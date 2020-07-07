Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om backups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.6.7-28 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog hiervan ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes: The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/30).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.

ocs-iso, ocs-live-dev: sync syslinux-related files when copying syslinux exec files.

When creating recovery iso/zip file, if it's in Clonezilla live environment, we have those syslinux files. Use that first so the version mismatch can be avoided. more info

Move grub-header.cfg from bootx64.efi to grub.cfg so that it's more flexible.

To avoid conflict with the patch of grub in CentOS/Fedora, for GRUB EFI NB MAC/IP config style, the netboot file is now like grub.cfg-drbl-00:50:56:01:01:01 and grub.cfg-drbl-192.168.177.2 not grub.cfg-01-* anymore.

Add xen-tools

Partclone was updated to 0.3.14. The codes about xfs was updated to be 4.20.0.

Package exfat-fuse was removed since the kernel has module for that.

A better mechanism to deal with linuxefi/initrdefi or linux/initrd in the grub config was added. Bug fixes: : The function is_block_device_with_fs of ocs-function should not treat "LVM2_member" as a file system. more info

ocs-sr: ocs-chkimg should not overwrite /var/lib/clonezilla/ocs-vars. Hence backup it before running ocs-chkimg in the restoring mode. more info

dcs did not switch some client's mode.

ocs-onthefly: bug fix for missing last-lba line. Previous solution neglecting the last-lba line in sfdisk dumped file should not be used in the case that option -k1 is used in ocs-onthefly. more info and more info

The option -z5p was missing in the menu due to pxz was not replaced by pixz. more info