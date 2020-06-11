IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.25 Core Update 145 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 released



This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145. It introduces new metrics for OpenVPN and ships the largest number of package updates that we have ever had, fixing various bugs and carrying plenty of security-related fixes.



OpenVPN Metrics

OpenVPN will from now on collect metrics about connected clients. On an extra page, it will be shown which client has connected when and for how long it was connected.



Misc. The random number generator will be launched earlier in the boot process to see the kernel's pseudo-random number generator as soon as possible. On some systems, this could have blocked the boot process for a couple of minutes.

Firewall: Connections that are being NATed will now always be logged in the filter chain, too

vnstat, the tool behind the net traffic graphs on the IPFire web user interface has been updated to use a new database format and refreshes its graphs more often, for more detailed and accurate data

Pakfire correctly uses upstream proxies now

A vast amount of system libraries have been updated. They make the system faster, more robust, and more secure: automake 1.16.2, berkeley 5.3.28, bind 9.11.19, cmake 3.17.0, coreutils 8.32, hyperscan 5.2.1, iproute2 5.6.0, ipset 7.6, knot 2.9.4, libevent2 2.1.11-stable, libhtp 0.5.33, libjpeg 2.0.4, libpng 1.6.37, libseccomp 2.4.3, libusb 1.0.23, libwww-perl 6.43, netpbm 10.73.31, openldap 2.4.29, openvpn 2.4.9, suricata 5.0.3, unbound 1.10.1, vnstat 2.6

The translations have been improved by adding new phrases, fixing typos and removing unused translation strings. Add-ons

Updated packages: borgbackup 1.1.11, clamav 0.102.3, faad2 2.8.8, ffmpeg 4.4.2, fping 4.2, lame 3.100, libogg 1.3.4, libmpeg2 0.4.1, libshout 2.4.3, libtiff 4.1.0, libvorbis 1.3.6, motion 4.3.0, nano 4.9.2, opus 1.3.1, pcengines-apu-firmware 4.11.0.6, postfix 3.5.1, shairport-sync 3.3.6, sox 14.4.2, strace 5.5, taglib 1.11.1, tmux 3.1, tor 0.4.3.5, tshark 3.2.3, xvid 1.3.7



netatalk has been added as a new package. It provides file-sharing services for Apple devices.



WIO has been updated and shows the connection times for IPsec tunnels.