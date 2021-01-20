Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Hieronder is te vinden welke veranderingen en verbeteringen nVidia in versie 8.2.2 heeft aangebracht:

Enhancements Adds support for new Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers

Adds support for Control4 home automation systems

Adds option in advanced sound settings to disable volume control notifications Bug fixes Display: Resolve issue where flashing color band would be visible when viewing video in portrait mode

Resolves corruption issue observed at the bottom of the screen when upscaling content to 4K displays Network/Storage: Fixes bug where password for sharing folders on SHIELD over network would reset after upgrade

Fixes bug where sharing folders on SHIELD over network would not work after upgrade if space is present in username

Resolves issue where user could not re-enter Wi-Fi password for low power APs

Resolves issue where some USB connected drives would not reconnect on wakeup Accessories: Resolves issue where holding volume up/down would not be detected by some devices

Resolves issue where SHIELD Controller 2017 would not recharge Audio: Fixes bug where manually setting Audio output formats was not working correctly

Fixes bug where audio from USB DAC would not function properly when switching between PCM and Dolby source

Resolves issue where system volume was still being controlled right after IR volume control configured

Fixes bug where DD+ surround was unavailable in prime video Other: Restores ability to take screenshots in 4K (requires display set to 4K)