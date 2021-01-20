Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.2

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Hieronder is te vinden welke veranderingen en verbeteringen nVidia in versie 8.2.2 heeft aangebracht:

Enhancements

  • Adds support for new Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers
  • Adds support for Control4 home automation systems
  • Adds option in advanced sound settings to disable volume control notifications

Bug fixes

Display:
  • Resolve issue where flashing color band would be visible when viewing video in portrait mode
  • Resolves corruption issue observed at the bottom of the screen when upscaling content to 4K displays
Network/Storage:
  • Fixes bug where password for sharing folders on SHIELD over network would reset after upgrade
  • Fixes bug where sharing folders on SHIELD over network would not work after upgrade if space is present in username
  • Resolves issue where user could not re-enter Wi-Fi password for low power APs
  • Resolves issue where some USB connected drives would not reconnect on wakeup
Accessories:
  • Resolves issue where holding volume up/down would not be detected by some devices
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD Controller 2017 would not recharge
Audio:
  • Fixes bug where manually setting Audio output formats was not working correctly
  • Fixes bug where audio from USB DAC would not function properly when switching between PCM and Dolby source
  • Resolves issue where system volume was still being controlled right after IR volume control configured
  • Fixes bug where DD+ surround was unavailable in prime video
Other:
  • Restores ability to take screenshots in 4K (requires display set to 4K)

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 8.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/428527/shield-experience-upgrade-822released-1192021/?commentPage=2
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-01-2021 04:44
Submitter: Rene-m

20-01-2021 • 04:44

24 Linkedin

Submitter: Rene-m

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

15-04 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2 51
16-02 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1 17
13-01 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0 65
05-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.3 110
01-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.2 24
11-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1 82
01-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.0.2 23
10-'19 Nvidia Shield TV 8.0.1 14
04-'19 Nvidia Shield TV 7.2.3 9
01-'19 Nvidia Shield TV 7.2.2 16
Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

vanaf € 144,37

Score: 4.5

Nvidia Shield TV ondersteunt Xbox Series- en PS5-controllers Nieuws van 20 januari 2021
Nvidia Shield TV Pro

vanaf € 199,-

Score: 4.5

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (500 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (24)

+1abusimbal
20 januari 2021 10:28
Jammer dat Nvidia geen security update erbij heeft genomen.
Zitten nog op Android security patch level June 2020.

EDIT: ok stand corrected.
Ik had nog geen update gedaan, had naar een vorige release note 8.2 gekeken die juni 2020 had.
In de nieuwe release notes zie ik niets staan over security level, of heb ik daarover gekeken ?

EDIT2: in de release notes in het artikel hierboven stond dit niet

Other Enhancements

Includes Android security patch level December 2020
Improved IR volume control behavior with SHIELD Remote 2019 with Denon receivers
Additional bug fixes

Bron: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/shield/software-update/

[Reactie gewijzigd door abusimbal op 20 januari 2021 15:08]

+2devil-strike
@abusimbal20 januari 2021 10:48
Dat klopt niet, en is gewoon geupdated naar december 2020 op de shield 2017 model iig.
+2Random Hajile
@abusimbal20 januari 2021 10:53
2019 Pro heeft bij deze update de security patches van December 2020 gekregen.
+1easyriider
@abusimbal20 januari 2021 11:21
De vorige update, 8.2.1, had de security patch van augustus, dus ook al een recentere dan juni 2020.
0Call of Duty
20 januari 2021 10:34
Elke keer als ik weer een update hier over de Shield dan wil ik er eentje kopen. Ik weet tot heden echter nog steeds niet waarom en wat ik ermee zou doen. Mijn tech-hebberigheid is bij de Shield toch wel het grootste, weet niet waarom.
+2KaiZas
@Call of Duty20 januari 2021 11:15
Beste streaming oplossing die ik ooit heb gehad. Het AI upscalen van 1080p content naar 4K is een heerlijkheid. Ook een van de weinigen die streaming sources in 24fps kan weergeven in plaats van de gebruikelijke 60fps.

En... het heeft mijn Plex server vervangen. De 770gtx die ik hiervoor gebruikte kon niet half zoveel streams tegelijk transcoden als dit bakje. En nog sneller ook.

Misschien kan dat je overtuigen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door KaiZas op 20 januari 2021 11:16]

+1sweetdude
@KaiZas20 januari 2021 12:21
...
En... het heeft mijn Plex server vervangen. De 770gtx die ik hiervoor gebruikte kon niet half zoveel streams tegelijk transcoden als dit bakje. En nog sneller ook.

Misschien kan dat je overtuigen.
Hoe bedoel je dit dan? Ik heb nu zelf Plex server op een synology NAS draaien. Wat is dan het voordeel/nadeel om deze op de Shield te zetten? Ik neem aan dat de content dan gewoon op de NAS klan blijven staan.
+1KaiZas
@sweetdude20 januari 2021 14:58
Waar je content staat maakt niet zoveel uit, die kan ook op je nas blbijven. Je Plex server moet de content omzetten voor het apparaat waar het naartoe gestreamed moet worden. Denk maar aan de lagere resolutie van een telefoon. Of het feit dat sommige apparaten niet met dolby digital overweg kunnen. Of content die buiten je eigen thuisnetwerk wordt gestreamed. Je gaat een 4K BR-Rip bijvoorbeeld niet over het internet streamen naar de Plex client bij opa en oma. Die wordt dus omgevormd. De Shield doet dit via hardware, de Tegra chip die erin zit. Net als dat de GTX770 het deed in mijn oude Plex server. De CPU van je NAS is daar helemaal niet goed in en kan hooguit 1 een ding tegelijk transcoden. En dan is het wellicht nog niet eens mogelijk met 4K content of je het een hoop buffering. Die Tegra doet er makkelijk 3 tegelijk, zonder dat je moet wachten.
+1sweetdude
@KaiZas20 januari 2021 15:20
oooh dat wist ik niet, ik was in de veronderstelling dat Plex intelligent was om het transcoderen op de plek uit te voeren die er het beste voor was.
Dat de client van de XBOX dan meer werk deed dan de NAS maar die van de app op de TV weer zwaarder leunde op de CPU van de NAS.
+1KaiZas
@sweetdude20 januari 2021 15:27
Plex gaat eerst kijken wat de capaciteiten zijn van de speler die iets aanvraagt. Voor een aantal apparaten (zoals de speler in je PC), moet hij enkel de data aanrijken, want die speler kan alles zelf. Voor andere spelers, zoals je telefoon, is dat niet het geval. Google maar eens anar Plex directplay directstream en plex hardware transcoding.

Die Plex server op de Shield is trouwens een "allways on app". Die blijft gewoon dingen aanleveren, zelfs als het ding in slaapstand staat. En je kunt de configuratie ervan doen via een browser, hetzelfde als met je Plex server op de PC.

Bij mij draait die windows server dus nog, maar vooral omdat daar dus mijn media nog op staat. Ik heb wel die GTX770 eruit kunnen halen. Dat scheet toch weer een pak stroom.
+2Jazco2nd
@Call of Duty20 januari 2021 10:44
Tv kijken met (bij 720p/1080p) de hoogst mogelijke beeldkwaliteit.
Gamen.
Extreem gebruiksvriendelijke remote en integratie in je home entertainment (door de zeer goede HDMI-CEC en infrarood opties die ook nog eens duidelijk en makkelijk in te stellen zijn).

Juist voor de niet-Tweaker ideaal.
0Call of Duty
@Jazco2nd20 januari 2021 10:46
Ja, ik weet wat ermee mogelijk is. Weet alleen niet of ik dat zoveel ga doen. Waarom wil ik er dan een? Mijn 18$ TV Box uit 2015 draait CoreElec en speelt prima 4k af en gamen doe ik op de mobiel of op de PC. En toch.. wel gaaf ding :p
0Velvus
@Call of Duty20 januari 2021 13:36
Overgaan op een internet-only abonnement bij je ISP en TV kijken via de Shield Android TV apps. Heb je hem ook in een jaartje weer terugverdiend.
+1The Zep Man

20 januari 2021 07:37
Fixes bug where audio from USB DAC would not function properly when switching between PCM and Dolby source
Dit is een fix voor een bug die gerapporteerd is door een tweaker. Wat dit zou moeten doen is AC3 passthrough toestaan naar een S/PDIF uitgang op een USB geluidskaart, en/of mogelijk het decomprimeren van AC3/E-AC3 (Dolby Digital en Dolby Digital Plus) om dit over de analoge uitgangen van een USB 5.1 geluidskaart te versturen op de 2019 modellen van de Shield TV. Ik heb het nog niet kunnen testen, maar ben wel blij als het werkt. Dit kan een oplossing zijn voor mensen met non-HD digitale receivers met enkel TOSLINK/cinch ingangen voor digitaal (S/PDIF) geluid, om toch 5.1 geluid te verwerken, en voor mensen met nog oudere 5.1 setjes die enkel analoog aan te sturen zijn.

Zie voor meer informatie over Shield TV modellen en ondersteunde geluidsformaten (en andere informatie) dit topic:
[Nvidia Shield] Ervaringen & Discussie

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 20 januari 2021 07:59]

+1Jazco2nd
@The Zep Man20 januari 2021 10:42
Maar huh.
Als je al de hoofdprijs van €250 betaald voor een mediaplayer (want alleen de Pro heeft USB en die is zo duur) en dan alsnog geld neerlegd voor een USB-DAC met optische uit omdat je mediaspeler die mist, waarom koop je dan niet een gewoon receiver met HDMI :?
+1The Zep Man

@Jazco2nd20 januari 2021 10:51
waarom koop je dan niet een gewoon receiver met HDMI :?
Omdat er misschien niets mis is met de bestaande receiver, die mogelijk geïntegreerd is in de 5.1 set? Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een Logitech Z-5500.

Voor muziek afspelen is enkel stereo interessant, en dat kan elke digitale receiver ongecomprimeerd. 5.1 is voor video interessant, maar je gaat nooit (dubbelblind testbaar) het verschil horen tussen de nieuwere audioformaten en Dolby Digital door de manier waarop films gemixed worden.

Als voorbeeld: ik heb een Shield TV aangesloten op een Philips FR995. Dat is een digitale receiver van meer dan 20 jaar oud(!) die nog steeds goed werkt, ook voor 5.1 geluid. Die zou zo vervangen kunnen worden, maar de winst is minimaal terwijl de kosten voor een beetje future proof HDMI receiver hoog zijn (400 EUR of meer).

Verder kost een USB DAC met optische uitgang een paar tientjes. Dat is niet de meerprijs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 20 januari 2021 13:32]

+1Jazco2nd
@The Zep Man20 januari 2021 13:24
Ok als je het zo uitlegt begrijp ik het. Ben het helemaal met je eens hoor :)
Als je al goed spul hebt, niet vervangen puur voor de nieuwste Dolby/DTS formaten.
Nieuwe receivers kunnen ook niet altijd de geluidsbeleving van oudere receivers evenaren.
+1mastair
20 januari 2021 07:07
Adds support for new Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers
Betekent dat dat rumble ook voor deze controllers werkt? Of nog steeds alleen voor de shield controller?
+1DutchMuffin
@mastair20 januari 2021 12:49
Kort antwoord: Niet met de Xbox controller.

Ik heb het even voor je getest met mijn Xbox One series X controller op mijn 2017 Shield. Met zowel Nvidia Gamestream als Steam link werkt de rumble niet. Geteste game: Dark Souls 3. Rumble werkt wel goed op Windows 10.
+1redboyke
@DutchMuffin20 januari 2021 21:14
heb het zelf nog niet gedaan maar dacht dat het kon met VirtualHere
0mastair
@redboyke21 januari 2021 10:26
Daar heb ik ook het een en ander over gelezen maar als ik het goed heb gaan die oplossingen er allemaal over als je games streamt vanaf je eigen game pc. Ik gebruik vooral GeForce now cloud gaming en Stadia.
0harun911
27 januari 2021 22:16
Ben ik de enige die frequente wifi drops ervaart sinds deze update? De Shield (2017) is praktisch onbruikbaar geworden...
0Cruzito
@harun91130 januari 2021 18:00
Ben ik de enige die frequente wifi drops ervaart sinds deze update? De Shield (2017) is praktisch onbruikbaar geworden...
Nope, hier een Shield 2015 waarbij ik constant de melding krijg van ethernet not connected na deze update. Wifi maakt wel verbinding maar geen internet....
0marcelnooijen
3 februari 2021 19:30
Heeft iemand problemen met het beeld? Als ik kijk via de Shield (nieuwe versie Shield 2020) dan gaan de kleuren gek doen. Kan dit door de nieuwe update komen? Persoon of onderwerp wordt paars. Iemand een idee of ik anders mijn hdmi kabel moet vervangen?

Ik hoor het graag!

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcelnooijen op 3 februari 2021 19:31]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

