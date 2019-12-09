Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EditPad Lite 7.6.6

EditPad logo (60 pix) JGsoft heeft versie 7.6.6 van zijn gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite 7 is nog steeds gratis, maar bedrijven kunnen nu ook een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. Sinds versie 7.6.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

EditPad Lite 7.6.6 bug fixes:
  • Block|Insert File: Inserting an empty file now simply does nothing instead of triggering an access violation error.
  • Block|Rectangular Selections: Copying a rectangular selection to the clipboard, exiting EditPad, and then pasting into another EditPad instance pasted the copied text but not as a rectangular selection.
  • Help window no longer becomes unresponsive if EditPad shows a modal dialog box while the help window is already visible.
  • Search: Toolbar buttons and context menu items were not highlighted when you hover the mouse over them if the Search or Replace drop-down list had keyboard focus.
    As a consequence of this fix, the Search and Replace drop-down lists lose keyboard focus if you hover the mouse over a button on the Search toolbar.
  • Using a color picker no longer automatically moves pointer to the default button in the dialog box that uses the color picker button when the option to automatically move the mouse pointer to the default button is enabled in the Windows Control Panel.
EditPad Lite 7.6.5 bug fixes:
  • Clip Collection: Double-clicking a clip that contains a parameter to be substituted by AceText causes its Substitute Parameters dialog to appear behind EditPad.
  • Cut and Copy commands were disabled when nothing was selected in the main editor and "copy active line when nothing is selected" was turned off even when the Search or Replace box had keyboard focus and a selection.
  • Search: Free-spacing comments immediately after an exact spacing group were not highlighted as comments; e.g. #test was not highlighted as a comment in (?x)(?-x:a)#test.

Versienummer 7.6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JGsoft
Download http://download.jgsoft.com/editpad/SetupEditPadLite.exe
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

09-12-2019 16:47

09-12-2019 • 16:47

Bron: JGsoft

EditPad Lite

Reacties (2)

E Pericoloso
9 december 2019 17:59
Ik gebruik het sinds 1996.
Er gaat geen dag voorbij of ik heb het 5-6 keren open gehad.
Ik heb reeds overwogen toch een licentie te kopen, gewoon om mijn landgenoot Jan Goyvaerts te bedanken voor meer dan 23 jaar gratis EditPad-gebruik.
(Toen ik mijn eerste PC gekocht en EditPad geïnstalleerd heb, was Jan nog student aan de Universiteit Leuven.)
P.S. Je kunt meerdere instanties van Editpad Lite openen. Maar hoeveel exemplaren je simultaan open kunt hebben, weet ik niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door E Pericoloso op 9 december 2019 18:06]

SCS2
9 december 2019 18:00
Heerlijk Progie, gebruik al jaren, voor simpele snelle aantekeningen bij files.
Zit doordacht in elkaar en kan meer dan je denkt.
