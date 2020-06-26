Er is een update voor versie 2.83 van het opensource- en crossplatform-3d-programma Blender uitgekomen, de eerste long term support uitgave van de organisatie. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. Uitgebreide informatie over de verbeteringen die in versie 2.83 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, deze update moet verder 33 problemen verhelpen.
Changes in version 2.83.1:
- Fix T77774: New undo code broken by ‘make local’ behavior
- Audio SDL: Video editor Sound muted without muting it
- Fix T77803: IK Degrees of freedom drawing glitch
- Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter. Fix Applied rBdceaef92d7a4: Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter
- Fix T77915: Cycles OSL microfacet closure not working in custom shaders
- GPencil: Fix unreported Vertex Opacity Overlay not working
- Fix T75414: Incorrect masking in Color Balance modifier
- Fix T76767: Cycles performance regression with CLI renders
- Fix T77853: Error reloading linked library
- Fix missing hinting information in monospace font, rB783d3c675ac2: Fix missing hinting information in default font
- Fix T77657: NVIDIA Quadro FX4800 crash on startup
- GPencil: Improve viewlayer masking check
- Fix T77148: Crash changing multiple values for sequencer strips
- Fix T77047: Dyntopo Sample detail size on hidden mesh causes crash
- Fix T74101: File Browser in macOS fullscreen crashes or makes windows unusable
- Fix T77504: Operator search gives wrong results
- Fix T76894: Disable clipping region selection in material/rendered mode
- Fix T72936: Incorrect gizmo orientation with inherit rotation disabled
- Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character Fix Applied rBf649e5c418d9: Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character
- Fix T77603: OSL parser fails when script ends with comment without newline
- Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region Fix Applied rB5fc252feaeab: Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region
- GPencil: Fix unreported error in Dots Strokes material initialization
- GPencil: Fix unreported Shift+F OPacity key not working
- Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy Fix Applied rB9d5e5e282cff: Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy
- Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu Fix Applied rB7b754c8c9952: Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu
- Fix T77358: Gpencil can’t select geometry within transparent layers
- Fix T77520: GPencil viewlayer filter produce crash with masking layers
- Fix T77367: Blender’s snap package ignores command line options
- Fix for T77095: work around render artifacts with AMD Radeon RX 4xx and 5xx
- Fix T77164: scaling/rotation fails for 3 selected NURB points
- Fix T77156: GPencil view layer filter by layer not working
- Fix T77456: Broken vertex paint undo on high-poly objects
- Fix T77448: Camera Solver constraint can’t be converted to f-curve