MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.5.4 uitgebracht, de eerste stabiele uitgave uit de 10.5-serie. De belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Notable Changes
This is the first Stable (GA) release in the MariaDB 10.5 series.
Variables
- This release of MariaDB Server includes the S3 storage engine. Note, that plugins have independent maturity levels and S3 storage engine in 10.5.4 has Alpha maturity.
- This release of MariaDB Server includes the MariaDB ColumnStore storage engine. Note, that plugins have independent maturity levels and MariaDB ColumnStore in 10.5.4 has Beta maturity.
- New Gamma version of the Spider Storage Engine, 3.3.15.
- DROP TABLE now reliably deletes table remnants inside a storage engine even if the .frm file is missing
- Accelerated
crc32()function for AMD64, ARMv8, POWER 8 (MDEV-22669)
- Lots of bug fixes, see the changelog.
InnoDB
- Limit innodb_encryption_threads to 255 (MDEV-22258).
- Minimum value of max_sort_length raised to 8 (previously 4) so fixed size data types like DOUBLE and BIGINT are not truncated for lower values of max_sort_length (MDEV-22715).
Changelog
- DROP TABLE improvements: MDEV-8069, MDEV-11412, MDEV-22456
- InnoDB Performance improvements: MDEV-15053, MDEV-22593, MDEV-22697, MDEV-22871, MDEV-22841
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.5.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.Contributors
For a full list of contributors to MariaDB 10.5.4, see the MariaDB Foundation release announcement.