Versie 1.3.0 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Deze update bevat onder meer een nieuwe queue interface, nieuwe presets voor de PS4 Pro en Discord, ondersteuning voor onbeveiligde Ultra HD Blu-ray schijfjes, AV1 decoding en zijn er een hoop vertalingen bijgewerkt.
General
Video
- HandBrake is now translated into many more languages
- Redesigned queue UI
- Removed Windows Mobile presets. See the list of compatible replacements on GitHub
- Improved log output by silencing many lines at standard log level
- Improved quality of Gmail presets slightly
- Added Playstation 2160p60 4K Surround preset (supports PS4 Pro)
- Added Discord and Discord Nitro presets
Audio
- Updated Intel Quick Sync Video to use Direct3D 11 API
- Updated minimum title scan duration to only apply to disc-based sources like Blu-ray and DVD
- Improved detection of MPEG-1 video in program streams
- Improved interface to FFmpeg avfilter and color handling
- Improved Nvidia NVENC constant quality encoding slightly by not setting qmin and qmax
- Replaced pp7 Deblock filter with FFmpeg Deblock filter
- Added support for reading Ultra HD Blu-ray discs (without copy protection)
- Added support for reading AV1 via libdav1d
- Added encoding to WebM container format
- Added Chroma Smooth filter (CLI only)
- Added zero-copy path for Intel QSV encoding removed in a previous release
- Added support for Intel QSV low power encoding (lowpower=1)
- Added support for AMD VCE encoding on Linux via Vulkan
- Added ability to select x265 encoder level and Fast Decode tune
Subtitles
- Updated audio resampling code to use FFmpeg swresample instead of libsamplerate
- Added source audio bit rate to tracks list
- Added ability to select unknown language tracks
- Added automatic track name pass through
Command line interface
- Added ability to import external SSA/ASS subtitles
- Added ability to select unknown language tracks
- Added automatic track name pass through
Build system
- Added additional unit aliases to --start-at and --stop-at, notably seconds and frames
Third-party libraries
- HandBrake now builds with libnuma on Linux
- Fixed Python bytestrings causing newlines to be ignored in build output
- Fixed Xcode ignoring make jobs parameter and utilizing all CPU cores (macOS only)
- Updated configure to enable most hardware encoders by default where appropriate by platform
- Updated all scripts for compatibility with Python 3
- Updated mac-toolchain-build script with newer tool versions many improvements
- Updated mingw-w64-build script with mingw-w64 6.0.0, GCC 9.2, and many improvements
- Improved compatibility with GCC 9 and recent Clang releases
- Improved compatibility with recent Xcode releases (macOS only)
- Improved host/build semantics
- Improved namespace isolation
- Improved handling of all options passed to configure
- Improved configure help output
- Improved detection of missing executable dependencies during configure
- Added support for building on NetBSD
- Added --harden configure parameter to enable buffer overflow protections
- Added --sandbox configure parameter to enable sandbox build target on macOS
- Added --enable-gtk4 configure parameter to build with GTK 4 instead of GTK 3
- Added summary of build options to configure output
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Linux
- Removed libraries
- libsamplerate (audio resampling)
- Updated libraries
- AMF 1.4.9 (AMD VCE encoding)
- bzip2 1.0.8 (general)
- FDK AAC 2.0.1 (AAC audio encoding, must compile from source)
- FFmpeg 4.2.1 (decoding and filters)
- FreeType 2.10.1 (subtitles)
- Fribidi 1.0.7 (subtitles)
- HarfBuzz 2.6.4 (subtitles)
- Jansson 2.12 (JSON architecture)
- libbluray 1.1.2 (Blu-ray decoding)
- libdav1d 0.5.1 (AV1 decoding)
- libdvdnav 6.0.1 (DVD decoding)
- libdvdread 6.0.2 (DVD decoding)
- libiconv 1.16 (character encoding support)
- libmfx (Intel QSV support)
- libogg 1.3.4 (Xiph codecs support)
- libopus 1.3.1 (Opus audio encoding)
- libvorbis 1.3.6 (Vorbis audio encoding)
- libvpx 1.8.1 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- libxml2 2.9.9 (general)
- nv-codec-headers 9.0.18.1 (Nvidia NVENC encoding)
- x265 3.2.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
Mac
- Fixed slider control not showing complete values
- Updated translations (levels of completeness vary):
- Czech
- Chinese
- French
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Norwegian
- Russian
- Spanish
- Thai
- Added translations (levels of completeness vary):
- Afrikaans
- Basque
- Croatian
- Dutch
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Slovak
- Swedish
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Added Intel QSV support to Flatpak (requires additional plugin installation)
- Added ability to double-click to edit audio track settings
- Added options to open encode log and log directory to actions menu on queue window
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Windows
- HandBrake now requires OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later
- HandBrake is now sandboxed and uses the macOS hardened runtime
- Updated priority for low-priority threads on macOS to avoid potential stalls in future macOS
- Updated translations:
- German
- Added translations:
- French
- Italian
- Russian
- Added preference to disable preview image on summary tab
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Improved browse dialog recently used to fallback to parent directory
- Improved preferences layout
- Improved auto naming collision behavior and file overwriting
- Added preference to test selected notification sound
- Added preference to perform when done action immmediately without countdown
- Added preference to disable preview image on summary tab
- Added hardware.enabled option to portable.ini
- Added dark theme for Windows 10
- Added queue import/export removed in a previous release
- Added new low battery level and disk space safety measures
- Encoding jobs automatically pause when battery level is low, system sleep is allowed, and jobs resume when power is restored
- Encoding jobs automatically pause when disk space drops to critical levels
- Added translations (levels of completeness vary):
- French
- German
- Chinese
- Korean
- Russian
- Spanish
- Turkish
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements