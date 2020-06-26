Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Blender 2.83.1

Blender logo (75 pix)Er is een update voor versie 2.83 van het opensource- en crossplatform-3d-programma Blender uitgekomen, de eerste long term support uitgave van de organisatie. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. Uitgebreide informatie over de verbeteringen die in versie 2.83 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, deze update moet verder 33 problemen verhelpen.

Changes in version 2.83.1:
  • Fix T77774: New undo code broken by ‘make local’ behavior
  • Audio SDL: Video editor Sound muted without muting it
  • Fix T77803: IK Degrees of freedom drawing glitch
  • Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter. Fix Applied rBdceaef92d7a4: Fix (unreported) wrong size of UserPreferences’ `dupflag` parameter
  • Fix T77915: Cycles OSL microfacet closure not working in custom shaders
  • GPencil: Fix unreported Vertex Opacity Overlay not working
  • Fix T75414: Incorrect masking in Color Balance modifier
  • Fix T76767: Cycles performance regression with CLI renders
  • Fix T77853: Error reloading linked library
  • Fix missing hinting information in monospace font, rB783d3c675ac2: Fix missing hinting information in default font
  • Fix T77657: NVIDIA Quadro FX4800 crash on startup
  • GPencil: Improve viewlayer masking check
  • Fix T77148: Crash changing multiple values for sequencer strips
  • Fix T77047: Dyntopo Sample detail size on hidden mesh causes crash
  • Fix T74101: File Browser in macOS fullscreen crashes or makes windows unusable
  • Fix T77504: Operator search gives wrong results
  • Fix T76894: Disable clipping region selection in material/rendered mode
  • Fix T72936: Incorrect gizmo orientation with inherit rotation disabled
  • Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character Fix Applied rBf649e5c418d9: Fix menu operator/search clipping the last character
  • Fix T77603: OSL parser fails when script ends with comment without newline
  • Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region Fix Applied rB5fc252feaeab: Fix crash running “Edit Voxel Size” operator outside of a main 3D View region
  • GPencil: Fix unreported error in Dots Strokes material initialization
  • GPencil: Fix unreported Shift+F OPacity key not working
  • Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy Fix Applied rB9d5e5e282cff: Calculate epsilon values for interp_weights_poly to improve accuracy
  • Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu Fix Applied rB7b754c8c9952: Fix T76273 Glitches caused by glCopyImageSubData on windows + intel gpu
  • Fix T77358: Gpencil can’t select geometry within transparent layers
  • Fix T77520: GPencil viewlayer filter produce crash with masking layers
  • Fix T77367: Blender’s snap package ignores command line options
  • Fix for T77095: work around render artifacts with AMD Radeon RX 4xx and 5xx
  • Fix T77164: scaling/rotation fails for 3 selected NURB points
  • Fix T77156: GPencil view layer filter by layer not working
  • Fix T77456: Broken vertex paint undo on high-poly objects
  • Fix T77448: Camera Solver constraint can’t be converted to f-curve

Versienummer 2.83.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-06-2020 11:5221

26-06-2020 • 11:52

21 Linkedin

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

10-03 Blender 3.1 2
27-01 Blender 3.0.1 17
04-12 Blender 3.0 38
17-11 Blender 2.93.6 3
06-10 Blender 2.93.5 3
01-09 Blender 2.93.4 0
18-08 Blender 2.93.3 1
05-08 Blender 2.93.2 14
06-'21 Blender 2.93 1
02-'21 Blender 2.92 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Blender

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+113+20+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1inf3rno89
26 juni 2020 13:27
Super interessant en leuk uitziend programma, zou er graag hobbymatig mee willen werken maar kan maar geen beginnetje maken :\ En ben niet de creatiefste helaas.
+1tweakPiet
@inf3rno8926 juni 2020 13:54
Met versie 2.8 is de UI grondig aangepast. Meer visuele ondersteuning in gebruik knoppen / functies.
En ja, het heeft nog steeds een berg aan functionaliteit waar het moeilijk doorheen te komen is.
Ik heb jaren geleden een aantal keren geprobeerd te werken met Blender. Maar kwam ook niet verder dan opervlakkige prijectjes die niet de moeite waard waren. Filpjes kijken op internet, helpt ook niet echt. Te specifiek en vaak zonder echte uitleg. Druk hier klik daar.

Ik ben toen een cursus op Udemy gaan volgen voor een paar tientjes. Dat heeft mij bijzonder veel geholpen. Niet alleen Blender gebruik, maar ook project stategieen en op welk moment zet je welke tools in. Ik bekijk nu wel veel meer internet tutorials. Maar dat komt, omdat ik beter begrijp wat men laat zien.

Wil je meer doen met Blender, stap over op een cursus die Blender van de basis uitleggen. Te gebruiken voor game development, design, architectuur, animatie (mijn favoriet), 2D drawing / animatie, 3D printing (ook veel gedaan) en een plezierige community.
+1caspervc
@tweakPiet26 juni 2020 17:05
Dit. Ik ben met de Udemy cursus bezig. Was in de aanbieding voor 15€ laatst. Erg uitgebreid en een zeer grote community, duidelijke instructies en een goede opbouw. Aanrader!

https://www.udemy.com/course/blendertutorial/
+1hansg
@caspervc26 juni 2020 20:08
Welke Blender versie wordt in de cursus gebruikt? 2.8 was nogal een ingijpende wijziging, wordt dat ook in de cursus meegenomen of gaat het puur over de (in de beschrijving genoemde) 2.77?
+1caspervc
@hansg26 juni 2020 21:37
Ze zijn aan t updaten. Flink aantal hoodstukken zijn al op 2.8. Paar niet.
+1Zwarte_os
@inf3rno8926 juni 2020 13:37
Er zijn super veel gratis modellen en geweldige tutorials waar je mee kan beginnen.
+1artslart
@inf3rno8926 juni 2020 14:30
De tutorials op YouTube leggen Blender 2.8 op een hele toegankelijke manier uit. Het loont om je er in te verdiepen en met de concepten te spelen die ze uitleggen voordat je echt aan de slag gaat. Er zitten wat weetjes bij.

Vedrer zijn er inderdaad veel plekken waar je modellen kunt krijgen, bijvoorbeeld bij TurboSquid. Sommige modellen zijn gratis. Wel even opletten welk bestandsformaat; Blender kan niet alles importeren. Maar daar zijn ook tutorials voor te vinden.

Zelf ben ik bezig een model van mijn eigen huis te maken. Daar kun je best wel al druk mee zijn met mooie resultaten. Het licht door glas -in-lood ramen ziet er mooi uit :)
0mbb
@artslart29 juni 2020 18:04
Als oefening voor Blender inderdaad een leuk idee, al lijkt het me wat complex.

Maar om snel even te kijken hoe je kamer eruit ziet als je hem anders inricht zou ik iets als Sweethome 3D gebruiken. (Voor belichting/afwerking kun je het dan alsnog in Blender inladen.)
+1Rnej
@inf3rno8926 juni 2020 17:55
Blender guru op YouTube. De donut tutorials. 10 minuten per stuk! :o
0mbb
@Rnej29 juni 2020 18:06
Voor de fimpjes - ik was toch wel een uur per aflevering bezig denk ik met het namaken. (ben bij aflevering 3 of 4 blijven steken denk ik). Wel goede tutorials idd.
0Rnej
@mbb29 juni 2020 18:42
True, je bent zelf meer tijd kwijt!. Dat wordt wel steeds minder :D
+1Deakers
26 juni 2020 16:29
Recentelijk heb ik voor mijn zoon openshot geinstalleerd voor het monteren van een filmpje voor school.
Blender wordt hierbij voor geanimeerde titles aangeroepen.
Dus dacht wel even in Blender de aftiteling / credits te maken ( doorlopend scrollen van onder naar boven),
dat is op korte termijn niet gelukt met Blender.

De complexiteit van Blender (waar ik tegen aanliep) heeft waarschijnlijk te maken met de oneindige (?) mogelijkheden.

edit:typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Deakers op 26 juni 2020 16:33]

+1Uruk-Hai

@Deakers27 juni 2020 06:21
Openshot is bedriegelijk eenvoudig qua interface, maar door de manier waarop het in elkaar zit is maatwerk lastig en Blender heb je inderdaad niet zomaar even onder de knie.

Ik denk dat Shotcut beter geschikt is voor beginners. Bij Shotcut zit de mogelijkheid om geanimeerde titels te maken ingebouwd: https://www.shotcut.org.
0Deakers
@Uruk-Hai27 juni 2020 15:47
Dank je voor de tip, ik zal voor volgende project deze eens gaan proberen
0mbb
@Deakers29 juni 2020 18:11
Is idd een leuke feature van OpenShot als je de standaard Blender scripts gebruikt. Maar er zitten nog wel wat bugs en beperkingen in. https://github.com/OpenShot/openshot-qt/wiki/FAQ#Blender

Wordt echter nog wel aan gewerkt, en vooral de documentatie wordt nu onder handen genomen.
+1Jogai
26 juni 2020 13:38
Er zijn ondertussen meer open source animatie-shorts gemaakt: https://cloud.blender.org/open-projects (alhoewel de sources wel achter een paywall zitten).
+1Aggror
26 juni 2020 14:27
Ben recent eens begonnen met het leren van Blender. Goed uitkijken dat je tutorials pakt die voor blender 2.8+ zijn. Tot nu toe erg leuk programma.
+1Hedva
26 juni 2020 19:33
2.8 is een goede vooruitgang kwa UI. Maar wat ik al heb gezien in 2.9.. laten we hopen dat die snel uit komt. Dan komt er feature die er al 20 jaar in had moeten zitten :D :o
0SoundByte
27 juni 2020 16:43
Wordt fluid dynamics, lucht, water, zo goed als nauwkeurig gesimuleerd?
Om te zien hoe water en lucht zich gedraagt.
Lijkt mij leuk.
0Jogai
@SoundByte29 juni 2020 11:30
Wat bedoel je met "zo goed als nauwkeurig"? Visueel kan je realistische beelden krijgen, maar ik zou er niet op vertrouwen in het geval je wetenschappelijke conclusies erop gaat baseren.
0beerse
30 juni 2020 16:09
Omdat ik wat achter loop met het lezen van de papieren C'T, heb ik pas onlangs de workshop blender aangetroffen. Ze staat ook op internet: https://www.ct.nl/workshops/blender-workshop-3d-ontwerpen/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True