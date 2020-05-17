Versie 20.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en MacOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In versie 20.04 zien we onder meer flinke prestatieverbeteringen, is het mogelijk om clips te sorteren, filteren en te beoordelen, en zijn er ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

We just released the first bugfix version for the 20.04 Kdenlive version. Despite our continued work, many issues were still affecting the 20.04.0 version. A lot of work has been done to fix crashes and other annoying issues, so the 20.04.1 version should be much more reliable and stable. We have a long list of fixed issues.

Motion Tracking effect integrated.

Fix crash on older systems (remove OpenCV sse4 dependency)

Disable loading of .mlt playlists with profile not equal to project profile (caused crash)

Fix possible crash on subclip thumbnail creation

Fix crash trying to move timeline clip to another track when bin clip had some effects

Fix crash creating DVD chapters

Fix playlist profile incorrectly detected, leading to crashes when seeking in timeline

Fix timeline preview not invalidated on hide track

Proxy clips: fix vaapi_h264 profile and ensure we keep the stream order

Use safer QSaveFile class to ensure our document is not corrupted on disk full

Fix rubber selection moving with scolling

Fix image rendering (add %05d suffix)

Fix timeline preview was incorrectly disabled

Fix MLT 6.20 avformat slideshows not recognized on onpening (convert to standard qimage)

Fix template title clips in timeline resetting duration on project re-open

Fix paste clips/compositions sometimes not working or pasting on wrong track/position

Fix compositions broken on insert audio track

Fix audio drag from monitor broken

Fix “archive project” creating broken backup files

Fix track effect not adjusting duration when track duration changes (new clip appended)

Additionnaly, a fix was committed in MLT git to fix audio desync with the pitch shift effect