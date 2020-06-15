Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CoreELEC 9.2.3

CoreELEC logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben kort geleden versie 9.2.3 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes Since 9.2.2:
  • Updated Kodi to 18.7.1
  • Updated Kodi addons
  • Added touchscreen support for ODROID-vu5/vu7/vu5a/vu7a displays (ng)
  • Added config.ini options to better support odd displays (ng)
  • Added support for Minix U22-XJ (ng)
  • Fixed hardware decoding for mpeg4 files. (ng)
  • Fixed USB related crash and several other small USB issues on ODROID-N2 and ODROID-C4
  • Fixed S/PDIF output on ODROID-C4
  • Fixed analog audio output on Beelink GT-King Pro
  • Fixed analog audio on S905X3 devices
  • Fixed rare issue with SSHd not starting
  • Fixed bugs with uSD boot (ng)
  • Fixed CEC wakeup on routing information on Odroid-C4
  • Bl301: Fixed SM1 CEC wakeup
  • Bl301: Fixed USB power enable/disable on resume from suspend on ODROID-N2/ODROID-C4
  • meson-ir/remote handling changed so no reboot is needed anymore
  • Several video playback improvements
  • Improved handling of several different types of eMMC (ng)
  • Many other small bug fixes and improvements

Versienummer 9.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://discourse.coreelec.org/t/coreelec-9-2-3/11640
Licentietype GPL

0renedis
15 juni 2020 15:35
Helaas geen interlacing fix op 4K voor mijn Odroid N2. Verder fantastisch apparaat en software, maar dat is het enig irritatiepuntje.
