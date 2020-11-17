Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Hieronder is te vinden welke veranderingen en verbeteringen nVidia in versie 8.2.1 heeft aangebracht:

Enhancements

  • Adds notification to enable AI-upscaling when upscaling GeForce NOW
  • Adds IR power control for projector displays
  • Adds IR power/volume control for the following brands: Arris, Atyme, BC Acoustique, Dayton, Kora, Monoprice, ONN, Point Source Acoustics, Savant, Sennheiser, SMSL, Tascam
  • Improves system volume levels when audio is routed to USB DAC or Bluetooth headset
  • Adds developer option to force HDCP 1.4 compatibility mode (4K protected content will not be available)
  • Allows IR power commands sent from SHIELD Remote 2019 when using Alexa skill
  • Includes security patches up to Android security bulletin (August 2020)

Bug Fixes

AI Scaling:
  • Resolves issue where AI upscaling would incorrectly detect content as unsupported, requiring a reboot
  • Resolves issue where AI upscaling would randomly detect content as unsupported
  • [SHIELD TV Pro 2019] Resolves dropped frames when AI upscaling 60fps video when overscan is adjusted
Display:
  • Fixes issue where line is visible when using AI upscaling on Prime Video
  • Resolves issue where Screen Saver timers were not set properly
  • Resolves black screen issue when playing Dolby Vision content and overscan adjusted
Network/Storage:
  • Allows special characters in username when accessing SHIELD over network
  • Fixes issue when copying >2GB files from Mac to SHIELD 2019
  • Fixes issue when connecting to SHIELD over local network when username has a space
  • Fixes rare crash bug when mounting network storage to SHIELD
  • Fixes bug where connected storage would become inaccessible, requiring reboot to recover
Accessories:
  • Fixes bug where IR volume control would stop working when Talkback is enabled
  • Fixes "Long Press Menu" functionality for customized menu button
  • Resolves issue where configuring IR control might fail when older SHIELD remotes and controllers are paired
  • Fixes bug where IR control was still active after factory reset
  • Fixes bug where IR control would not be available after changing language to traditional Chinese
  • [SHIELD TV 2019] Resolves issue where IR control would stop working, requiring reboot to recover
  • [BFGD] Resolves volume and play/pause button press issues on new SHIELD Remote 2019
Audio:
  • Improves system volume levels when using USB DAC or bluetooth speakers
  • Fixes bug where audio would randomly drop, requiring a reboot to recover
  • Resolves issue where manually enabling AC3 in "Available formats" was not working as advertised
  • Fixes NETFLIX issue where 5.1 audio would not be available after disconnecting bluetooth speaker
  • Fixes bug where volume control notification would show up incorrectly on KODI
Other:
  • Fixes bug where SHIELD Experience upgrade would be blocked if accessory battery is low
  • Resolves background display issue when exiting settings menu
  • [BFGD] Fixes YouTube crash issue
  • Fixes alignment issues on "Ok Google" configuration page
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD would not show up available as a cast device

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 8.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/408656/shield-experience-upgrade-821released-11162020/?topicPage=1
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-11-2020 09:33
82 • submitter: Redlihcs

17-11-2020 • 09:33

82 Linkedin

Submitter: Redlihcs

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

15-04 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2 56
16-02 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1 17
13-01 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0 65
05-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.3 110
11-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1 82

Lees meer

Nvidia Shield Android TV

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017, Remote only) Zwart

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

vanaf € 145,99

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

vanaf € 199,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (500 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Meer producten en artikelen
Mediaspelers Consoles Nvidia Shield

Reacties (82)

-Moderatie-faq
-182082+120+22+30Ongemodereerd58
Wijzig sortering
+1GiantSparta
17 november 2020 10:07
Wanneer fixen ze de control van de Shield afstandbediening, bij het opnieuw opstarten reageert de afstandsbediening voor een lange tijd niet.
Of ben ik de enigste met dit probleem.

Heb momenteel de Nvidia Shield Tv 2017
+2The Zep Man

@GiantSparta17 november 2020 10:26
Probeer eens een reset van de afstandsbediening.

Verder is de Shield TV 2017 afstandsbediening berucht om hoe slecht deze werkt. Overweeg een upgrade. De 2019 afstandsbediening werkt ook op de Shield TV 2017, net als de Chinese Bluetooth afstandsbedieningen op eBay.
0denonman1
@The Zep Man17 november 2020 11:50
Of een Harmony, maar wel eentje die BT support dan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door denonman1 op 17 november 2020 11:50]

0_Richie_
@denonman117 november 2020 14:48
Ik heb al jaren een harmony companion. pricewatch: Logitech Harmony Companion (zie trouwens dat ie wat duurder is geworden afgelopen maanden, misschien wachten op BF).

Geen gezeik meer (vanaf dag 1 de remote van de shield ergens in een la gedaan). En de TV gaat ook tegelijkertijd aan...
+1com2,1ghz
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 10:39
Onder developer tools kan je de optie aanvinken om de remote altijd aan te laten. Ik heb dit voor een half jaar gedaan, in die half jaar heb ik 20 batterijtjes vervangen en was ik er klaar mee.
Die remote van 2017 is qua design mooi, maar nogal buggy in praktijk. Het is een kwaal dat die remotes in korte tijd kapot gaan en niet goed reageren.
Via Ali Express kan je een vervanger kopen voor nog geen tientje waar normale batterijen in gaan. Krijg je er ook nog eens een gyro functie erbij met een muis.
Of je koopt de nieuwe 2019 remote.
0Brutus de Bruut
@com2,1ghz17 november 2020 10:47
Al 2 verschillende Ali remotes gekocht maar beide moesten steeds opnieuw gepaired worden. Heb je een linkje naar een goede versie hiervan?
+1com2,1ghz
@Brutus de Bruut17 november 2020 10:55
Maat van me gebruikt er een al 2 jaar en die werkt naar behoren.

Deze heb ik sinds de afgelopen 2 dagen:
https://nl.aliexpress.com...042311.0.0.37414c4dFZKmqE
0xces
@Brutus de Bruut17 november 2020 10:56
Nadat ik alleen bij het aanraken van de AB al regelmatig meldingen kreeg dat ik volume control niet kon doen omdat ik hem op passthrough had staan (zeg dan niks of geef me de optie om die irritante melding uit te schakelen) heb ik de remote vervangen door dit item:

https://www.amazon.nl/gp/product/B07RRTT1ZT

Dit werkt echt als een zonnetje via 2.4ghz (USB key achterin de shield dus).

[Reactie gewijzigd door xces op 17 november 2020 10:58]

0com2,1ghz
@xces17 november 2020 13:14
Je kan onder HDMI-CEC de optie aanzetten dat je de volume van je TV wilt bedienen. Ik doe dit al 2 jaar zo en werkt prima. Geen meldingen meer van Netflix bijvoorbeeld.
Heeft niets met de afstandsbediening te maken(behalve dat je hem waarschijnlijk per ongeluk aanraakt)
0Tropical_Daddy
@Brutus de Bruut17 november 2020 22:11
Ik gebruik de Wechip G20 via Amazon en heb daar al tijdenlang plezier van. Microfoon werkt, gyrofunctie en volumeknoppen ipv die slider.
0Red Boll
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 10:11
Zelfde hier met de AB.
Die is regelmatig unresponsive.
0YoMarK
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 10:18
Je hebt daar een of andere setting(die zegt letterlijk iets in de trend van "Keep Shield 2017 remote awake.....") voor onder developer options. Heeft iets te maken met energiebeheer. De 2017 afstandsbediening was sowieso geen toppertje.

Edit:
Uiteraard gaat je batterij dan wat sneller leeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 17 november 2020 10:22]

0com2,1ghz
@YoMarK17 november 2020 13:16
Mijn record is 1 maand met duracell batterijen van 7 euro. Met Ikea batterijtjes was ik ieder 2 weken aan de beurt. Met de chineze ging net aan een week mee.
Tevens viel het me op dat de batterij status ook niet goed werd getoond. Telkens kwam er een vraagtekentje. Maar dit heeft met een defect te maken wat een kwaal is in de 2017 remotes.
0beantherio
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 12:05
Dat probleem kreeg ik een paar dagen voordat deze update werd uitgebracht ineens. Maar bij slechts 1 van mijn 2 Shields trouwens. Ik hoop dat de update het verholpen heeft.
0vdr01
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 13:01
Ik had zelf de afstandsbediening batterijen vervangen van de 2017 remote. Vervolgens deed de remote het erg slecht. Wat bleek, die batterijen zijn er in meerdere diktes en ik had er te dunne in gestopt 8)7 Na plaatsing juiste batterijen problemen opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vdr01 op 17 november 2020 13:06]

0Bobby Rifler
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 13:52
Ik gebruik de WeChip g20 als afstandbediening. Super te vreden mee.
0micebec
@GiantSparta17 november 2020 14:55
Ik had daar ook problemen mee en ook met iedere keer de batterijen wisselen (Shield 2017). Uiteindelijk maar de nieuwe driehoek remote gekocht op de Nederlandse site van Nvidia. Werkt perfect op de oude Shield.

Sindsdien ook geen enkele gedoe met de afstandsbediening meer.
+1S0epkip
17 november 2020 09:40
Netjes hoor, 5 jaar na dato van de eerste Shield!
+2sjongenelen
@S0epkip17 november 2020 09:45
Ja op zich wel, maar jammer dat er een nieuwe system Netflix versie is, met geoblock :) als ik dat het geweyrn had ik m niet geüpdate
+1Jazco2nd
@sjongenelen17 november 2020 09:50
Kan je die versie na updaten niet verwijderen?
0sjongenelen
@Jazco2nd17 november 2020 17:39
Nee er blijft altijd een minimale versie staan; system app
0jinks26
@sjongenelen17 november 2020 10:48
Krijg je zoveel andere series dan ?
0batjes
@jinks2617 november 2020 15:06
Het globale aanbod van Netflix is gigantisch. Het Nederlandse aanbod is een lachertje vergeleken met wat ze in Amerika, Canada en het VK er op hebben staan.
0Jazco2nd
@batjes17 november 2020 18:17
Niet helemaal waar.. tenminste in 2018 gebruikte ik US Netflix account en miste ik daar ook heel wat series die juist (nog) wel beschikbaar waren in NL Netflix. Uiteindelijk om die reden juist overgestapt.

Voor films is het misschien een ander verhaal. Maar het is niet zo dat je met een US account ineens alle content hebt.

Overigens kreeg ik met een NL account in Zuid Afrika ook ineens andere content voorgeschoteld.. dus ze kijken ook naar je regio, naast het land van je account.
+1batjes
@Jazco2nd17 november 2020 22:37
Het maakt niet uit in welk land je een account haalt. Netflix baseert het aanbod op het IP adres waar je vandaan connect en op (oudere) consoles/tvapparatuur kijkt het naar het land van je ingestelde DNS IP.

Door middel van VPN's kun je dus Netflix uit alle regio's bekijken. Netflix vond dit zelf nooit zo erg tot enkele jaren geleden toen de studios dat toch wel een probleem vonden.
0jozziej
@Jazco2nd17 november 2020 19:58
Klopt wat je zegt.
Mijn schoonvader woont in duitsland met een Nederlands account en krijgt Duitse content.
0Gadget Freak
@S0epkip17 november 2020 17:19
Inderdaad heel netjes! De marktleiders op dit gebied (Nvidia met Android TV en Apple met tvOS) laten zien hoe het moet!
+1pitchdown
17 november 2020 09:47
Helaas nog steeds geen oplossing voor "het" audio-issue:

https://gathering.tweaker...message/64589888#64589888
+1CarJunkyXL
@pitchdown17 november 2020 09:54
Ik hoor dit echt voor het eerst eigenlijk. Heb zelf de 2019 "pro" en ik ken mensen die ook een nvidia shield hebben. Geen van ons heeft last van een krakend geluid. Zeg niet dat het er niet is, maar misschien is het percentage wat er last van heeft, erg klein. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CarJunkyXL op 17 november 2020 09:57]

+1pitchdown
@CarJunkyXL17 november 2020 09:57
Op Reddit en nvidia-forum zijn er ook diverse threads hierover.

In een notendop:
Je kijkt via de netflix-app een film.
Je schakelt naar youtube (zonder netflix uit te zetten).
Diverse filmpjes op youtube geven een krakend geluid (zowel op interne speakers als op een extern audio-systeem).
Overigens is de "kraak" ook te horen als je navigeert door de menu`s van de shield.
Ik heb diverse shields geprobeerd, (de pro en tv), en allemaal hetzelfde probleem.
Uiteraard ook alle kabels en hdmi-ingangen geprobeerd.

voorbeeld:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...sound_crackling_via_hdmi/
0CarJunkyXL
@pitchdown17 november 2020 09:58
Ik ga dit straks eens proberen en kijken of ik het kan reproduceren.
0Ziglar
@pitchdown17 november 2020 10:36
net even geprobeerd op mijn 2019Pro maar hier geen last van, meerdere filmpjes geprobeerd en heen-en-weer schakelen geven geen kraakjes. misschien dat het 1 specifieke batch was oid
0Jazco2nd
@pitchdown17 november 2020 18:19
Maar waarom gebruiken mensen dan de standaard YouTube app?
Eerste wat ik deed was Smart YouTube installeren. Die kan ook de 4k stream van YouTube pakken en heeft nog wat andere voordelen terwijl het verder zelfde uitziet.

Ik heb er op mijn 2019 (tube) in elk geval geen last van wanneer ik jouw stappen volg.
0pitchdown
@Jazco2nd17 november 2020 18:21
Gebeurd bij die app ook..
0CarJunkyXL
@pitchdown22 november 2020 12:43
Het duurde even..maar hier het probleem inderdaad kunnen reproduceren.
0pitchdown
@CarJunkyXL22 november 2020 12:51
Welk merk tv heb je?
0CarJunkyXL
@pitchdown22 november 2020 12:55
LG OLED55C8PLA
0pitchdown
@CarJunkyXL22 november 2020 12:59
Ok, dan speelt het probleem dus "gelukkig" niet alleen op philips-tv`s
0pitchdown
@CarJunkyXL22 november 2020 13:49
De vraag hierin natuurlijk wat er nu mis gaat.
Aangezien dit op verschillende merken tv`s mis gaat.

Het probleem zit nu zo goed als zeker in de Shield..
+1edutch
@pitchdown17 november 2020 10:00
Ook last van(shield 2019) , alleen bij afspelen peviews netflix, youtube. Als ik op tv ff hdmi inputs heen en weer wissel probleem tijdelijk weg. dacht dat mijn philips tv de schuldige was.
0pitchdown
@edutch17 november 2020 10:45
Hier hetzelfde probleem. Heb je dit nooit kunnen oplossen?
Ik heb hier wel een Philips tv.
0edutch
@pitchdown17 november 2020 12:06
Nee, alleen dus input switchen dan is het weg.
0pitchdown
@edutch17 november 2020 12:06
Klopt..
Maar is dus nog niet opgelost...
0pitchdown
@edutch18 november 2020 11:39
Heb jij wel eens een test gedaan met een ander merk TV om Philips uit te sluiten?
Mij lukt dit helaas niet omdat ik alleen philips tv`s heb...
0edutch
@pitchdown19 november 2020 08:42
goede, nee niet gedaan.
+1robinthart
17 november 2020 10:10
Helaas nog steeds geen oplossing voor het automatisch aanpassen van de framerate. Zo irritant. Dit terwijl de cheap ass xiaomi mi box dit wel naadloos doet. Echt jammer
+1The Zep Man

@robinthart17 november 2020 10:31
Helaas nog steeds geen oplossing voor het automatisch aanpassen van de framerate.
Lees de topicstart van dit topic:
[Nvidia Shield] Ervaringen & Discussie

Er is een oplossing. :)
Dit terwijl de cheap ass xiaomi mi box dit wel naadloos doet. Echt jammer
Niet helemaal naadloos. Het schijnt dat er ook ondersteuning vanuit de applicatiekant moet zijn. Een Netflix zie ik hier nog wel in meegaan, maar bijvoorbeeld Amazon geeft de Prime Video Android TV applicatie niet de aandacht dat het nodig heeft.

De onofficiële oplossing voor de Shield TV werkt met alle applicaties. Mits geconfigureerd spelen praktisch alle videos op de juiste refresh rate af. En natuurlijk is refresh rate switching voor bijvoorbeeld Kodi helemaal geen probleem. Die lost dat zelf op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 17 november 2020 10:38]

0robinthart
@The Zep Man17 november 2020 10:49
Helaas werkt die oplossing niet met mijn lg oled tv :(

Kodi werkt inderdaad super. Daar had ik hem in eerste instantie voor gekocht. Maar wat zou het super zijn als je gewoon tussen alle apps kunt schakelen en dat de refresh rate wordt aangepast. Als ik nu bijvoorbeeld de ziggo app start zet ik eerst handmatig de refreshrate om
0The Zep Man

@robinthart17 november 2020 10:51
Helaas werkt die oplossing niet met mijn lg oled tv :(
Volgens mij is de Refresh Rate applicatie TV onafhankelijk. Post je probleem eens in het topic.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 17 november 2020 10:51]

0robinthart
@The Zep Man17 november 2020 11:06
Ik zou alleen niet weten hoe ik het probleem moet omschrijven. Hij werkt gewoon niet. Je ziet wel in beeld dat hij de refresh rate aanpast, maar qua beeld hapert het dan nog steeds. Terwijl als ik hem dan handmatig aanpas het beeld wel vloeiend loopt. Zo irritant.

Maar ik heb het in het topic nu zojuist gezet. Bedankt voor je hulp

[Reactie gewijzigd door robinthart op 17 november 2020 11:08]

0beantherio
@robinthart17 november 2020 12:07
Is dat niet een applicatie-specifiek iets? Ik weet dat je het bijvoorbeeld onder Kodi kunt instellen dat gebruikte framerates automatisch worden aangepast aan de content.
+1denonman1
17 november 2020 09:50
Kwam gisteren binnen idd. Ik heb er pas sinds het voorjaar twee in huis en wat een geweldig apparaat.
Ik heb jarenlang Dune gehad, maar de Shield kan (veeeel) meer, werkt fijner (customizable) en is mega-snel: Had ik idd ook 5 jaar geleden al moeten doen.

Ik hoop over 5 jaar ook nog te kunnen zeggen blij te zijn met weer een update... ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door denonman1 op 17 november 2020 09:50]

+1Valandin
17 november 2020 10:11
Na de upgrade blijft er een groen balkje lopen met de tekst "Geupgrade naar 8.2.1"

Ik met m'n slaapkop maar denken dat hij nog aan het afronden is, gezien dat balkje maar blijft lopen. Moet je blijkbaar 2x terug drukken om het af te sluiten. Argh, tijd voor koffie
0Ziglar
@Valandin17 november 2020 10:37
je bent niet de enige hoor, dat groene balkje blijft lopen alleen verschijnt er rechts onderin een knopje met sluiten....
0beantherio
@Ziglar17 november 2020 12:09
Ik kreeg dit ook maar die knop heb ik niet gezien. Met een druk op de terug-toets kon ik er echter ook gewoon uit. De update was verder correct verlopen gelukkig.
0Mitskovitch
@Valandin17 november 2020 14:41
haha nou dankzij jouw post kom ik er ook eindelijk in, idd 2 keer drukken en dan pas krijg je de melding sluiten. had m al een flinke tijd op dat beeld staan. ik was al bang dat er iets fout was gegaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mitskovitch op 17 november 2020 14:43]

+1MrvdB
17 november 2020 10:32
Het is en blijft een top apparaat alleen de laatste maanden wel steeds meer last van random vastlopers bij het gebruik van Youtube en Netflix. Vastlopers die alleen op te lossen zijn door de voeding er even uit te halen en opnieuw op te starten. Hopelijk brengt deze update weer meer stabiliteit.
+1beantherio
17 november 2020 12:13
Ik ben nog steeds dol op de Shield maar het wordt stilletjes aan tijd voor een radicaal snellere Tegra-soc. Bij het opstarten merk je wel dat het een processor is van een andere (oudere) generatie: dat duurt een stuk langer dan bij de gemiddelde Android-telefoon. Tijdens het afspelen van content merk je er verder gelukkig niets van.
0TigerXtrm
17 november 2020 10:41
Heb sinds kort een Shield, wat een top ding. Wou dat ik hem eerder had gekocht. Enige minpuntje is dat je de apps op het home screen niet in je eigen volgorde kan zetten. Nvidia moet altijd z'n eigen spullen vooraan hebben staan, wat vrij jammer is.
+1homernt
@TigerXtrm17 november 2020 11:05
Dat kan wel als je de ronde knop wat langere ingedrukt houdt op de app die je wilt verplaatsen dan kan dat of verwijderen uit je favorieten.
0TigerXtrm
@homernt17 november 2020 12:15
Verdomd het werkt inderdaad _/-\o_ Nooit gedacht om dat te proberen gek genoeg.
+1greg-a
@TigerXtrm17 november 2020 11:07
Je kan alles naar wens aanpassen op de Shield. zoek maar naar Home screen customization in het menu (of google het even voor de Shield). Als jij niets van Nvidia wilt zien, hoeft dat ook niet :)
0michel130
17 november 2020 10:07
Ik krijg mijn NETFLIX helemaal niet opgestart op de shield TV netflix ui-800-3 blijf ik maar krijgen.
Als ik een test doe zegt die verbinding is oké en zeg ik opnieuw opstarten maar helaas weer de zelfde melding.
Via de IPAD en computer werkt netflix wel goed alleen op de shield niet.
Ik heb de Shield ook helemaal naar factory defaults gezet, maar helaas geen resultaat blijft op de melding netflix ui-800-3 en kom er niet doorheen.
0oef!
@michel13017 november 2020 10:15
Toevallig een ad blocker in je netwerk hangen? Zo ja, deze dan even uitzetten.
0michel130
@oef!17 november 2020 11:04
@oef! Nee, want het probleem is ook wanneer ik op mijn Iphone een hotspot op zet en dan de shield verbind met met de hotspot heb ik het probleem ook.
Doe ik de netflix app op de telefoon gebruiken dan heb ik geen enkel probleem.
Alleen op de shield TV kastje zelf.
0oef!
@michel13017 november 2020 11:29
Vaag. Bij mij gooide Pihole roet in het eten, alleen de Shield had issues, iPad, pc en telefoons niet.

Je kan nog proberen een incident bij Netflix aan te maken. Ze bellen je terug en troubleshooten best wel uitgebreid.
080sdude
@michel13019 januari 2021 21:38
Gebruik je een VPN?
0michel130
@80sdude8 februari 2021 14:12
Nee, Die van mij is stuk, binnen garantie terug gestuurd en geld terug gekregen was net binnen de garantie van 2 jaar.

De security chip was stuk en kunnen ze niet maken.

Ik heb een google TV chromecast werkt ook goed.
Had geen zin om de hoofdprijs te betalen en je moet alles los kopen tegenwoordig.
0mjvermeltfoort
@michel13017 november 2020 12:06
@michel130
Misschien kun je checken of de DNS settings van je Shield correct zijn? https://www.keepsolid.com...smartdns-on-nvidia-shield
0michel130
@mjvermeltfoort17 november 2020 12:45
@mjvermeltfoort

Helaas, dat werkt ook niet.
Ik had zelfs een hotspot opgezet op te telefoon het zelfde probleem.

Zou mijn ShieldTV stuk zijn alles wat ik to nu toe heb geprobeerd shield leeg gemaakt. DNS omgezet etc etc maar telkens komt die melding gelijk terug als ik netflix opstart.

Het vreemde is als je een test doet (netwerk test) in de app dan zegt die steeds netwerk oké. dan zeg ik oké start opnieuw en meteen komt die melding.

Als of er iets fouts zit in mijn shield zelf.
0mjvermeltfoort
@michel13017 november 2020 13:13
Vreemd dat het met die stappen niet opgelost is. Ik denk dat je beter contact kunt opnemen met Netflix.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee