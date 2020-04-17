sluiten

Software-update: CoreELEC 9.2.2

CoreELEC logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 9.2.21 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De aankondiging van versie 9.2.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.2

CoreELEC 9.2.2 is now available bringing with it Kodi v18.6; a new, updated kernel for users of our -ng releases (more on this below); support for S905Y2 and S905X3 devices; HDR10+ support for -ng users; support for additional WiFi and BT adaptors and updated drivers for existing ones; and several bug fixes, thanks to all the users who have been running our nightly releases and giving us plenty of feedback to work with.

For users of our -ng releases, this release marks a significant upgrade. The kernel has been completely reworked from the ground up and is based on the latest Amlogic Android BSP which now supports HDR10+ playback. We have also completely re-engineered our approach to how the kernel uses the media modules responsible for hardware decoding. Gone are the days of fusing the modules to the kernel; we are now building the media modules as external modules, as Amlogic intended, with fewer hacks in the process.

Also of importance to our -ng releases is a fix to Kodi that makes use of the Amlogic multi decoder u-code, as development by Amlogic on the single decoder u-code used in earlier releases appears to have ceased. This brings improved hardware video decoding capabilities and more content is now playable with fewer issues than ever before.

Versienummer 9.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://discourse.coreelec.org/t/9-2-2-discussion/10495
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-04-2020 • 11:50
Submitter: terradrone

17-04-2020 • 11:50

18 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: CoreELEC

Update-historie

13-03 CoreELEC 19.4-Matrix 1
25-10 CoreELEC 19.3-Matrix 1
18-10 CoreELEC 19.2-Matrix 5
09-09 CoreELEC 9.2.8 7
03-'21 CoreELEC 9.2.7 5
03-'21 CoreELEC 19.0 Matrix 8
02-'21 CoreELEC 9.2.6 9
11-'20 CoreELEC 9.2.5 22
08-'20 CoreELEC 9.2.4 18
06-'20 CoreELEC 9.2.3 6
Meer historie

Reacties (18)

0Ryen
17 april 2020 12:05
Ik vraag me af wie er gebaat is bij al die forks van forks van forks. Vooral de ego's van de ontwikkelaars, vermoed ik.
+2rbr320
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:40
Dit is niet zomaar een fork "om het forken" met als enige drijfveer om het net even anders te doen en daarbij het ego van de ontwikkelaars te strelen. Voor zover ik me kan herinneren is de tijdlijn als volgt:

De eigenaar van het OpenELEC project wilde dat OpenELEC meer werd dan een barebones "just enough Linux for Kodi" Linux distributie. Het merendeel van de developers was het daar niet mee eens, maar de eigenaar van het project wilde daar niet naar luisteren. Dus een groot deel van de developers liep weg en begon een fork onder de naam LibreELEC, met een meer democratische organisatiestructuur.

LibreELEC had moeite met het ondersteunen van de wildgroei aan SOCs die er gebruikt worden in de vele (goedkope) producten (uit China) die er te koop zijn als mediacenter. Veel van deze producten zijn op basis van een AMLogic SOC. Er is toen een groep ontwikkelaars opgestaan die de ondersteuning hiervoor wilde aanpakken en daarvoor is CoreELEC opgericht.

CoreELEC gebruikt bij mijn weten LibreELEC als hun 'upstream' basis voor de distributie, en ondersteunt daarnaast zo goed mogelijk zo veel mogelijk medicenter boxjes op basis van AMLogic SOCs. Wederom dus geen ego strelen, maar gewoon een gescheiden project met een helder doel dat een ander project als basis gebruikt.
+1Zer0
@rbr32017 april 2020 12:50
Er is toen een groep ontwikkelaars opgestaan die de ondersteuning hiervoor wilde aanpakken en daarvoor is CoreELEC opgericht.
Waarom niet gewoon bijdragen aan de ontwikkeling van LibreELEC?
+2terradrone

@Zer017 april 2020 20:13
LibreElec is een eigen koers ingeslagen, namelijk één waarbij ze hard aan het proberen zijn om de amlogic code naar linux mainline te tillen. Dit is geen sinecure, en de vraag is of ze dit gaat lukken. Zoals een developer van Libreelec uitlegt:

"Amlogic releases their BSP codebase which is the same awful code from 3.10 ported to 3.14 ported to 4.9 ported to 4.19 (in process) where each iteration focusses only on supporting their latest/greatest chipsets. Their technical focus on new devices frequently stomps on support for older devices so it's a long-term nightmare to support a wide range of devices with and you cannot take the latest buildroot release and use it with Meson 8. It's also fragile code which is a pain in the arse to maintain; fixing one problem constantly breaks something else. LE's strategy is to move all of our target hardware platforms onto mainline kernel to solve these issues; mainline provides a maintainable codebase that supports a broad range of hardware using well written drivers using modern kernel API frameworks."

Coreelec heeft een heel andere approach en werkt voor s905 targets nog met kernel 3.x en voor nieuwere socs met nieuwere kernels, zodat ze nu bijv. de s905x3 en s922x soc ondersteunen. De vraag is bij Coreelec hoe lang dit vol te houden is als je zoveel verschillende omgevingen tegelijkertijd moet onderhouden. En de vraag is of Libreelec het voor elkaar gaat krijgen om hun mainline development voor alle hardware targets ontwikkelt te krijgen. Het lijkt op de vlakte wellicht rustig, onderwater gebeurt er verschrikkelijk veel.
+1Hakker
@Zer017 april 2020 12:58
Omdat je moeilijker releases uit kan brengen. Door de wildgroei aan SOC's zijn CoreElec releases een stuk later dan bij LibreElec.
+1ZeroMinded
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:09
Vooral mensen die bordjes gebruiken op basis van amlogic gok ik :-)
+1Fietspomp86
@ZeroMinded17 april 2020 12:19
Klopt, moet zeggen dat CoreELEC draait prima op m'n S905X bord.
Waren eerst wel community builds enzo, maar dit is een stuk beter.

Zit overigens niet veel verschil in met LibreELEC dacht ik, beiden komen ze natuurlijk toch van de officiele Kodi builds af.
+2terradrone

@Fietspomp8617 april 2020 20:19
Je haalt twee dingen door elkaar, libreelec en coreelec zijn kleine linux distributies met daarbovenop Kodi. Kodi zelf is de mediacenter applicatie. Team Kodi ontwikkelt enkel de Kodi applicatie. Libreelec en coreelec ontwikelen de linux omgeving eromheen. Je kunt Kodi voor linux ook gewoon handmatig installeren op bijv. een full blown ubuntu omgeving. Maar het idee van libre- en coreelec is nou net dat je geen enorme linux distro nodig hebt en enkel een zeer beperkte omgeving puur geoptimaliseerd voor het draaien van Kodi op Linux.
+1sIRwa3
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:11
Dat was ook mijn eerste reactie, toen las ik zin 2
+1MsG
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:17
Vaak is het ook dat een aanzienlijk deel weggaat, waardoor of project A een stille dood sterft (openelec), of de boel op den duur weer samenkomt (open-wrt vs lede).
+1d-vine
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:32
Nou ik ben hier heel erg gebaat bij.
Heb zelf een minix u-9 waar een amlogic in zit en CoreElec is by far de beste oplossing als je kodi wilt draaien.
Hulde aan deze ontwikkelaars _/-\o_
0Blinkin
@Ryen17 april 2020 12:24
Haha ik zeg t hier net tegen iemand, we gebruiken OpenELEC en LibreELEC al tijdje niet meer en dachten wat is CoreELEC nu weer?
Een fork van een fork wegens oneindigheid. Typisch haha.

Maar ja, het vergroot wel de opties natuurlijk wat alleen maar goed is denk ik (zolang de kennis niet te veel versplinterd).
+1Operations
17 april 2020 13:05
Ik gebruik LibreElec op een AMD 3200g systeem. Is er nog een reden te bedenken om van LibreElec over te stappen op OpenElec dan wel CoreElec?

Ik dacht altijd dat het een beetje Mercedes / BMW/ Audi verhaal was/is...
+1JAVE
@Operations17 april 2020 13:50
Aangezien je systeem geen AMLogic chip gebruikt, is CoreElec niet zinnig voor je.
OpenElec en LibreElec zijn min of meer lood om oud ijzer. Het grootste verschil zit 'm in hoeveel mensen eraan werken.

OSMC ( https://osmc.tv/ ) is misschien ook een leuke om te overwegen...
0Operations
@JAVE17 april 2020 13:54
Ik gebruik beneden een Vero 4K, dus ben bekend met OSMC :)

Maar dank voor het meedenken uiteraard.
+1DaSuperGrover
17 april 2020 12:24
Ik ben ook van Kodi naar OpenElec nu naar CoreElec met onze AMlogic media box. Werkt prima en deze update gewoon via de GUI ipv voorheen via SSH
+1DeadMetal
17 april 2020 14:03
Ik ga dit ook maar eens een kans geven. Mijn Wetek Hub (S905 chip) werkt prima met LibreElec 8.2 (Kodi 17), maar met LibreElec 9 (en Kodi 18) wil hij niet de goede resolutie instellen. Geen van de combi's van resolutie en refresh rate die onder LibreElec 8 een prima beeld geven (zonder schalen/bijstellen), werken onder LibreElec 9.
0Cartaphilus
17 april 2020 12:27
Vroeger zou ik dit nog interessant gevonden hebben. Ik heb ik het verleden een xTreamer 1 en 2 gehad met OpenElec, daarna overgegaan op een Intel NUC.
Echter nu al dat spul weggedaan en een NVidia Shield genomen (incl Kodi onder Android, 4K) en dat bevalt me eigenlijk prima.

Zo'n light OS van OpenElec/CoreElec vond ik destijds interessant vanwege de snelle opstart, maar daar hoef je het nu niet meer voor te doen....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cartaphilus op 17 april 2020 12:30]

