Kaspersky heeft Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11.2.0 voor het Windows-platform uitgebracht. Dit is de zakelijke uitgave van de antivirussoftware van Kaspersky. Naast antivirus bevat het opties om het uitvoeren van bepaalde applicaties of applicatiegroepen wel of niet toe te staan, encryptie toe te passen en beveiligingspatches te controleren. Het exacte versienummer is vastgezet op 11.2.0.2254 en kent de volgende veranderingen:

What’s new Added support for Windows 10 November 2019 Update (19H2).

Added support for AM-PPL (Antimalware Protected Process Light) technology for Windows Server 2019.

Application settings are retained after upgrading from Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 to Windows 10.

Automated capability to upgrade Windows 10 on computers encrypted with Kaspersky Disk Encryption technology.

Integration with Kaspersky Sandbox.

Added capability for remote data wipe on a user's computer at the request of the administrator.

Added programming interface (REST API). REST API allows authorized third-party applications to configure application settings, start a scan, and perform other actions.

Optimized Device Control notifications when blocking access to CD/DVD.

The settings of the Anti-Bridging component were moved to a separate block with a "lock".

There is now the capability to save information about all websites visited by a user, including allowed websites.

It is now allowed to perform installation, removal or recovery not only to the administrator but also to authorized users. There is also the capability to manage the permissions of users for other application functions.

There is now support for changing the encryption bit rate when upgrading the application (AES256 to AES56 or AES56 to AES256).