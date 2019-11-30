Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CoreELEC 9.2.1

CoreELEC logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Core Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 9.2.1 uitgebracht. CoreELEC is een fork van LibreELEC, dat op zijn beurt is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid is vertrokken en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributies zijn gebaseerd op Kodi en kunnen een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. CoreELEC richt zich specifiek op de chips van Amlogic. De aankondiging van versie 9.2.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

CoreELEC 9.2.1

CoreELEC 9.2.1 is now available, bringing with it Kodi v18.5, along with some new additions and a number of small bug fixes that we identified thanks to feedback received from users in our forums.

Changes since 9.2.0:
  • added 4K GUI scaling toggle for G12 devices
  • added internal dual boot support for G12 devices *
  • added SoC model name to system information
  • added support for custom video modes for G12 devices
  • added support for multi channel pcm for G12 devices
  • added WiFi and Bluetooth support for GX devices containing RTL8822B
  • added Xbox One controller support for G12 devices
  • fixed 4K OSD corruption for G12 devices (GUI scaling must be enabled)
  • fixed Bluetooth for GX devices containing BCM4335A0
  • fixed force 8bit display output Kodi setting
  • fixed green screen issue on G12 devices
  • fixed LePotato internal install script
  • fixed HDR10+ playback on G12 devices
  • fixed no Ethernet after rebooting from Android issue on GT-King
  • updated Kodi to v18.5
  • updated OpenVFD driver

* Refer to the following thread for more information on the ceemmc tool and how to use it.

NOTICE: Khadas VIM3L Users
If you have a Khadas VIM3L then please do not update your device with this update, a separate update will be made available as S905D3 is not supported in this update.

Versienummer 9.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website CoreELEC
Download https://coreelec.org/#download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: CoreELEC

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0d-vine
30 november 2019 10:38
Als bezitter van een Minix heb ik CE al maanden draaien. _/-\o_
Reageer
0WhiteDog
30 november 2019 10:54
Ik wacht wel op RealELEC...
Reageer


