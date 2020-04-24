Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinSCP 5.17.4

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.17.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.17.4:
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1g.
  • WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.1.
  • Local file panel honors preferred drop action of source application. 1848
  • Increased maximal length of proxy and tunnel credentials. 1849
  • Truncating too long directory names in session tab title.
  • Optionally do not distinguish multiple sessions opened to the same site by current path. 1734
  • Bug fix: Failure when fallback SSH channel fails to open. 1845
  • Bug fix: Failure when creating shortcut for jumplist fails. 1846
  • Bug fix: Window position is not restored, if its left or top edge was aligned to monitor edge. 1852
  • Bug fix: Wrong layout of Login dialog on monitors with low vertical resolution. 1463
  • Bug fix: FTP file uploads are interrupting with TLS 1.3. 1834
  • Bug fix: Empty directories are not uploaded to FTP server when transferring in background. 1859
  • Bug fix: Percent sign (%) in PuTTY session settings (such as IPv6 scope syntax) is misinterpreted when importing. 1860
  • Bug fix: Failure when starting with automatic workspace opening when none of the workspace sites exist. 1861

Versienummer 5.17.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 10,64MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-04-2020 20:021

24-04-2020 • 20:02

1 Linkedin

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

WinSCP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Cybermage
24 april 2020 21:01
Hopelijk brengen van dit programmtje ooit eens een linux versie uit.
Als kreeg ik het wel werkend onder wine als enige (gratis) client met secure webdav.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True