Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is er een achtste testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De release notes sinds revisie 3333 zien er als volgt uit:

Revision 3349 Fixed: Skin Group: Fixed a bug that broke how "deslecting" worked with groups of skins selected on the screen. Revision 3348 Fixed: OnFocusAction: Fixed a bug where LeftMouseDownAction was not properly recognizing that focus was given to the skin. Revision 3346 Fixed: String: Corrected an issue with StringAlign when a string is dynamically updated.

Fixed: Rainmeter: Fixed a longstanding bug where the inital values of the skin position variables #CURRENTCONFIGX# and #CURRENTCONGIFY# could be incorrect. Revision 3338 Changed: Bangs: Added Span to the list of available Position parameter values for the !SetWallpaper bang. This is only supported with Windows 10, and will cause the wallpaper to be spanned across multiple monitors.

Fixed: Bangs: Corrected an issue with the !EditSkin bang that would not support config names of one-character. Revision 3335 Changed: Bangs: Changed !EditSkin so it will now allow the "config" parameter alone, which will edit the skin .ini file currently running in the defined config folder.