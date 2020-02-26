Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is tegenwoordig met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.8.2 en een early developer preview van Python 3.9 uitgegeven. De aankondiging van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 3.8.2

Python 3.8.2 is the second maintenance release of Python 3.8 and contains two months worth of bug fixes. Detailed information about all changes made in 3.8.2 can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.1, version 3.8.2 also contains the changes introduced in 3.8.2rc1 and 3.8.2rc2.



The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. You can find Python 3.8.2 here:

https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-382/



See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.



Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will continue at regular bi-monthly intervals, with 3.8.3 planned for April 2020 (at the PyCon US sprints).



Python 3.9.0a4

An early developer preview of Python 3.9 is also ready:

https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-390a4/



Python 3.9 is still in development. This releasee, 3.9.0a4 is the fourth of six planned alpha releases. Alpha releases are intended to make it easier to test the current state of new features and bug fixes and to test the release process. During the alpha phase, features may be added up until the start of the beta phase (2020-05-18) and, if necessary, may be modified or deleted up until the release candidate phase (2020-08-10). Please keep in mind that this is a preview release and its use is not recommended for production environments.