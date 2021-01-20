Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Hieronder is te vinden welke veranderingen en verbeteringen nVidia in versie 8.2.2 heeft aangebracht:
Enhancements
- Adds support for new Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers
- Adds support for Control4 home automation systems
- Adds option in advanced sound settings to disable volume control notifications
Bug fixesDisplay:
Network/Storage:
- Resolve issue where flashing color band would be visible when viewing video in portrait mode
- Resolves corruption issue observed at the bottom of the screen when upscaling content to 4K displays
Accessories:
- Fixes bug where password for sharing folders on SHIELD over network would reset after upgrade
- Fixes bug where sharing folders on SHIELD over network would not work after upgrade if space is present in username
- Resolves issue where user could not re-enter Wi-Fi password for low power APs
- Resolves issue where some USB connected drives would not reconnect on wakeup
Audio:
- Resolves issue where holding volume up/down would not be detected by some devices
- Resolves issue where SHIELD Controller 2017 would not recharge
Other:
- Fixes bug where manually setting Audio output formats was not working correctly
- Fixes bug where audio from USB DAC would not function properly when switching between PCM and Dolby source
- Resolves issue where system volume was still being controlled right after IR volume control configured
- Fixes bug where DD+ surround was unavailable in prime video
- Restores ability to take screenshots in 4K (requires display set to 4K)