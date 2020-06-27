Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.5.4

MariaDB logo (79 pix)MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.5.4 uitgebracht, de eerste stabiele uitgave uit de 10.5-serie. De belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Notable Changes

This is the first Stable (GA) release in the MariaDB 10.5 series.

Variables InnoDB Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.5.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.

Contributors

For a full list of contributors to MariaDB 10.5.4, see the MariaDB Foundation release announcement.

Versienummer 10.5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB foundation
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.5.4
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

+1tweazer
27 juni 2020 11:53
mariadb heeft voor mij alle features van mysql minus het huidige en toekomstige usurpisme van Larry Ellison.

Een enorm voordeel van mariadb is dat in een blob ook json structuren gequeried kunnen worden, kortom database queries in database queries waarbij de structuur, omdat het in/met een blob kan, niet tevoren vastgelegd hoeft te worden.

(in een case krijg ik undefined json formatted data binnen, mariadb to the rescue)
+1rvt1
@tweazer27 juni 2020 13:32
Een enorm voordeel van mariadb is dat in een blob ook json structuren gequeried kunnen worden, kortom database queries in database queries waarbij de structuur,
Dat is niet uniek voor mariaDB. Bij PostgreSQL kan je al ontzettend lang functional indexed plaatsen, ook op json structuren, iets wat mariadb niet kan. Er is wel een 'workaround' met een virtual column, maar wellicht vanuit maria's oogpunt geen workaround?
+1pclin
27 juni 2020 12:39
Jammer dat 'SKIP LOCKED' nog niet in de release zit.
https://jira.mariadb.org/browse/MDEV-13115

