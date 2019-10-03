Versie 8.7.8 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zier er als volgt uit:.

This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.

If you are upgrading to this release from 8.6.x, read the Drupal 8.7.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

Drupal 8.7.x will receive security coverage until June 3rd, 2020, when Drupal 8.9.x is released.

Drupal 8.7.7 introduces a new core_version_requirement key to *.info.yml files, allowing contributed modules to specify specific versions for Drupal core compatiblity, as well as to indicate that they are compatible with both Drupal 8 and the forthcoming Drupal 9 release. See the change record for more details.