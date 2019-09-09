Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Samba 4.10.8 / 4.9.13

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.10.8 en 4.9.13 klaargezet, met de volgende veranderingen:

Samba 4.10.8 and 4.9.13 Security Releases Available

These are security releases in order to address CVE-2019-10197 (Combination of parameters and permissions can allow user to escape from the share path definition).

CVE-2019-10197: Under certain parameter configurations, when an SMB client accesses a network share and the user does not have permission to access the share root directory, it is possible for the user to escape from the share to see the complete '/' filesystem. Unix permission checks in the kernel are still enforced.
Versienummer 4.10.8 / 4.9.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

09-09-2019 09:33

09-09-2019 • 09:33

Bron: Samba

