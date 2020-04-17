Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 1.44 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende probleem verholpen:
The update addresses these issues:
- Show notification when extensionHostProcess.js is missing on disk
- March 2020 Recovery Endgame
- Can't search in workspace that includes folder using a FileSystemProvider
- Git on network drive broken after upgrade to 1.44.0
- Can't select recently visited file using arrow keys
- Using spaces in symbol (editor, workspace) picker can confuse results
- Action "merge all windows" gone after update to 1.44
- Possible regression: As of 1.44 cannot open multiple files from "Go to file..." menu
- '${workspaceFolder}' can not be resolved in a multi folder workspace
- Editor stays blurred when moving panels