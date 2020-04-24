Versie 5.17.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.17.4:
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1g.
- WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.1.
- Local file panel honors preferred drop action of source application. 1848
- Increased maximal length of proxy and tunnel credentials. 1849
- Truncating too long directory names in session tab title.
- Optionally do not distinguish multiple sessions opened to the same site by current path. 1734
- Bug fix: Failure when fallback SSH channel fails to open. 1845
- Bug fix: Failure when creating shortcut for jumplist fails. 1846
- Bug fix: Window position is not restored, if its left or top edge was aligned to monitor edge. 1852
- Bug fix: Wrong layout of Login dialog on monitors with low vertical resolution. 1463
- Bug fix: FTP file uploads are interrupting with TLS 1.3. 1834
- Bug fix: Empty directories are not uploaded to FTP server when transferring in background. 1859
- Bug fix: Percent sign (
%) in PuTTY session settings (such as IPv6 scope syntax) is misinterpreted when importing. 1860
- Bug fix: Failure when starting with automatic workspace opening when none of the workspace sites exist. 1861