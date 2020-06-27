Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MAME 0.222

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.222 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.222:

MAME 0.222, the product of our May/June development cycle, is ready today, and it’s a very exciting release. There are lots of bug fixes, including some long-standing issues with classics like Bosconian and Gaplus, and missing pan/zoom effects in games on Seta hardware. Two more Nintendo LCD games are supported: the Panorama Screen version of Popeye, and the two-player Donkey Kong 3 Micro Vs. System. New versions of supported games include a review copy of DonPachi that allows the game to be paused for photography, and a version of the adult Qix game Gals Panic for the Taiwanese market.

Other advancements on the arcade side include audio circuitry emulation for 280-ZZZAP, and protection microcontroller emulation for Kick and Run and Captain Silver.

The GRiD Compass series were possibly the first rugged computers in the clamshell form factor, possibly best known for their use on NASA space shuttle missions in the 1980s. The initial model, the Compass 1101, is now usable in MAME. There are lots of improvements to the Tandy Color Computer drivers in this release, with better cartridge support being a theme. Acorn BBC series drivers now support Solidisk file system ROMs. Writing to IMD floppy images (popular for CP/M computers) is now supported, and a critical bug affecting writes to HFE disk images has been fixed. Software list additions include a collection of CDs for the SGI MIPS workstations.

There are several updates to Apple II emulation this month, including support for several accelerators, a new IWM floppy controller core, and support for using two memory cards simultaneously on the CFFA2. As usual, we’ve added the latest original software dumps and clean cracks to the software lists, including lots of educational titles.

Finally, the memory system has been optimised, yielding performance improvements in all emulated systems, you no longer need to avoid non-ASCII characters in paths when using the chdman tool, and jedutil supports more devices.

You can read about all the updates in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.222
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 72,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-06-2020 09:36
8 • submitter: Batjo

27-06-2020 • 09:36

8 Linkedin

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

29-04 MAME 0.243 3
02-04 MAME 0.242 0
23-02 MAME 0.241 0
30-01 MAME 0.240 13
29-12 MAME 0.239 4
24-11 MAME 0.238 4
27-10 MAME 0.237 1
01-10 MAME 0.236 10
27-08 MAME 0.235 21
08-'21 MAME 0.234 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MAME

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+12+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Stranger__NL
27 juni 2020 09:54
Tandy CoCo emulatie? Hmmmm... Eens kijken of ik Colorcar en Mutant Warehouse werkend kan krijgen...

Back to the eighties! :)
+1Tijgert
27 juni 2020 22:53
Voor de VR liefhebbers; er is ook een VR Rom emulator waarmee spellen zoals Donkey Kong echt 3D worden. Ik geloofde het zelf eerst ook niet, waar halen ze de info vandaan? Maar alles klopt er aan. Erg leuk. (ook Elevator Action... voor de liefhebbers).
0Rataplan_
@Tijgert28 juni 2020 08:33
Waarom geef je geen linkje :?
0Tijgert
@Rataplan_28 juni 2020 15:52
As you wish https://steamcommunity.com/app/954280
Blijkbaar heb je NES roms nodig en geen Mame roms, maar dat is geen onoverkomeijke brug gezien de emulator ook gewoon legaal is.
0Rataplan_
@Tijgert28 juni 2020 15:59
Dat is 3dSen, staat los van MAME. Jammer genoeg alleen op Steam. Ze hebben daar per ondersteund spel informatie toegevoegd in de emulator om het 3d effect te bereiken. Ziet er zeker leuk uit :) Video met meer info en wat in-game footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8S59Tu08Xw.

Maar, ik vroeg dus om een link omdat ik het met originele arcade roms nog niet eerder gezien had dus was wel benieuwd :)
0Tijgert
@Rataplan_28 juni 2020 16:01
Feitelijk gezien heb ik niet gezged dat het met Mame roms was, wat ik wel eerst dacht tot ik het opzocht :)
Het blijft hoe dan ook een gave ontwikkeling!
0Perkele
@Rataplan_28 juni 2020 17:09
3dSen VR is betalend en werkt enkel met sommige NES spelen.
0Tijgert
28 juni 2020 16:01
verkeerd geplaatst...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tijgert op 28 juni 2020 16:01]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True