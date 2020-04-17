De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 9.2.21 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich daarbij specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De aankondiging van versie 9.2.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.2 is now available bringing with it Kodi v18.6; a new, updated kernel for users of our -ng releases (more on this below); support for S905Y2 and S905X3 devices; HDR10+ support for -ng users; support for additional WiFi and BT adaptors and updated drivers for existing ones; and several bug fixes, thanks to all the users who have been running our nightly releases and giving us plenty of feedback to work with.

For users of our -ng releases, this release marks a significant upgrade. The kernel has been completely reworked from the ground up and is based on the latest Amlogic Android BSP which now supports HDR10+ playback. We have also completely re-engineered our approach to how the kernel uses the media modules responsible for hardware decoding. Gone are the days of fusing the modules to the kernel; we are now building the media modules as external modules, as Amlogic intended, with fewer hacks in the process.

Also of importance to our -ng releases is a fix to Kodi that makes use of the Amlogic multi decoder u-code, as development by Amlogic on the single decoder u-code used in earlier releases appears to have ceased. This brings improved hardware video decoding capabilities and more content is now playable with fewer issues than ever before.