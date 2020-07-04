Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is weer een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in revision 3397: Added: SysInfo plugin: Added new LAST_SLEEP_TIME and LAST_WAKE_TIME measurements to the SysInfoType option.

Fixed: Skin Packager: Corrected an issue with the Variables files functionality of the Skin Packager when an empty value was used for variable. Changes in revision 3382: Fixed: Skins: Fixed a rendering issue when loading skins on Windows 7. Changes in revision 3380: Changed: Bangs: Changed the !SetWindowPosition and !SetAnchor bangs to support (formulas) in the values. Changes in revision 3373: Added: Bangs: Added a new !SetWindowPosition bang to allow for dynamically setting the WindowX and WindowY position, and optionally AnchorX and AnchorY anchor settings for a skin window.

Added: Bangs: Added a new !SetAnchor bang to allow for dynamically setting the AnchorX and AnchorY anchor settings for a skin window. Changes in revision 3360: Added: Rainmeter: You can now hold down CTRL while starting Rainmeter to load in Safe Start mode.

Added: WebParser: Added a Flags option to parent WebParser measures to enable setting some flags that change the behavior of WebParser when connecting to a remote resource. Details at Flags documentation.

option to parent WebParser measures to enable setting some flags that change the behavior of WebParser when connecting to a remote resource. Details at Flags documentation. Changed: Fileview Plugin: Made some internal changes that should improve performance. Changes in revision 3354: Added: About / Skins: You can now right-click and copy the name of a measure from the dialog. Changes in revision 3353: Added: Ping plugin: Added support for IPv6 addresses.