Versie 20.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en MacOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In versie 20.04 zien we onder meer flinke prestatieverbeteringen, is het mogelijk om clips te sorteren, filteren en te beoordelen, en zijn er ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 20.04.1 released
We just released the first bugfix version for the 20.04 Kdenlive version. Despite our continued work, many issues were still affecting the 20.04.0 version. A lot of work has been done to fix crashes and other annoying issues, so the 20.04.1 version should be much more reliable and stable. We have a long list of fixed issues.
AppImage:
- Motion Tracking effect integrated.
Crash fixes:
- Fix crash on older systems (remove OpenCV sse4 dependency)
Important fixes:
- Disable loading of .mlt playlists with profile not equal to project profile (caused crash)
- Fix possible crash on subclip thumbnail creation
- Fix crash trying to move timeline clip to another track when bin clip had some effects
- Fix crash creating DVD chapters
- Fix playlist profile incorrectly detected, leading to crashes when seeking in timeline
UI fixes:
- Fix timeline preview not invalidated on hide track
- Proxy clips: fix vaapi_h264 profile and ensure we keep the stream order
- Use safer QSaveFile class to ensure our document is not corrupted on disk full
- Fix rubber selection moving with scolling
- Fix image rendering (add %05d suffix)
- Fix timeline preview was incorrectly disabled
- Fix MLT 6.20 avformat slideshows not recognized on onpening (convert to standard qimage)
- Fix template title clips in timeline resetting duration on project re-open
- Fix paste clips/compositions sometimes not working or pasting on wrong track/position
- Fix compositions broken on insert audio track
- Fix audio drag from monitor broken
- Fix “archive project” creating broken backup files
- Fix track effect not adjusting duration when track duration changes (new clip appended)
- Additionnaly, a fix was committed in MLT git to fix audio desync with the pitch shift effect
- Enable audiospectrum by default
- Make compositions use less vertical space, expand when selected
- Fix various geometry keyframe regressions in monitor
- Improve handling of missing clips, draw “photo” frame on image clips
- Improve notification of missing(deleted files) and don’t allow reloading a missing clip
- Always sync all keyframeable effects position with timeline position
- On clip move, also consider moving clip’s markers for snapping
- Delete all selected markers in clip properties dialog when requested
- Implement timecode parsing when pasting text in Project notes
- Shift + collapse will collapse expand all audio or video tracks
- On clip cut, auto reselect right part of the clip if it was previously selected
- Fix timeline sometimes not scrolling to cursor position
- Fix aspect ratio not working on title images
- titler: Remember to show background
- Fix glitch in bin item selection, causing some actions to be disabled
- Show clip speed before name so it’s visible when changing speed of a clip with long name
- Don’t use drop frame timecode for 23.98