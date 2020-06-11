Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2935

Plex logo (57 pix) Plex heeft versie 1.19.4.2935 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast.

Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.19.1.2645 ziet er als volgt uit:

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2740 (Beta update)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Postprocessing scripts must now be located inside APPDATA/Scripts. Old scripts will continue to work
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (Security) Remove the Windows AppData path preference from the web app (#11355)

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2764 (Beta update)

Fixes:
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2764 (Everyone)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Postprocessing scripts must now be located inside APPDATA/Scripts. Old scripts will continue to work
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
  • (Security) Remove the Windows AppData path preference from the web app (#11355)

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2793 (Beta update)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Postprocessing scripts must now be located inside APPDATA/Scripts. Old scripts will continue to work
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
  • (Security) Remove the Windows AppData path preference from the web app (#11355)
  • (PostPlay) Post play could show the item that was just played (#11374)

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2831 (Beta update)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Postprocessing scripts must now be located inside APPDATA/Scripts. Old scripts will continue to work
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
  • (Security) Remove the Windows AppData path preference from the web app (#11355)
  • (PostPlay) Post play could show the item that was just played (#11374)
  • (Activities) Tweak percentages

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2831 (Everyone)

New:
  • Intro detection

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2843 (Everyone)

New:
  • Intro detection
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (Intro Detection) A rare crash on old windows hardware
  • (DVR) Server would not invoke Plex Commercial Skipper under certain cases.
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
  • (PostPlay) Post play could show the item that was just played (#11374)

Plex Media Server 1.19.3.2852 (Everyone)

New:
  • Intro Detection
  • (Web) Updated to 4.30.2
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Server would not invoke Plex Commercial Skipper under certain cases.
  • (DVR) Server would sometimes fail to consume EPG data from certain XMLTV data files. (#11368)
  • (First Run) Music libraries added during setup wizard could fail to be created (#11432)
  • (IntroDetector) Crash on Windows when using older CPUs
  • (Library) Video preview thumbnail generation could fail
  • (Playlists) Adding an item to a playlist from a remote server didn’t work (#11305)
  • (PostPlay) Post play could show the item that was just played (#11374)

Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2854 (Beta update)

New:
  • (DVR) XMLTV users can now specify categories for Kids content. (#11267)
  • (DVR) XMLTV users can specify a custom guide refresh rate. (#10787)
  • (Debian) Add host information to bottom of installer log for diagnosing problems.
Fixes:
  • (Butler) Periodic music refreshes didn’t refresh albums and tracks (#11475)
  • (DVR) Episodes may end up with 1900-01-01 dates with certain XMLTV EPG files that provide date instead of original-air-date. (#10973)
  • (DVR) Server would not invoke Plex Commercial Skipper under certain cases.
  • (DVR) Unable to record a new release of a movie if an older release is in the library. (#11504)
  • (Debian) SYSV override variables not being evaluated and used correctly during PMS startup.
  • (Jobs) Generation of video preview thumbnails would continue even after disabling the global preference.
  • (Music) Items added from TIDAL have duplicate source filters (#11439)
  • (Redhat) PMS would not restart automatically after package upgrade.
  • (Remote Access) Status may initially show as unavailable on server settings web page. (#5114)
  • (Synology) Plex share permissions not correct after upgrading, re-installating, or attempting repair.
  • (Transcoder) Very low-bitrate music transcodes could fail (#11481)

Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2865 (Beta update)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) Server could crash while updating its DVR lineup data.

Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2893 (Beta update)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) XMLTV sometimes did not refresh
  • (DVR) Commercial skip log file was sometimes improperly copied into user library directories

Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2902 (Beta update)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) Commercial skip log file was still sometimes improperly copied into user library directories

Plex Media Server 1.19.4.2935 (Everyone)

New:
  • (DVR) XMLTV users can now specify categories for Kids content. (#11267)
  • (DVR) XMLTV users can specify a custom guide refresh rate. (#10787)
  • (Debian) Add host information to bottom of installer log for diagnosing problems.
Fixes:
  • (Butler) Periodic music refreshes didn’t refresh albums and tracks (#11475)
  • (DVR) Episodes may end up with 1900-01-01 dates with certain XMLTV EPG files that provide date instead of original-air-date. (#10973)
  • (DVR) Server could crash while updating its DVR lineup data.
  • (DVR) Server would not invoke “Plex Commercial Skipper” under certain circumstances.
  • (DVR) Unable to record a new release of a movie if an older release is in the library. (#11504)
  • (Debian) SYSV override variables not being evaluated and used correctly during PMS startup.
  • (Background transcodes) Intro detection / Video preview generation / Optimizer tasks were excessively throttled when “Disable video stream transcoding” was selected
  • (Intro Detection) Reduce size of temporaries
  • (Intro Detection) Store temporary files in the transcode temp directory
  • (Intro Detection) Clean up old files on SHIELD (and use cache storage by default)
  • (Jobs) Generation of video preview thumbnails would continue even after disabling the global preference.
  • (Music) Items added from TIDAL have duplicate source filters (#11439)
  • (Redhat) PMS would not restart automatically after package upgrade.
  • (Remote Access) Status may initially show as unavailable on server settings web page. (#5114)
  • (Synology) Plex share permissions not correct after upgrading, re-installating, or attempting repair.
  • (Transcoder) Very low-bitrate music transcodes could fail (#11481)

Versienummer 1.19.4.2935
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-06-2020 • 19:57

11-06-2020 • 19:57

21 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

Plex Media Server

Design en multimedia Plex

0MarnickS
11 juni 2020 20:08
Voor iedereen die Plex gebruikt heb ik nog een tip: probeer Jellyfin eens.
Volledig open source, en ze maken de laatste tijd gigantische stappen met de ontwikkeling.
0Luchtbakker
@MarnickS11 juni 2020 20:16
Jellyfin is prima, maar als je iets naar je chromecast wilt sturen kan je het vergeten. Dat soort apparaten herkent hij niet.

Verder een erg fijn programma. Het is bijna net zo goed als Plex, en een stuk stabieler in mijn opzicht.
+1mkools24
@Luchtbakker11 juni 2020 20:24
Dat is wel een dikke showstopper voor mij toch. Plex heeft idd veel nutteloze functionaliteit maar het is gelukkig allemaal uit te zetten.

Maar je weet wel vroeg of laat bij Plex dat het Netflix 2 gaat worden, zo evolueert het helaas.
+1CH4OS

@mkools2411 juni 2020 20:42
Maar je weet wel vroeg of laat bij Plex dat het Netflix 2 gaat worden, zo evolueert het helaas.
Geen idee wat je hiermee bedoelt. Bij Netflix rouleert de content, bij Plex beheer je die zelf, het grootste nadeel van Netflix heb je op Plex dus geen last van. Ik begrijp denk ik niet wat je bedoelt met "Netflix 2".
0loreom
@CH4OS11 juni 2020 21:08
Bij Plex verschuift de focus naar legale streaming content. Ook hierop heb je zelf geen invloed. Eigen content is niet meer de default.
+1M-Opensource
@Luchtbakker11 juni 2020 20:36
De chromecast ondersteuning is prima; herkent m'n tv, Sony receiver en nvidia shield zonder problemen. Allen via chromecast.
0Dr3q1z
@Luchtbakker11 juni 2020 20:47
Dat is apart, misschien een goede om daar ondersteuning bij te vragen via discord of reddit?

Zelf ben ik al een tijd terug overgestapt van Plex naar Jellyfin en het werkt super. Via een SHIELD in Kodi gebruiken we de plugin. Casten werkt ook prima.
0jossmusix
@MarnickS11 juni 2020 20:14
Gisteren precies daarop uitgekomen. Baal erg dat ze stoppen met plug-ins bij Plex.
Nu wachten tot remote beetje soepel werkt en ik ben over op Jellyfin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jossmusix op 11 juni 2020 20:14]

0Puck
@MarnickS11 juni 2020 20:19
Ik heb jarenlang Plex gebruikt, heb zelfs een Lifetime Pass, maar ben sinds een paar maanden toch inderdaad ook over op Jellyfin met Kodi op een Nvidia Shield Pro. Het is veel sneller, meer te customizen en minder nutteloze features die steeds maar aan Plex worden toegevoegd. En echt alles lokaal. Het was een mooi product, maar het voelt nu bloated.
0Icekiller2k6
@Puck11 juni 2020 20:42
Mss een idee om een topic op forum te starten ?

Ondersteund het bv hw deciding, subtitles, home users met pin, anime episodes?
0Puck
@Icekiller2k611 juni 2020 21:02
Hardware encoding en subtitles werken prima. Rest weet ik niet, gebruik ik niet. Let wel; dit is ook in combinatie met Kodi. Plex intergreerd makkelijker met eigen server en player.
0CH4OS

@Puck11 juni 2020 20:43
De recentelijk toegevoegde "skip intro" feature vind ik anders geen onwenselijke feature. :)
0Megamind
@MarnickS11 juni 2020 20:23
Die ga ik eens proberen. Met al die onzinnige bloat en plugins die eruit gehaald zijn ben ik wel klaar met plex.
0engessa
@Megamind11 juni 2020 20:53
Al die plugins zijn toch onzinnige bloat?
0Megamind
@engessa11 juni 2020 20:58
NPO en UTZ plugins waren best handig.
0engessa
@Megamind11 juni 2020 21:06
NPO als in Uitzending Gemist/NPO Start? Voor mijn gevoel is die als app wel beschikbaar op bijna alle media players. UTZ zegt mij zo niets.

Enige plugins die ik ooit gebruik heb waren Subzero en alternatieve scrapers. Beide zijn overbodig geworden doordat Plex dat nu standaard aan boord heeft.
0JackSparrow
@MarnickS11 juni 2020 20:32
Ik moet wel zeggen dat zowel Jellyfin als Emby nog meters achterlopen op Plex. Beide zijn niet stabiel, er ontbreken best veel features en Plex blijft maar doorgroeien met nieuwe features.
0xDiglett
@JackSparrow11 juni 2020 20:46
Eens, ben zelf van Jellyfin terug naar Plex gegaan.
0JackSparrow
@xDiglett11 juni 2020 21:02
Zag het laatst ergens voorbij komen. Maar zag toen dat er geen apps zijn voor de TV en geen Apple TV app, tja...niet echt een serieuze concurrent dus. Emby heb ik wel eens wat langer gedraait, maar ook die is er nog lang niet. Plex heeft gewoon een bewezen staat van dienst en ik kan die extra toevoegingen (zodat de lifetime Plex Pass ook keer op keer nog steeds een nuttige investering is geweest jaren terug) altijd wel waarderen, wil je ze niet...dan zet je ze uit.
0engessa
11 juni 2020 20:53
Die 'skip intro'-functie is echt fijn <3
0JackSparrow
@engessa11 juni 2020 21:02
Die is MASTERLIJK! En het werkt verdorie ook nog gewoon 100% goed.
