Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 47 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: chapters: mkvmerge can now read chapters from DVDs if the user specifies the path to a DVD folder structure via the
--chapters …parameter. By default chapters from the first title will be imported. This can be changed by append
:<title number>to the file/directory name in the
--chapters …argument, e.g.
--chapters /srv/dvds/BigBuckBunny/VIDEO_TS:3This feature requires mkvmerge to have been built with the
libdvdreadlibrary. Part of the implementation of #2808.
- mkvmerge: added
--engage append_and_split_flacthat enables mkvmerge to append and split FLAC tracks, restoring pre-v45 behavior. The resulting tracks will be broken: the official FLAC tools will not be able to decode them and seeking will not work as expected.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added support for mkvmerge’s new support for reading chapters from DVDs if both have been built with the
libdvdreadlibrary. Part of the implementation of #2808.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when deriving languages from file names the GUI will now look for simplified language names instead of the full ones (e.g. instead of looking for "Greek, Modern (1453-)" it would simply look for "Greek").
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the options in the "additional command-line options" dialog are now sorted alphabetically. Additionally the
--append-modeoption has been added as one of the only missing global options.
- MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: the chapter editor can now read chapters from DVDs if MKVToolNix has been build with the
libdvdreadlibrary. Part of the implementation of #2808.
- MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: added an option in the preferences for displaying all date & time values in UTC instead of the local time zone. Implements #2814.
Build system changes
- all: fixed a crash when using the
MTX_LOGGER=filesyntax for logging debug messages without specifying a file name to log to. It will now log to a file called
mkvtoolnix-debug.login the system’s default temporary directory, as initially intended.
- The
libdvdreadlibrary will be used if found via
pkg-config. If it is found, support for reading chapters from DVDs will be enabled in
mkvmergeand the MKVToolNix GUI. Part of the implementation of #2808.
- Boost’s Date/Time, Lexical Cast, Range, Range Adaptors, Tri-Bool, Variant libraries are not used anymore.
- MKVToolNix now requires a C++ compiler & standard library that support the following features of the C++17 standard: "
std::variant", "
std::gcd". For the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc) this means v7 or newer; for clang it means v4 or newer — the same versions required by earlier MKVToolNix versions.
- MKVToolNix now requires version 6.1.0 of fmtlib or later for the
fmt::to_stringfunction and bugfixes to the formatting of floating point numbers. If a system-wide version is installed that’s older, the bundled copy will be used.
- The bundled version of fmtlib has been updated to release 6.2.1.