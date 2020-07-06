Insta360 heeft voor zijn One R-actiecamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.1.43 als versienummer. Dit is een modulaire camera met een resolutie van 5312x3552 pixels voor foto's of 5312x2988 pixels op 30fps voor video. De camera kan ook aangesloten worden op de iPhone 8, 11, X, XS en XR of een Android-apparaat met usb-otg, op basis van een soc als de Qualcomm 845 / Kirin 980 / Exynos 9810 of recenter. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in vrsion 1.1.43 Swiping on your ONE R screen to navigate menus now feels smoother.

You can now format file fragments on your SD card. To do this, first backup your files and then format your SD card. This can reduce the occurrence of the insufficient card speed error.

ONE R will now automatically format an SD card that has never been used and has no files. This ensures maximum write speed.

Power consumption on ONE R has been optimized. Temperature is now more stable when recording.

Settings for H.264 encoding and screen off during recording are now on by default. This can extend the recording time.

Fixes an issue where the insufficient card speed error occurs when shooting Bullet Time.