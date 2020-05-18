Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.3.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.3.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Pea 0.71 with PEA file format revision 1.2
Code
  • Various fixes
File Manager
  • Added BLAKE2S and BLAKE2B hashes to
    • File manager's hash (for file hashing and deduplication)
    • File tools set of hashes
    • Optional hash for raw file split
    • Optional hash for PEA format
  • Added support for opening as archive modern Linux package formats: .appimage, Ubuntu's .snap, and FreeDesktop Listaller .ipk
  • Browser now uses smarter sorting for file/directory names
  • By default now PeaZip tries to open archives containing errors
    • Errors detected browsing the archive are now notified in status bar, even if it is possible to list archive's content
    • "Try to open archives contining errors" can be disabled in Options > Settings > Archive manager
  • Fixed some cases not allowing secure deletion and zero deletion of files
  • Improved deletion of temporary work files
Extraction and archiving
  • Added option to not ask confirmation for delete after archiving/extraction, in Options > Settings > Archive manager
    • Delete is not triggered if errors are detected
    • Delete is triggered after extraction only in case of complete extraction (extract all)
  • Added option to set archive time from most recent file in archive, for all 7z/p7zip formats
  • Added option to improve Brotli compression using more memory at cost of small impact on speed (archives created with this option may not be compatible with some Brotli decompressors)
  • Added option to improve Zstandard compression using more memory at cost of small impact on speed
  • Added new advanced options to custom compression settings files, keeping compatibility with setting files created with older versions
    • Presets were rebuilt accordingly new format
    • Two new presets: Medium compression with 7z fast, and Fast compression with 7Z fastest
  • It is now possible to cancel all tasks of a sequence in the case one of the archiving / extraction task fails
Windows & Linux Installers
  • (Windows) Improved installer
  • (Windows) Installer now available also as .msix package
  • (Linux) Created generic DEB package, x86-64 native
    • Some binaries, i.e. FreeArc, may need IA32-libs to run

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 7.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-05-2020 • 14:06

18-05-2020 • 14:06

3 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PeaZip

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

+1xavierk
18 mei 2020 14:09
Een fijne tool en met name een betere user interface dan 7Zip.
0MediQ
18 mei 2020 14:28
(Windows) Installer now available also as .msix package
Ik krijg standaard al een waarschuwing van Microsoft SmartScreen bij het installeren van PeaZip updates dat de installer niet ondertekend is (al een lang openstaande issue zo te zien) en of ik het wel echt vertrouw. Daarom voor de interessant eens de msix installer geprobeerd, maar die geeft de volgende foutmelding, waarschijnlijk om dezelfde reden:
Er moet een nieuw certificaat worden geïnstalleerd voor dit app-pakket of er is een nieuw app-pakket met vertrouwde certificaten nodig. Uw systeembeheerder of de app-ontwikkelaar kan u hierbij helpen. Er is een certificaatketen verwerkt, maar deze is geëindigd in een basiscertificaat dat niet vertrouwd is (0x800B0109)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MediQ op 18 mei 2020 14:32]

0guillaume
@MediQ18 mei 2020 14:32
...komt dus op hetzelfde neer.
