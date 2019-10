Nvidia heeft enkele weken geleden met nieuwe firmware Android Pie naar de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht, maar daar zaten nog wel de nodige foutjes in. Nu is er met versienummer 8.0.1 een update verschenen die een groot aantal problemen moet verhelpen. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Hieronder is te vinden welke problemen allemaal verholpen zijn:

System Redesigns Volume UI for android P

Resolves occasional video playback issues

Fixes bug incorrect volume control reporting accessibility feature enabled

Resolves navigation sound issue

Resolves “Drive address format is not valid” message seen when connecting to NAS

Resolves USB DAC issue where audio volume would be set low after reboot/DAC hotplug

Resolves issue where side loaded apps appear as system apps Display “Match content color space” feature now displays correct format

Fixes bug where “Match content color space” would not work when display set to RGB

Resolves issue playing VC1 content Storage Resolves Sdcard/InternalStorage accessibility issue when adopting storage

Resolves issue where storage is reported as full after adopting storage Network Improves 4K streaming issues when network connected over Wi-Fi

Resolves rare Wi-Fi disconnect issue

Fixes bug where manual DNS entries would not be saved Accessories Improves IR control reliability on some Denon and Sony receivers

Improves SHIELD Remote App connection and control issues

Resolves SHIELD Controller 2017 OTA stability issues

Fixes issue where forgotten SHIELD accessories still appear in SHIELD

Resolves automatic centering issues on some controllers

Adds support for STRQUA G20 keymapping

Resolves mouse issues in PUBG Mobile on SHIELD Misc Fixes Google Play Store crashes issue

Restores option to set default launcher Known Issues YouTube 5.1 PCM audio not available

Launcher app Icons appear zoomed/cropped

Unable to re-enable location services being disabled

TV loses sync HDMI sync to SHIELD during modesets (power on, wake from sleep, refresh/resolution changes)

USB DAC passthrough not working in Kodi

Rare Netflix stutter issue

Disconnect when connecting to SHIELD from PC

Failure during 2015 Controller firmware update