
@Vinpaq5 juli 2020 18:31
Ik heb geen idee. System Monitor HUD is te downloaden voor Rainmeter en eventueel zelf wat aan te passen, maar zoals het op het screenshot te zien is, da's standaard zo.
0-Moondust-
@PilatuS6 juli 2020 16:53
Ik heb al jaren Rainmeter draaien maar GPU info heb ik nog niet gevonden.
0PilatuS
@-Moondust-6 juli 2020 17:09
Bij die System Monitor HUD zit het er standaard in. Je moet alleen MSI Afterburner draaien omdat daar de info vandaan komt.
+1Xaphod
@rick_kraster5 juli 2020 08:06
Ik heb het nog steeds op mij scherm.
Het doet me denken aan Conky voor Linux.
Ik heb een gadget voor netwerk, cpu en gpu belasting.
De top actieve processen worden ook weergegeven, ik wil graag weten waar m'n pc mee bezig is.
+1Tac
@rick_kraster5 juli 2020 12:09
Inderdaad (zoals hierboven beschreven) is het met een 2e / 3e scherm zeker handig om te zien wat er gebeurd tijdens het gamen bv.

Heb een aantal skins aangepast naar mijn eigen wensen. Kan haast niet zonder.

HWiNFO + MSI Afterburner zorgen voor alle benodigde informatie welke getoond wordt.
Dit wordt getoond op mijn rechterscherm, op mijn linkerscherm heb ik 2 grafiekjes met framerate + frametimes ...

https://tweakers.net/i/tQ...R1CThyQ4.png?f=user_large
+1Jochem285
@rick_kraster5 juli 2020 13:05
Nog een andere toepassing die ik zelf gebruik is een wereldkaart met tijden per land, die continu update. Handig als ik iemand in Amerika of Australië moet bereiken, dat ik direct kan zien hoe laat het daar is.
+1WildemanM
@rick_kraster5 juli 2020 14:32
Ja, transparante taskbar =)
+1HugoZeilstra
4 juli 2020 23:56
Het lijkt me een extreme niche in de huidige tijd. Erg sympathiek dat het wordt genoemd.
+1Raan7
@HugoZeilstra5 juli 2020 04:47
Het wordt pas echt leuk als je een interface hebt, waarmee je domotica kan aansturen.
Daar zit ik nu echt op te wachten... of is dit al mogelijk, met rainmeter?

Een vergelijkbaar betaald alternatief is natuurlijk Stardock.
+1cptjack
@Raan75 juli 2020 15:10
Er is een MqttClientPlugin voor RainMeter waarmee je gegevens kan weergeven van/sturen naar je MQTT broker of domotica systeem.
+1W3SII
@HugoZeilstra5 juli 2020 09:26
Men ziet het vaak als iets waarmee je vooral performance stats (CPU, Mem, ...) weergeeft op je desktop, maar eigenlijk kan het nog een hoop andere zaken.

Het kan ook handig zijn als je bepaalde informatie graag continu op je desktop ziet staan, zodat je niet steeds een website of iets dergelijks in de gaten moet houden.

Kan bijvoorbeeld handig zijn als news/rss feed, reddit feed, stock market feed, crypto feed. Voor die laatste 2 bestaan er waarschijnlijk professionelere tools, maar dit is een handige oplossing om een continu zicht te houden op bepaalde informatie die je wenst te volgen.
+1Amkiller
4 juli 2020 23:28
klok,temp.netwerk muziek enzo...gebruik het nog steeds
0R009
4 juli 2020 22:57
Iemand er ervaring mee?
+1padna
@R0094 juli 2020 23:08
Ja. Het is wel grappige software waar je zelf dingen voor kan programmeren, of dat gewoon simpel wat code modificeren is of zelf een extensie schrijven. Er zijn ook volledige suites voor zoals NXT OS https://nxtos.com/

Het is vrij makkelijk om mee te beginnen, maar je moet er wel wat mee rondspelen wil je iets leuks maken. Het CPU/RAM gebruik is ook niet storend in mijn ervaring, ook al maakt het wel uit hoeveel extensies je gebruikt.
+1mphilipp
@padna5 juli 2020 10:35
Zou je met zoiets ook info van andere apparaten kunnen tonen? Ik zou bv wel de belasting op mijn router willen zien, en wat er op het netwerk gebeurt. Of zijn daar weer andere tools voor die dat op deze manier laten zien?

[edit]
laat maar... Even gegoogled en met Rm gaat het niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mphilipp op 5 juli 2020 11:24]

+1Hakker
@mphilipp5 juli 2020 12:31
nee daarvoor heb je andere tools nodig als Zabbix of als je echt fancy wilt grafana.
0mphilipp
@Hakker5 juli 2020 12:53
Ja, precies. Ik hoopte een beetje dat het ook lekker simpel kon... :)
+1PilatuS
@R0095 juli 2020 00:41
Gebruik het hier al heel lang. Perfect om alle info te laten zien op een nette manier.

Dit is System Monitor HUD op mijn 2e scherm: https://tweakers.net/foto...j7pxCw2FO9AIG70pQvR2D.jpg
0Niek H.
6 juli 2020 14:06
Stomme vraag misschien. Maar weet iemand hoe dat thema heet op de 1e foto?
0DePen
@Niek H.6 juli 2020 20:41
Ja, daar ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar.

