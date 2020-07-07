Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Clonezilla 2.6.7-28

Clonezilla logo (79 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om backups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.6.7-28 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog hiervan ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes:
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/30).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.
  • ocs-iso, ocs-live-dev: sync syslinux-related files when copying syslinux exec files.
  • When creating recovery iso/zip file, if it's in Clonezilla live environment, we have those syslinux files. Use that first so the version mismatch can be avoided. more info
  • Move grub-header.cfg from bootx64.efi to grub.cfg so that it's more flexible.
  • To avoid conflict with the patch of grub in CentOS/Fedora, for GRUB EFI NB MAC/IP config style, the netboot file is now like grub.cfg-drbl-00:50:56:01:01:01 and grub.cfg-drbl-192.168.177.2 not grub.cfg-01-* anymore.
  • Add xen-tools
  • Partclone was updated to 0.3.14. The codes about xfs was updated to be 4.20.0.
  • Package exfat-fuse was removed since the kernel has module for that.
  • A better mechanism to deal with linuxefi/initrdefi or linux/initrd in the grub config was added.
Bug fixes:
  • : The function is_block_device_with_fs of ocs-function should not treat "LVM2_member" as a file system. more info
  • ocs-sr: ocs-chkimg should not overwrite /var/lib/clonezilla/ocs-vars. Hence backup it before running ocs-chkimg in the restoring mode. more info
  • dcs did not switch some client's mode.
  • ocs-onthefly: bug fix for missing last-lba line. Previous solution neglecting the last-lba line in sfdisk dumped file should not be used in the case that option -k1 is used in ocs-onthefly. more info and more info
  • The option -z5p was missing in the menu due to pxz was not replaced by pixz. more info

Versienummer 2.6.7-28
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://clonezilla.org/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 292,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-07-2020 08:3525

07-07-2020 • 08:35

25 Linkedin

Bron: Clonezilla

Update-historie

09-01 Clonezilla Live 2.8.1-12 3
27-11 Clonezilla Live 2.8.0-27 26
25-08 Clonezilla Live 2.7.3-19 8
06-'21 Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38 11
01-'21 Clonezilla live 2.7.1-22 10
11-'20 Clonezilla 2.7.0-10 7
07-'20 Clonezilla 2.6.7-28 25
02-'16 Clonezilla 2.4.5-20 3
10-'15 Clonezilla 2.4.2-61 3
05-'11 Clonezilla 1.2.8-42 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Clonezilla

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
-125024+120+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1LEX63
7 juli 2020 09:38
Interessant.

Ik heb 2 kloon software pakketten het probleem is dat de Windows recovery partitie niet word mee gekloond, dat ik wel graag wil behouden mocht het ooit nodig zijn.

Ik heb nog nooit met Clonezilla gewerkt. Er zal ongetwijfeld wel een YouTube video zijn hoe te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LEX63 op 7 juli 2020 09:42]

+1teek2
@LEX637 juli 2020 11:14
Ik boot altijd Ubuntu Desktop van een USB stick en dan zeg ik `dd if=/dev/sda of=mijn.image.img` Nog nooit issues gehad en je hebt de hele schijf bit voor bit. Ff gzip eroverheen en de image is nog een redelijke grootte ook.
+1The Zep Man
@teek27 juli 2020 12:37
Totdat je die schijf op een ander systeem wilt herstellen en je moet gaan prutsen met boot loaders, UEFI, etc.
+1teek2
@The Zep Man7 juli 2020 12:56
Ah, dat heb ik nog nooit gedaan, meestal is het om een laptop weer door te kunnen verkopen met Windows terwijl ik zelf Linux gebruik. Ik vroeg me al waarom je zo'n groot programma zou nodig hebben, maar clonezilla is dus veel flexibeler.
+1The Zep Man
@LEX637 juli 2020 09:44
Ik heb nog nooit met Clonezilla gewerkt.
Je kan gewoon een OS in een VM installeren en op die VM de Clonezilla Live ISO booten. Dat geeft een goede indruk.
+1Mr777
7 juli 2020 09:31
Ik heb er niet zo'n goede ervaring mee. Ooit, bij het terugzetten van een pas gemaakte image kreeg ik de volgende melding: "Target partition size (209716 MB) is smaller than source (209716 MB).", terwijl het precies dezelfde partitie was waar nog helemaal niets aan veranderd was. Na wat speurwerk op internet bleek Clonezilla wel vaker moeite te hebben met het bepalen van de exacte grootte van een SSD-schijf. Of dat de schuld is van Clonezilla of van de fabrikant van de SSD-schijf laat ik in het midden.
+1rookie no. 1
@Mr7777 juli 2020 22:21
Zelfde verhaal waarom ik nooit meer Clonezilla heb gebruikt. Jaartje geleden ongeveer nog eens getest of je naar een kleinere disk/partitie kan imagen in de hoop dat dit inmiddels mogelijk zou zijn en was nog niet het geval. Teleurstellend...

Overigens als het Windows betreft gewoon de Windows Backup gebruiken om een image te maken en met een Windows boot stick recoveren is ook mogelijk.
+1Henri Brands
7 juli 2020 10:47
Eerlijk gezegd vind ik de gelinkte downloadpagina waar je op terecht komt voor 'minder geoefenden' niet erg gebruiksvriendelijk.
Zeker ook gezien het feit dat er linkjes op staan die onleesbaar zijn door de kleurstelling.
De leek ziet amper, of helemaal niet, wat hij moet downloaden...
Ik sla maar even over.....
+1rbr320
@Henri Brands7 juli 2020 10:58
Nu heb ik last van kleurenblindheid en geef snel commentaar op kleurstellingen die dingen slecht leesbaar maken, maar in jouw reactie kan ik me totaal niet vinden. De linkjes op de pagina zijn blauw of rood tegen een witte achtergrond, met blauwe links tegen een groene achtergrond in de sidebar. Ondanks dat ik de kleur groen in de sidebar lelijk vind zijn de links prima leesbaar.
0Henri Brands
@rbr3208 juli 2020 11:23
Ik zie in Firefox ontbrekende tekst in de zinnen: dat zijn blijkbaar de linkjes....
0rbr320
@Henri Brands8 juli 2020 12:30
Ik gebruik ook Firefox en heb daar geen last van
+1pbeer
7 juli 2020 10:13
Er zijn vele andere imagingprogramma's waarmee je veel gemakkelijker individuele bestanden terug kan halen. Dat is voor mij de grootste tekortkoming in CloneZilla. Voor back-ups van Windows kan je ook gebruik maken van Windows Preinstallation Environment van Microsoft zelf. Als je dat wat technisch vindt, kan je kijken naar https://nl.easeus.com/backup-software/ waarmee je zowel back-ups vanuit Windows als een opstartbare dvd/usb-stick kan maken. Niets daarvan vervangt natuurlijk CloneZilla Server.
0Andy Wachelder
@pbeer7 juli 2020 13:38
Installatiebestand te downloaden van een Chinese server? Dan zeg ik "laat maar zitten..."
+1pbeer
@Andy Wachelder7 juli 2020 22:38
Het is blijkbaar een Chinees bedrijf: https://www.easeus.com/company/ Ik ben ook niet heel zot van de software. Maar het is wel heel gebruiksvriendelijk. En soms werk ik met mensen met heel beperkte technische know-how en dan durf ik het toch te gebruiken. Voor die gevallen, waar het puur privé is, vind ik dat nog acceptabel.
+1MauSS
7 juli 2020 08:47
Een geweldig programma waarbij ze nog steeds werken aan verbeteringen.

Kan niets anders zeggen dan chapeau voor de mensen die hier nog steeds aan werken.

Zij maken menig tweaker / IT-er nog steeds happy! :)
+1The Zep Man
7 juli 2020 09:06
Clonezilla Live werkt erg goed voor ad hoc systemen imagen. Kan ook booten via alles (BIOS, UEFI, PXE, ...). Verplichte tool in het arsenaal. :)
+1LEX63
7 juli 2020 09:51
Bedankt.

Ik heb al vaker besturing systemen geïnstalleerd vanaf USB-Stick.

Ik kan de iso op een bootable usb sticks zetten en daar vanaf starten.
dat kan met het gratis te gebruiken programmaatje unetbootin.

Ik ga het eerdaags proberen. Eerst maar eens wat YouTube video's bekijken.
0powerboat
7 juli 2020 08:55
Wie iemand hoe dit zich verhoudt tot FOG project?

Zowel kwa installatie en configuratie
+1Z80
@powerboat7 juli 2020 10:24
Ik moest eerst op zoek om te achterhalen wat het FOG project is.
Blijkt een pxe/netwerkboot image server te zijn. Iets totaal anders dan clonezilla.
https://wiki.fogproject.o...=Introduction#What_is_FOG
+1powerboat
@Z807 juli 2020 10:26
Maar in de basis doe je hier toch hetzelfde mee? Image maken en dan terugzetten?
+1Z80
@powerboat7 juli 2020 11:02
Nee niet bepaald. PXE gebruik je om een standaard image naar meerdere systemen uit te rollen. Vaak in bedrijfsomgevingen.
Clonezilla meer om een lokale image te maken. Voor backup of vervanging van de disk. Ook voor thuisgebruik. Clonezilla draait ook vanaf een usb stick of live-cd. Geen install nodig.
+1powerboat
@Z807 juli 2020 15:16
Dat het op basis van pxe werkt maakt het toch niet anders dan via een usb ? Het verschil zit hem hier toch enkel in het (opstart)medium.

Want volgens mij kun je clonezilla ook prima via pxe laten opstarten en meerdere images pushen naar wel 40 clients via multicast

[Reactie gewijzigd door powerboat op 7 juli 2020 15:17]

+1Z80
@powerboat7 juli 2020 15:41
Voor pxe dien je een dns server te hebben waar je zelf een regel in kunt toevoegen. Een simpel thuis routertje is dus niet geschikt. Een server installeren met de pxe software.Een je dient een image te maken met ???.
Dit alles om de image weer terug zetten naar een systeem. Ik ken FOG niet. Maar in veel systemen kun je enkel de boot disk zo voorzien van een image.

Bij clonezille heb je alle vrijheid zonder installatie. De image mag lokaal, of op een netwerkshare.
Image van een willekeurige disk of partition. Zowel met maken als met terugzetten.

Twee totaal verschillende werelden. Beide werken met een image maar dan houd het wel op.
Dit is te vergelijken een 10ton vrachtwagen inzetten voor een kind naar school brengen. In plaats van een klein autootje. Ja is mogelijk. Maar totaal niet handig/werkbaar.
+1powerboat
@Z807 juli 2020 15:50
Ik neem aan dat je een dhcp server bedoelt ;), maar ik heb eens verder zitten graven maar volgens mij hebben ze meer overeenkomsten met elkaar dan dat we samen doorhebben.
Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden.
Beide maken ook gebruik van partclone en zijn in te zetten in bedrijfsnetwerken enkel heeft clonezilla een iso die je standalone kan gebruiken zonder pxe. Je gaat in je thuiswerk ook niet zitten multicasten :9.

Dus het lijken mij beide eenzelfde soort product waarbij je bij FOG iets meer instelmogelijkheden hebt voor deployment in klein tot grotere netwerken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door powerboat op 7 juli 2020 15:52]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True