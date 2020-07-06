Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Insta360 One R 1.1.43

Insta360 logo (79 pix)Insta360 heeft voor zijn One R-actiecamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.1.43 als versienummer. Dit is een modulaire camera met een resolutie van 5312x3552 pixels voor foto's of 5312x2988 pixels op 30fps voor video. De camera kan ook aangesloten worden op de iPhone 8, 11, X, XS en XR of een Android-apparaat met usb-otg, op basis van een soc als de Qualcomm 845 / Kirin 980 / Exynos 9810 of recenter. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in vrsion 1.1.43
  • Swiping on your ONE R screen to navigate menus now feels smoother.
  • You can now format file fragments on your SD card. To do this, first backup your files and then format your SD card. This can reduce the occurrence of the insufficient card speed error.
  • ONE R will now automatically format an SD card that has never been used and has no files. This ensures maximum write speed.
  • Power consumption on ONE R has been optimized. Temperature is now more stable when recording.
  • Settings for H.264 encoding and screen off during recording are now on by default. This can extend the recording time.
  • Fixes an issue where the insufficient card speed error occurs when shooting Bullet Time.

Versienummer 1.1.43
Releasestatus Final
Website Insta360
Download https://www.insta360.com/download/insta360-oner
Bestandsgrootte 76,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-07-2020 18:04
3 • submitter: Balance

06-07-2020 • 18:04

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Balance

Bron: Insta360

Update-historie

07-'20 Insta360 One R 1.1.43 3
06-'20 Insta360 One R 1.1.30 0
05-'20 Insta360 One R 1.1.20 1
02-'20 Insta360 One R 1.0.13 1
01-'20 Insta360 One R 1.0.12 0

Lees meer

Insta360 One R

vanaf € 299,-

Score: 2

Alles over dit product

Actioncams Insta360

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1mare
7 juli 2020 07:25
Hopelijk maakt dit langere opnames aan een stuk mogelijk. Want nu valt de camera random uit vanwege warmte tussen 11 en 18 minuten tijdens filmen.
0nick_haak
12 juli 2020 20:52
Voor de zekerheid: heb net mijn camera bijgewerkt naar deze firmware, en sindsdien grote problemen met het ding.
Crasht constant, firmware herinstalleren via sd kaart helpt ook niet, gebeurt met beide modules, verschillende accu's en sd kaarten.
Vooralsnog geen factory reset mogelijkheid gevonden, en oudere firmware versies lijken niet beschikbaar te blijven op de site... ik zou even niet aanraden om te updaten :(
Hoop snel bericht van Insta360 te hebben met een oplossing.
0nick_haak
27 juli 2020 14:54
Even als aanvulling hierop... Heb contact gehad met insta360, oude versie kunnen bemachtigen, hielp niet.
leek uiteindelijk steeds meer op een hardware defect (ik vermoed slecht contact tussen een component wat veel warmte genereert, en de heatsink / behuizing), heb inmiddels een nieuwe cam die wel werkt op deze fw :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door nick_haak op 27 juli 2020 14:54]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True