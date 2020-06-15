De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.3 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes Since 9.2.2: Updated Kodi to 18.7.1

Updated Kodi addons

Added touchscreen support for ODROID-vu5/vu7/vu5a/vu7a displays (ng)

Added config.ini options to better support odd displays (ng)

Added support for Minix U22-XJ (ng)

Fixed hardware decoding for mpeg4 files. (ng)

Fixed USB related crash and several other small USB issues on ODROID-N2 and ODROID-C4

Fixed S/PDIF output on ODROID-C4

Fixed analog audio output on Beelink GT-King Pro

Fixed analog audio on S905X3 devices

Fixed rare issue with SSHd not starting

Fixed bugs with uSD boot (ng)

Fixed CEC wakeup on routing information on Odroid-C4

Bl301: Fixed SM1 CEC wakeup

Bl301: Fixed USB power enable/disable on resume from suspend on ODROID-N2/ODROID-C4

meson-ir/remote handling changed so no reboot is needed anymore

Several video playback improvements

Improved handling of several different types of eMMC (ng)

Many other small bug fixes and improvements