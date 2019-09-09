Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.10.8 en 4.9.13 klaargezet, met de volgende veranderingen:

Samba 4.10.8 and 4.9.13 Security Releases Available



These are security releases in order to address CVE-2019-10197 (Combination of parameters and permissions can allow user to escape from the share path definition).



CVE-2019-10197: Under certain parameter configurations, when an SMB client accesses a network share and the user does not have permission to access the share root directory, it is possible for the user to escape from the share to see the complete '/' filesystem. Unix permission checks in the kernel are still enforced.