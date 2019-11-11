Versie 1.3.0 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Deze update bevat onder meer een nieuwe queue interface, nieuwe presets voor de PS4 Pro en Discord, ondersteuning voor onbeveiligde Ultra HD Blu-ray schijfjes, AV1 decoding en zijn er een hoop vertalingen bijgewerkt.

General HandBrake is now translated into many more languages

Redesigned queue UI

Removed Windows Mobile presets. See the list of compatible replacements on GitHub

Improved log output by silencing many lines at standard log level

Improved quality of Gmail presets slightly

Added Playstation 2160p60 4K Surround preset (supports PS4 Pro)

Added Discord and Discord Nitro presets Video Updated Intel Quick Sync Video to use Direct3D 11 API

Updated minimum title scan duration to only apply to disc-based sources like Blu-ray and DVD

Improved detection of MPEG-1 video in program streams

Improved interface to FFmpeg avfilter and color handling

Improved Nvidia NVENC constant quality encoding slightly by not setting qmin and qmax

Replaced pp7 Deblock filter with FFmpeg Deblock filter

Added support for reading Ultra HD Blu-ray discs (without copy protection)

Added support for reading AV1 via libdav1d

Added encoding to WebM container format

Added Chroma Smooth filter (CLI only)

Added zero-copy path for Intel QSV encoding removed in a previous release

Added support for Intel QSV low power encoding (lowpower=1)

Added support for AMD VCE encoding on Linux via Vulkan

Added ability to select x265 encoder level and Fast Decode tune Audio Updated audio resampling code to use FFmpeg swresample instead of libsamplerate

Added source audio bit rate to tracks list

Added ability to select unknown language tracks

Added automatic track name pass through Subtitles Added ability to import external SSA/ASS subtitles

Added ability to select unknown language tracks

Added automatic track name pass through Command line interface Added additional unit aliases to --start-at and --stop-at, notably seconds and frames Build system HandBrake now builds with libnuma on Linux

Fixed Python bytestrings causing newlines to be ignored in build output

Fixed Xcode ignoring make jobs parameter and utilizing all CPU cores (macOS only)

Updated configure to enable most hardware encoders by default where appropriate by platform

Updated all scripts for compatibility with Python 3

Updated mac-toolchain-build script with newer tool versions many improvements

Updated mingw-w64-build script with mingw-w64 6.0.0, GCC 9.2, and many improvements

Improved compatibility with GCC 9 and recent Clang releases

Improved compatibility with recent Xcode releases (macOS only)

Improved host/build semantics

Improved namespace isolation

Improved handling of all options passed to configure

Improved configure help output

Improved detection of missing executable dependencies during configure

Added support for building on NetBSD

Added --harden configure parameter to enable buffer overflow protections

Added --sandbox configure parameter to enable sandbox build target on macOS

Added --enable-gtk4 configure parameter to build with GTK 4 instead of GTK 3

Added summary of build options to configure output

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Third-party libraries Removed libraries

libsamplerate (audio resampling)

Updated libraries AMF 1.4.9 (AMD VCE encoding) bzip2 1.0.8 (general) FDK AAC 2.0.1 (AAC audio encoding, must compile from source) FFmpeg 4.2.1 (decoding and filters) FreeType 2.10.1 (subtitles) Fribidi 1.0.7 (subtitles) HarfBuzz 2.6.4 (subtitles) Jansson 2.12 (JSON architecture) libbluray 1.1.2 (Blu-ray decoding) libdav1d 0.5.1 (AV1 decoding) libdvdnav 6.0.1 (DVD decoding) libdvdread 6.0.2 (DVD decoding) libiconv 1.16 (character encoding support) libmfx (Intel QSV support) libogg 1.3.4 (Xiph codecs support) libopus 1.3.1 (Opus audio encoding) libvorbis 1.3.6 (Vorbis audio encoding) libvpx 1.8.1 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) libxml2 2.9.9 (general) nv-codec-headers 9.0.18.1 (Nvidia NVENC encoding) x265 3.2.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)

Linux Fixed slider control not showing complete values

Updated translations (levels of completeness vary): Czech Chinese French German Italian Japanese Korean Norwegian Russian Spanish Thai

Added translations (levels of completeness vary): Afrikaans Basque Croatian Dutch Polish Portuguese Romanian Slovak Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Added Intel QSV support to Flatpak (requires additional plugin installation)

Added ability to double-click to edit audio track settings

Added options to open encode log and log directory to actions menu on queue window

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Mac HandBrake now requires OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later

HandBrake is now sandboxed and uses the macOS hardened runtime

Updated priority for low-priority threads on macOS to avoid potential stalls in future macOS

Updated translations: German

Added translations: French Italian Russian

Added preference to disable preview image on summary tab

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Windows Improved browse dialog recently used to fallback to parent directory

Improved preferences layout

Improved auto naming collision behavior and file overwriting

Added preference to test selected notification sound

Added preference to perform when done action immmediately without countdown

Added preference to disable preview image on summary tab

Added hardware.enabled option to portable.ini

Added dark theme for Windows 10

Added queue import/export removed in a previous release

Added new low battery level and disk space safety measures Encoding jobs automatically pause when battery level is low, system sleep is allowed, and jobs resume when power is restored Encoding jobs automatically pause when disk space drops to critical levels

Added translations (levels of completeness vary): French German Chinese Korean Russian Spanish Turkish

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements