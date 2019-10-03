Versie 8.7.8 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zier er als volgt uit:.
Release notes
This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.
If you are upgrading to this release from 8.6.x, read the Drupal 8.7.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.
Drupal 8.7.x will receive security coverage until June 3rd, 2020, when Drupal 8.9.x is released.Important update information Core versioning support in *.info.yml files since 8.7.7
Drupal 8.7.7 introduces a newDependency updates
core_version_requirementkey to
*.info.ymlfiles, allowing contributed modules to specify specific versions for Drupal core compatiblity, as well as to indicate that they are compatible with both Drupal 8 and the forthcoming Drupal 9 release. See the change record for more details.
- Several JavaScript dependencies have been updated to resolve publicly disclosed security issues:
-
nightwatchhas been updated to version 1.2.1
-
chromedriverhas been updated to version 75.1.0
-
stylelint-no-browser-hackshas been updated to 1.2.1
- Due to a compatibility issue between
zend-diactoros1.8.5 and
psr-http-message-bridgeversions prior to 1.1.2, Drupal core's
composer.jsonhas increased the minimum requirement for
psr-http-message-bridgefrom 1.0 to 1.1.2. This should not affect sites using the tarball packaged by Drupal.org (which already supplied version 1.1.2 of the component in Drupal 8.7.7), but may lead to a dependency update for certain sites maintained with Composer.