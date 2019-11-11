Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sailfish OS 3.2.0

Jolla heeft een update van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.2.0.12 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Torronsuo, een nationaal park ongeveer 10km ten zuiden van Forssa in Finland. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X en XA2, en de Gemini PDA. De aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Sailfish OS Torronsuo is now available

Sailfish OS 3.2.0 Torronsuo is a substantial release introducing updated hardware adaptation support, which enables us to bring Sailfish X to newer generation devices like the Sony Xperia 10. The Xperia 10 is also the first device to come with user data encryption enabled by default, and with SELinux, Security-Enhanced Linux, access control framework enabled. We’ll be rolling out SELinux policies in phases. For now Torronsuo introduces SELinux policies for display control (MCE), device startup and background services (systemd), and more will follow in upcoming releases. We have a few details of the Xperia 10 support to finalise, and will announce Sailfish X for the Sony Xperia 10 within the upcoming weeks.

Torronsuo National Park is in the Tavastia Proper region of Finland. This park is valuable for its birdlife and butterfly species. Roughly a hundred species nest in the area. Part of the birds and insects are species that typically live in the northern areas, and they aren’t seen much elsewhere in southern Finland.

Calling Experience
We have also improved the calling experience in co-operation with our partner OMP, who is developing Aurora OS. For incoming calls the country of the caller is now displayed if the call is coming from abroad. The call ending flow has been redesigned from a full-screen dialog to a less intrusive and more light-weight call ending popup, and you can now set a reminder to call someone back when receiving a call or from the call history view in the Phone app via a long tap on the caller name. More improvements to the call experience are also in the pipeline for upcoming releases. For example we are currently working on improving the one hand usage of the call ending popup.

Onboarding Experience
We are continuously improving the onboarding experience for new users. For example, pulley menu indications have been refined to make the menu easier to spot. Feedback showed that after deleting a note or contact some new users waited for the remorse timer to complete before continuing with other tasks. This prompted us to simplify the content deletion use cases across the operating system.

Clock app
Torronsuo also includes updates to the Clock app, which enjoys a bunch of enhancements and bug fixes. You can set the alarm snooze interval in Settings > Apps > Clock. Timers can now be configured more accurately to the nearest second and you can reset the progress of all saved timers with one pulley menu action.

And many more
You’ll find a whole host of other improvements elsewhere too. Battery notifications have been calmed down so they’ll now appear less frequently and contacts search works better in case you have a lot of contacts synced to the device. Android app opening is more reliable and Android contacts performance is notably improved. Twitter works more smoothly with the Sailfish Browser. Editing WLAN networks now offers more enterprise EAP options which were previouslly only accessible from the connection dialog. Many connectivity issues have been fixed, including OpenVPN certificate authentication. Along with Torronsuo we have updated Sailfish OS SDK to version 2.3.

Warm thanks to our partner OMP for the support and for co-developing many of the core improvements with Jolla for Torronsuo. We hope you enjoy Torronsuo as much as we had fun making it. Big things are on the horizon for Sailfish OS, and we are excited to have you with us on the ride. 🙂

For more information please read the release notes.
Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/201836347
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 11-11-2019 08:23
9 • submitter: Frenziefrenz

11-11-2019 • 08:23

9 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Frenziefrenz

Bron: Jolla

Update-historie

Lees meer

Jolla Sailfish 3

geen prijs bekend

Sailfish X

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen Jolla

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2bvdbos
11 november 2019 09:12
En op de Fairphone 2 :)
Reageer
+1InfiniteSpaze
11 november 2019 08:54
Is de userbase groot voor Sailfish? Want ik ken namelijk niemand is mijn kringen die er gebruik van maakt. Is het een beetje opgewassen tegen Android of iOS?

Zo ja, wat zijn de voordelen? Is het Google-loos?
Reageer
+2J-roenn
@InfiniteSpaze11 november 2019 08:59
Ik gebruik het op een telefoon, maar niet op mijn dagelijkse telefoon. puur om er een beetje mee te testen.

er zit ondersteuning op voor .apk Android bestanden, de meeste apps werken echter niet omdat het inderdaad Google-loos is, als een app gebruik maakt van de Play services dan werkt het dus niet.

vind zelf de interface e.d. fijn en intuitief werken, maar denk niet dat dit op korte termijn een echte concurrent van Android of iOS kan worden, daarvoor is er te weinig ondersteuning qua hardware...
Reageer
+1Fuzzillogic
@J-roenn11 november 2019 09:21
Je kunt microG installeren als open source variant voor de play services. Het spul dat die play services vereist werkt dan wel weer. Ik gebruik het zelf niet; als apps niet werken zonder play services, dan vliegen ze er bij mij weer gewoon direct van af. Ik voel me niet geroepen om mee te werken aan de dataverzameling van google, zelfs niet gefilterd via microG.
Reageer
+1Nas T

@InfiniteSpaze11 november 2019 09:32
Het kan op papier zeker opboksen tegen Android en iOS. Het enige wat het (nog, hoop ik) niet heeft is een groot ecosysteem. Wat fijn is bij Android en iOS is dat je enorm veel apps hebt. Ik mis bijvoorbeeld goede gesproken offline navigatie bij Sailfish. Sailfish heeft wel versies die ondersteuning bieden voor Android apps, dus bij mij werkt Whatsapp bijvoorbeeld, maar weer geen Bank-app. Ook al is er Android ondersteuning, in de praktijk blijft het behelpen.

Maar waarom het dan beter is?
Er is eenvoudig roottoegang te krijgen.
Alle native apps zijn gratis.
Alle native apps hebben geen reclame.
De eerste Jolla phone krijgt na zo'n 6 jaar nog steeds updates.
Sailfish ontneemt je privacy niet.

Apple vraagt hoge prijzen voor hardware, het werkt vlot, maar het is duur. Daarbij leiden designkeuzes van Apple (geen SD-uitbreiding, weglaten 3,5mmnaansluiting) tot onnodig extra kosten.
Bij Android betaal je met advertenties en je privacy. In 2016 maakte Google miljarden winst op Android, zo'n 70% van de omzet, dat is heel, heel veel.

Zowel iOS en Android zijn gewoon te duur. We zijn haast gedwongen om aan hen gekoppeld te zijn en daar betalen we de prijs voor. Daarom is Sailfish voor de (middel)lange termijn een betere oplossing.
Reageer
+1P_Tingen
11 november 2019 09:12
Als de reden is om wat meer Google-loos door het leven te gaan, zou /e/ dan niet een betere optie zijn? Zelf geen ervaring met /e/ maar het ziet er wel interessant uit.
Reageer
+1StefanJanssen
@P_Tingen11 november 2019 09:21
/e/ is nog steeds Android. Androids besturingsysteem is relatief log ten opzichte van Sailfish.
Reageer
+1Fuzzillogic
@P_Tingen11 november 2019 09:31
/e/ is nog steeds Android. En ik vind Android vervelend. Daar waar google alles anders meent te moeten doen (bionic, surface slinger, binder, audio, video...), because of reasons, is Sailfish is onder water gewoon een Linux distributie, met de bijbehorende voordelen.
Reageer
0boudewijnrempt
11 november 2019 09:44
Ik weet altijd wanneer er een nieuwe sailfish zit aan te komen: dan pushen de jongens van Jolla weer een paar commits naar Calligra, het KDE office pakket dat de basis vormde van Maemo, Meego en Sailfish documents. Jammer genoeg zijn ze zowat de enigen vandaag de dag.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True