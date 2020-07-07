Versie 4.70 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 4.60 build 2180 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v4.70, build 2221:
AIMP v4.70 RC 3, build 2220:
- Common: the Folder Browser dialog now saves its size between work sessions
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Fixed: plugins - information bar - the "always show" option stops working after reopening the settings dialog
- Fixed: plugins - MyClouds - files whose path contains hieroglyphs cannot be played
- minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.70 RC 2, build 2217:
- Common: the WM_APPCOMMAND message is now supported by secondary windows of the app
- Tag editor: an ability to remove tags from WAV-files in batch mode
- Tag editor: compatibility with Windows Explorer has been improved
- Fixed: player - does not display meta information for certain HLS-based streams
- Fixed: player - incorrect information about the audio stream is displaying for files in WavPack4 file format
- Fixed: player - split by tracks during internet radio capture occurs with some delay when capturing without transcoding
- Fixed: plugins - update checker - update chanel resets to default value on switch the app language
- Fixed: plugins - InputFFmpeg - cannot decode certain files in OMA file format
- Fixed: music library - playback count stays on zero value if stat has been reset for the file individually
AIMP v4.70 RC, build 2215:
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Tag editor: the "delete" menu item has been added to context menu of text editors
- Tags: now the app ignores spaces around multiple values separator
- Music library: the "Catalog" field has been added
- Fixed: album arts search - impossible to use absolute paths as templates
- Fixed: skin engine - TASEPanel - non-standard blending mode works incorrectly if mask is applied to the element
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplayEx - single line text does not appear if element height less than required (regression)
- Fixed: skin engine - docked window does not move to other monitor on disconnect the current monitor
- minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.70 Beta 3, build 2213:
- Plugins: AlbumArt Visualization - now you can change rendering mode clicking on visualization display
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplayEx - text shadow is truncated if alignment property value is different from taLeftJustify (regression)
- Fixed: tags - MP4 - the rating tag field is not supported
- minor issues were fixed
AIMP v4.70 Beta 2, build 2211:
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of Cloud@Mail.ru service
- Fixed: audio converter - the "Settings" and "Start" buttons are disappear on app startup if custom scale factor is specified in app settings
- Fixed: playlist - group with playing track does not expand if the "collapse unused groups automatically" option is switched on
- Fixed: player - app unable to open CUE files that contains the "COMPILATION" field
- Fixed: skin engine - docked windows may be scaled twice on manual scale factor changing
- Fixed: skin engine - TASETextDisplayEx - enabling auto size leads to app crash if the alignment property value is different from taLeftJustify (regression)
AIMP v4.70 Beta 1, build 2210:
- Known issues has been fixed
- Sound Engine: radio capture - the "skip the track if file with same name is already exists" option has been added
- Sound Engine: upper limit of speed control has been increased to 3x
- Sound Engine: replay gain - the default value is now used as a basic value for the "on-fly" analysis
- Tag editor: autofill tags - support for %albumartist% and %totaltracks% macros
- Player: an ability to set hotkeys for speed / tempo control
- Playlists: an ability to select tracks via translucent selection rectangle
- Playlist: the "collapse unused groups automatically" option has been added
- Playlist: the space key now toggles the auto-playback switch of selected tracks
- Playlist: the tracklist content settings now invokes from the "Save As" dialog
- Playlist: support for incremental search
- Plugins: information bar - updated UI of settings dialog
- Plugins: information bar - the "show before playback finish" option has been added
- Plugins: information bar - transparency options now affects to the Card view too
- Plugins: BASS_MIDI - added an ability to use few sound fonts at same time
- Plugins: MyClouds - support for "Shared With Me" category for OneDrive and Google.Drive services
- Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of Cloud@Mail.ru service
- Plugins: Update Checker - an ability to select update channel (Alpha / Beta / Release)
- Music Library: new background operation no longer interrupts active operation