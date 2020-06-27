Versie 2.4.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Reset Configuration|Easy configuration reset
A new command has been added to the Help menu: Help > Reset Configuration. This resets your Audacity configuration, preferences, export settings and toolbars, to default settings.MP3 exports without padding
Note: Be aware that this command acts immediately with no dialog and no choice of actions or chance to abort. Undo is not available for this command.
User presets in Effects, Generators and Analyzers are left untouched, as are any Macros you may have created and plug-ins.
MP3s are now exported from Audacity with no padded (unwanted) short silence at the beginning and end of the MP3.Bug Fixes
This was done as part of the work in fixing long-standing Bug #421
- P1 2442 - Windows: Crash when importing (or editing) to a disk with insufficient disk space available
- P1 2449 - Mac: Attempting to export as M4A(AAC) yields an FFmpeg error message
- P1 2457 - Windows: WAV Export runs 6 to 7 times slower than on 2.3.3
- P1 2459 - Macros with Nyquist effects don't apply saved parameters
- P1 2471 - Mix Stereo down to Mono fails if space at start of track.
- P1 2478 - Windows: with an empty rules list in "Extended Import" prefs - Tab or Home crashes Audacity
- P1 2479 - Mac: AudioUnit effects are not applied if you initially use the preview
- P1 2484 - Win/Linux: OPUS import fails
- P2 2403 - Undocking meter toolbars while playing/recording results in a frozen meter
- P2 2408 - A region label gets split on inserting audio when Sync-lock is turned on
- P2 2418 - Time toolbar displays incorrect time if project rate isn't 44100
- P2 2419 - Time toolbar: Opening and closing preferences resets format to hh:mm:ss
- P2 2428 - Nyquist Effects do not display a Progress Dialog if run from a Macro.
- P2 2431 - Real-time effects - Enable checkbox has no effect
- P2 2439 - Mix and Render to New Track selects left channel of new stereo track
- P2 2443 - Mac/Linux: Old (PowerPC) projects open flat-lined or with corrupted display on Intel machines
- P2 2456 - audacity 2.3.3 config with Spectral Selection toolbar corrupts lower dock in 2.4.x and can crash
- P2 2458 - Possible crash when clearing text field in Gain dialog