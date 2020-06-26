Er is een update voor versie 2.83 van het opensource- en crossplatform-3d-programma Blender uitgekomen, de eerste long term support uitgave van de organisatie. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. Uitgebreide informatie over de verbeteringen die in versie 2.83 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, deze update moet verder 33 problemen verhelpen.

Changes in version 2.83.1: Fix T77774: New undo code broken by ‘make local’ behavior

Audio SDL: Video editor Sound muted without muting it

Fix T77803: IK Degrees of freedom drawing glitch

Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter. Fix Applied rBdceaef92d7a4: Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter

Fix T77915: Cycles OSL microfacet closure not working in custom shaders

GPencil: Fix unreported Vertex Opacity Overlay not working

Fix T75414: Incorrect masking in Color Balance modifier

Fix T76767: Cycles performance regression with CLI renders

Fix T77853: Error reloading linked library

Fix missing hinting information in monospace font, rB783d3c675ac2: Fix missing hinting information in default font

Fix T77657: NVIDIA Quadro FX4800 crash on startup

GPencil: Improve viewlayer masking check

Fix T77148: Crash changing multiple values for sequencer strips

Fix T77047: Dyntopo Sample detail size on hidden mesh causes crash

Fix T74101: File Browser in macOS fullscreen crashes or makes windows unusable

Fix T77504: Operator search gives wrong results

Fix T76894: Disable clipping region selection in material/rendered mode

Fix T72936: Incorrect gizmo orientation with inherit rotation disabled

Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character Fix Applied rBf649e5c418d9: Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character

Fix T77603: OSL parser fails when script ends with comment without newline

Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region Fix Applied rB5fc252feaeab: Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region

GPencil: Fix unreported error in Dots Strokes material initialization

GPencil: Fix unreported Shift+F OPacity key not working

Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy Fix Applied rB9d5e5e282cff: Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy

Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu Fix Applied rB7b754c8c9952: Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu

Fix T77358: Gpencil can’t select geometry within transparent layers

Fix T77520: GPencil viewlayer filter produce crash with masking layers

Fix T77367: Blender’s snap package ignores command line options

Fix for T77095: work around render artifacts with AMD Radeon RX 4xx and 5xx

Fix T77164: scaling/rotation fails for 3 selected NURB points

Fix T77156: GPencil view layer filter by layer not working

Fix T77456: Broken vertex paint undo on high-poly objects

Fix T77448: Camera Solver constraint can’t be converted to f-curve