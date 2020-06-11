Plex heeft versie 1.19.4.2935 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast.
Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.19.1.2645 ziet er als volgt uit:
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2740 (Beta update)New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2764 (Beta update)Fixes:
- (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2764 (Everyone)New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2793 (Beta update)New:
Fixes:
- (PostPlay) Post play could show the item that was just played (#11374)
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2831 (Beta update)New:
Fixes:
- (Activities) Tweak percentages
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2831 (Everyone)New:
- Intro detection
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2843 (Everyone)New:
Fixes:
- Intro detection
Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2852 (Everyone)New:
Fixes:
- Intro Detection
Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2854 (Beta update)New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) XMLTV users can now specify categories for Kids content. (#11267)
- (DVR) XMLTV users can specify a custom guide refresh rate. (#10787)
- (Debian) Add host information to bottom of installer log for diagnosing problems.
- (Butler) Periodic music refreshes didn’t refresh albums and tracks (#11475)
- (DVR) Episodes may end up with 1900-01-01 dates with certain XMLTV EPG files that provide date instead of original-air-date. (#10973)
- (DVR) Server would not invoke Plex Commercial Skipper under certain cases.
- (DVR) Unable to record a new release of a movie if an older release is in the library. (#11504)
- (Debian) SYSV override variables not being evaluated and used correctly during PMS startup.
- (Jobs) Generation of video preview thumbnails would continue even after disabling the global preference.
- (Music) Items added from TIDAL have duplicate source filters (#11439)
- (Redhat) PMS would not restart automatically after package upgrade.
- (Remote Access) Status may initially show as unavailable on server settings web page. (#5114)
- (Synology) Plex share permissions not correct after upgrading, re-installating, or attempting repair.
- (Transcoder) Very low-bitrate music transcodes could fail (#11481)
Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2865 (Beta update)Fixes:
- (DVR) Server could crash while updating its DVR lineup data.
Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2893 (Beta update)Fixes:
- (DVR) XMLTV sometimes did not refresh
- (DVR) Commercial skip log file was sometimes improperly copied into user library directories
Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2902 (Beta update)Fixes:
- (DVR) Commercial skip log file was still sometimes improperly copied into user library directories
Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2935 (Everyone)New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) XMLTV users can now specify categories for Kids content. (#11267)
- (DVR) XMLTV users can specify a custom guide refresh rate. (#10787)
- (Debian) Add host information to bottom of installer log for diagnosing problems.
- (Butler) Periodic music refreshes didn’t refresh albums and tracks (#11475)
- (DVR) Episodes may end up with 1900-01-01 dates with certain XMLTV EPG files that provide date instead of original-air-date. (#10973)
- (DVR) Server could crash while updating its DVR lineup data.
- (DVR) Server would not invoke “Plex Commercial Skipper” under certain circumstances.
- (DVR) Unable to record a new release of a movie if an older release is in the library. (#11504)
- (Debian) SYSV override variables not being evaluated and used correctly during PMS startup.
- (Background transcodes) Intro detection / Video preview generation / Optimizer tasks were excessively throttled when “Disable video stream transcoding” was selected
- (Intro Detection) Reduce size of temporaries
- (Intro Detection) Store temporary files in the transcode temp directory
- (Intro Detection) Clean up old files on SHIELD (and use cache storage by default)
- (Jobs) Generation of video preview thumbnails would continue even after disabling the global preference.
- (Music) Items added from TIDAL have duplicate source filters (#11439)
- (Redhat) PMS would not restart automatically after package upgrade.
- (Remote Access) Status may initially show as unavailable on server settings web page. (#5114)
- (Synology) Plex share permissions not correct after upgrading, re-installating, or attempting repair.
- (Transcoder) Very low-bitrate music transcodes could fail (#11481)