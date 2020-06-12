Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.94 van ExifTool uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Sinds versie 11.92 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.00 (production release):
Changes in version 11.99:
- Added two new Olympus LensTypes (thanks Don Komarechka for one)
- Added two new Sony LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a few new Nikon LensID's (thanks Mathieu Carbou)
- Added support for the Sony ZV-1 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added missing MimeType values for HEICS and HEIFS files
- Added definitions for a number of new XMP-crs tags
- Recognize WOFF and WOFF2 font files
- Decode streaming GPS from Roadhawk, EEEkit and 360Fly MP4 videos
- Decode a number of new tags for the Nikon D6 (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode a couple more AF tags for the D500/D850
- Decode a number of new Panasonic tags
- Improved Composite LensID logic (thanks Matt Stancliff)
- Enhanced -v option to state when a directory has 0 entries
- Removed a couple of incorrect Validate warnings for bilevel TIFF images
- Drop ContrastCurve tag when copying from NEF to JPEG
- Changed -csv output to add "Unknown" group name to column headings for missing tags when -f and -G options are used
- Patched to support new XMP LensID format for Nikon cameras as written by Apple Photos (thanks Mattsta)
- Fixed problem extracting metadata from Sigma DP2 Quattro X3F files
- Fixed End() and EndDir() functions so they work when writing and when the -v option is used
- Fixed problem recognizing some PGM files
- Fixed bug in offsets for some Photoshop information in -v3 output
- Fixed problem writing a list containing empty elements inside an XMP structure
- API Changes:
- Changed FilterW option to not write tag if $_ is set to undef
- Added NoMultiExif option
Changes in version 11.98:
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Mykyta Kozlov)
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a newn PentaxModelID
- Decode a few new QuickTime tags
- Decode new ID3 Grouping tag
- Decode a few more MinoltaRaw tags (thanks LibRaw)
- Fixed runtime warning which could occur when reading corrupted RTF files
- Fixed another potential pitfall in M2TS Duration calculation
- Fixed problem extracting some unknown QuickTime:Keys tags
- Fixed problem decoding Nikon D850 orientation tags
- Fixed bug where TIFF image data may not be padded to an even number of bytes
Changes in version 11.97:
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Patched to extract EXIF with an "Exif\0\0" header from WebP images
- Enhanced -efile option and added to the documentation
- Minor tweak to -htmlDump output (disallow locking of empty selection)
- Fixed problem determining Duration of some M2TS videos
Changes in version 11.96:
- Added experimental -efile option (undocumented)
- Decode NMEA GGA sentence from streaming GPS of some dashcam videos
Changes in version 11.95:
- Decode streaming GPS from Lucas LK-7900 Ace AVI videos
- Changed new Exit/ExitDir function names to End/EndDir
- Fixed inconsistencies when using "-use mwg" together with the -wm option
- Added Exit() and ExitDir() functions for use in -if conditions (NOTE: these function names changed to End() and EndDir() in ExifTool 11.96)
- Enhanced -geotag feature to support a more flexible input CSV file format
- Enhanced -if and API Filter options to allow access to ExifTool object via $self
- Fixed problem reading HEIC Exif with a missing header