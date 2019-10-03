Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 8.7.8

Drupal logo (75 pix) Versie 8.7.8 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zier er als volgt uit:.

Release notes

This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.

If you are upgrading to this release from 8.6.x, read the Drupal 8.7.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

Drupal 8.7.x will receive security coverage until June 3rd, 2020, when Drupal 8.9.x is released.

Important update information Core versioning support in *.info.yml files since 8.7.7

Drupal 8.7.7 introduces a new core_version_requirement key to *.info.yml files, allowing contributed modules to specify specific versions for Drupal core compatiblity, as well as to indicate that they are compatible with both Drupal 8 and the forthcoming Drupal 9 release. See the change record for more details.

Dependency updates
  • Several JavaScript dependencies have been updated to resolve publicly disclosed security issues:
    • nightwatch has been updated to version 1.2.1
    • chromedriver has been updated to version 75.1.0
    • stylelint-no-browser-hacks has been updated to 1.2.1
  • Due to a compatibility issue between zend-diactoros 1.8.5 and psr-http-message-bridge versions prior to 1.1.2, Drupal core's composer.json has increased the minimum requirement for psr-http-message-bridge from 1.0 to 1.1.2. This should not affect sites using the tarball packaged by Drupal.org (which already supplied version 1.1.2 of the component in Drupal 8.7.7), but may lead to a dependency update for certain sites maintained with Composer.

Versienummer 8.7.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.7.8.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Drupal

Reacties (7)

+1yorroy
3 oktober 2019 13:21
Wordt Drupal nog een beetje gebruikt?
Ik heb er jaren geleden wel eens mee gewerkt maar gebruik nu eigenlijk alleen nog maar wordpress.
Wat zijn nu de voordelen van Drupal tegenover Wordpress?
+3haling
@yorroy3 oktober 2019 13:27
Wordt Drupal nog een beetje gebruikt?
Op meer dan een miljoen sites: https://www.drupal.org/project/usage/drupal
0tinustate
@haling3 oktober 2019 13:35
Op eerste gezicht indrukwekkend.
Maar als je naar de totale over de jaren heen kijkt krijgt je een ander beeld. Geen groei, maar aan de andere kant ook geen afname.
+3rable
@yorroy3 oktober 2019 13:28
Ik werk nog dagelijks professioneel met Drupal en ken veel mensen die dat ook doen. Mijn kennis van Wordpress is eerder beperkt, maar ik denk dat in grote lijnen dit de verschillen zijn:

- Drupal is generieker. Een vanilla Drupal ervaring biedt maar heel weinig waar vanilla Wordpress toch al redelijk uitgebreid is.
- Drupal is vooral gericht op customisation van het CMS. Door het uitgebreide systeem van entiteiten en inhoudstypes, kan het CMS helemaal afgericht worden op de specifieke context van de klant, zonder dat hier veel speciale modules voor nodig zijn.
- Drupal modules zijn over het algemeen van hoge kwaliteit en worden nagekeken door een Drupal security team. Wordpress heeft er meer maar de kwaliteit laat vaak te wensen over.
- Coding standards zijn in Drupal erg belangrijk, zeker sinds Drupal 8. In Wordpress wordt al iets te makkelijk gewerkt met hacks om iets werkend te krijgen maar Drupal probeert dit actief moeilijk te maken.

Dat zijn de voornaamste verschillen waar ik nu zo op kom, maar er zijn er ongetwijfeld nog.

EDIT: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door rable op 3 oktober 2019 13:36]

0Sysosmaster
@rable3 oktober 2019 14:05
Om aantehaken bij @yorroy
- Drupal is een primair een CMS, Wordpress een Blog
- Cacheing is met drupal veel makkelijker te regelen, doordat je veel meer opties hebt voor cache oplossingen. (Varnish, Reis, Memcache, DB-cache (default), etc) Wordpress onderstuent dit slechts rudimentair waar drupal je per entity kan cachen.
- In Drupal 8 modules zijn te beheren met composer.inc. dependencies. Bij Wordpress heb je nog een losse Pakagist (wpackagist.org) nodig (met extra config)
- Drupal heeft een sterke scheiding tussen Model en View. wat maakt dat bijvoorbeeld een nieuw thema gebruiken meestal niet vereist dat je je data modules hoeft aantepassen.
+2teek2
@yorroy3 oktober 2019 13:25
Ik heb 8 alleen in het begin gebruikt maar ik vond Drupal altijd veel gestructureerder, het voelde als dichter op de database. Bij WP was alles met apps en extensies, voor mn gevoel, bij Drupal meer op categorieën in de Database. Het is maar wat je fijn vind natuurlijk.
0Power2All
3 oktober 2019 13:32
Wordpress is een ramp, en vaak vreet het resources dat niet nodig blijkt te zijn (de core met plugins kan een zware Wordpress veroorzaken).
Drupal 8 en 9 gebruiken nu de core van Symfony/Laravel, wat het meer dynamischer maakt.
Vooral het gebruik van Composer bevorderd het de werkbaarheid, sowieso ook het programmeren met objecten maakt het Drupal best wel netjes.
Enige waar ik met Drupal 8 vaak mee zit, zijn de handgemaakte classes die soms vreemd functioneren, maar Drupal is redelijk tot heel veilig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Power2All op 3 oktober 2019 13:33]

