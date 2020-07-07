Versie 2.26.1 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

ScreenToGif 2.26.1 What's new? Updated the Dutch, French, Russian, and Chinese (Simplified) translations. Bug fixes: The BitBlt capture mode with Memory Cache was resulting in some black frames.

on a link of an encoding (when setting to upload the file) was causing a crash.

error and exception details windows were not adjusting to the correct theme. ScreenToGif 2.26.0 What's new? Time-lapse recording!

The built-in encoders got re-designed from scratch!

Now you can select the color quantization method (Neural, Octree, MedianCut, Grayscale, and MostUsed) and understand the differences.

You can select the the amount of colors used for the Neural, Octree, MedianCut, Grayscale, and MostUsed quantization methods.

Added support for transparency in the built-in encoder (works with all quantization methods).

You can now switch between capture frequency modes from the recorder window (when paused or stopped, and even change the framerate).

The encodings are now displayed in a popup attached to the editor (but you can still use the older alternative, a separated window).

You can now see the total elapsed time of the encoding process.

The 'Quality' slider of the Neural quantization method is now called 'Sampling', and it's properly explained what it means.

Updated the Hungarian, Dutch, and Russian localizations. Bug fixes: The built-in encoders were giving green artifacts when the color used as chroma key was present in the frame.

When opening the recorders while on snapshot mode and pressing the stop button, the app would crash

The eye dropper of the color selector window was changing size when the drag started.

It was impossible to capture the screen in manual mode with the DirectX capture method.

The context menu items (undo, redo, and delete) were not being enabled