Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.8.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features



The following are the new features included in Nessus 8.8.0: Red Hat 8 Support - Nessus now supports Red Hat 8 as a supported host operating system.

Agent key update confirmation - A confirmation prompt now appears when a user attempts to update the Nessus Agent key. Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements



The following are changes to functionality included in Nessus 8.8.0: Log rotation max_files default change - The default value for number of log files retained when rotating logs has changed from 100 to 10. This change applies to backend.log and www_server.log files, and will cause the oldest files to be rotated off if the new maximum is exceeded. Customers can modify the number of log files retained by changing the setting in the log.json file. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where ping doesn't work in a static route network environment 00792741

Fixed an issue where some appliances were consuming their available disk space with logs by reducing the default log rotation Max_Files value to 10 00903832

Fixed an intermittent issue where blackout windows were not enforced by Nessus Manager 00815692

Fixed an intermittent issue where agent policies may have been missing a selected tag 00867327

Fixed a presentation issue in the UI with very long folder names 00871572

Fixed an issue where blackout windows were not enforced immediately after 00:00 00815692

Fixed an issue where an agent unlinked from UI cannot relink from agent CLI

Fixed an intermittent issue with heartbeats not properly timing out in the NASL recv() function 00759300