Versie 7.3.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Pea 0.71 with PEA file format revision 1.2 Code Various fixes File Manager Added BLAKE2S and BLAKE2B hashes to File manager's hash (for file hashing and deduplication) File tools set of hashes Optional hash for raw file split Optional hash for PEA format

Added support for opening as archive modern Linux package formats: .appimage, Ubuntu's .snap, and FreeDesktop Listaller .ipk

Browser now uses smarter sorting for file/directory names

By default now PeaZip tries to open archives containing errors Errors detected browsing the archive are now notified in status bar, even if it is possible to list archive's content "Try to open archives contining errors" can be disabled in Options > Settings > Archive manager

Fixed some cases not allowing secure deletion and zero deletion of files

Improved deletion of temporary work files Extraction and archiving Added option to not ask confirmation for delete after archiving/extraction, in Options > Settings > Archive manager Delete is not triggered if errors are detected Delete is triggered after extraction only in case of complete extraction (extract all)

Added option to set archive time from most recent file in archive, for all 7z/p7zip formats

Added option to improve Brotli compression using more memory at cost of small impact on speed (archives created with this option may not be compatible with some Brotli decompressors)

Added option to improve Zstandard compression using more memory at cost of small impact on speed

Added new advanced options to custom compression settings files, keeping compatibility with setting files created with older versions Presets were rebuilt accordingly new format Two new presets: Medium compression with 7z fast, and Fast compression with 7Z fastest

It is now possible to cancel all tasks of a sequence in the case one of the archiving / extraction task fails Windows & Linux Installers (Windows) Improved installer

(Windows) Installer now available also as .msix package

(Linux) Created generic DEB package, x86-64 native Some binaries, i.e. FreeArc, may need IA32-libs to run



