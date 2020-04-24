Versie 5.17.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.17.4: TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1g.

WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.1.

Increased maximal length of proxy and tunnel credentials. 1849

Truncating too long directory names in session tab title.

Optionally do not distinguish multiple sessions opened to the same site by current path. 1734

Bug fix: Failure when fallback SSH channel fails to open. 1845

Bug fix: Failure when creating shortcut for jumplist fails. 1846

Bug fix: Window position is not restored, if its left or top edge was aligned to monitor edge. 1852

Bug fix: Wrong layout of Login dialog on monitors with low vertical resolution. 1463

Bug fix: FTP file uploads are interrupting with TLS 1.3. 1834

Bug fix: Percent sign ( % ) in PuTTY session settings (such as IPv6 scope syntax) is misinterpreted when importing. 1860

