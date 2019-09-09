Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.16.5

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft Plasma-versie 5.16.5 uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld, maar er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, al zijn die iets minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. KDE Plasma maakt gebruik van OpenGL met hardwareacceleratie en X Window System. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Plasma 5.16.5

Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.5. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.

This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
  • [weather] [envcan] Add additional current condition icon mappings. Commit.
  • [Notifications] Group only same origin and show it in heading. Commit. Phabricator Code review D23583
  • Volume Control: Fix speaker test not showing sinks/buttons. Commit. Phabricator Code review D23620
Versienummer 5.16.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://www.kde.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

09-09-2019 • 09:35

+1J.One
9 september 2019 17:06
Door de jaren heen heb ik veel verschillende desktop omgevingen gebruikt maar uiteindelijk beland ik altijd terug bij KDE.
Ik vind het veruit het meest volwassenen, ontwikkelde en meest complete pakket van al de desktopomgevingen dat ik al gebruikt heb. En i.c.m. met Ubuntu ook nog eens super stabiel!
+1xfj
@J.One9 september 2019 19:25
KDE klikt niet zo bij mij. Ik kom telkens kleine “papercuts” tegen wanneer ik het gebruik en vond het lastig om er iets aan te doen op hun ontwikkeling website.

Dat gezegd hebbende, weet ik wel dat er vele mensen er veel werk in stoppen en ik heb soms met enkelen gesproken. Ik ben blij dat er zo enthousiast over gesproken wordt, want er zit veel hard werk achter al die open source software!
+1VincentvdBergh
@J.One9 september 2019 19:51
Ik vind de KDE desktop en KDE applicaties beide echte pareltjes van software.

Alle onderdelen zijn goed op elkaar afgestemd en de lay-out is consistent.

Daarnaast zijn de pakketten heel stabiel.

Zelf help ik met de vertaling van de pakketten op het moment dat ik zie dat de vertaling niet compleet of foutief is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VincentvdBergh op 9 september 2019 23:32]

+1Immutable
9 september 2019 20:40
Vindt alleen de licentie jammer. Immers gebaseerd op QT. Terwijl Gnome met GTK naar de MIT licentie gaat. Mag je QT niet eens commercieel inzetten. (Jawel nadat je betaald)
Daarom ben ik meer voor GTK met Gnome. Daarmee zeg ik niet dat QT technisch slecht is. Nee, het hele systeem in Tesla is ermee gemaakt. Dus ja, maar daar betaal je oon voor.

Voor de echte opensource geest en Linux zie ik toch voor een DE een fatsoenlijke echte vrije licentie. Daarom steun ik Gnome en niet KDE.
0Jerie
@Immutable9 september 2019 21:17
Daarom ben ik meer voor GTK met Gnome. Daarmee zeg ik niet dat QT technisch slecht is.
Klopt, Qt5 is technisch stukken beter dan Gtk3.
0Immutable
@Jerie10 september 2019 18:28
Als je maar niet vergeet te betalen aan QT company wanneer je in je product QT gebruikt.(Bijvoorbeeld KDE mee levert aan je klant)
QT is niet goedkoop commercieel.
De reden waarom bijvoorbeeld System76 niet een OS levert met KDE (Wel de instructies op de website.)
De reden waarom Samsung Tizen ook geen KDE heeft maar Enlightenment Foundation Libraries (EFL) gebruikt.

QT is gewoon niet goed voor een DE. Leuk voor commerciële applicaties maken, niet voor een DE. Geen enkele hardware leverancier zal ooit ever KDE meeleveren. En dus is de licentie praktisch gezien waardeloos.

Wel mooi voor embedded systemen waar je gelijk doorstart naar je QT5 applicatie. Je ziet het overal terug in koffiezet apparaten tot aan kiosk systemen, auto's. etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Immutable op 10 september 2019 18:30]

0Jerie
@Immutable10 september 2019 23:13
Zou je het misschien Qt willen noemen? QT staat voor QuickTime. Je spreekt het uit als 'cute'.

Ik vind het verder prima dat commerciele/proprietary software moet betalen aan Qt company.
Geen enkele hardware leverancier zal ooit ever KDE meeleveren.
Is feitelijk gezien onwaar. Wel is het zo dat Gnome (en afgeleiden) populairder is (ik ben zelf Gnome gebruiker, btw), maar EFL is nooit echt populair geworden. Wat ik jammer vind, btw, want ik gebruikte Enlightenment al bij E16 en E17 (nog voor X.org). Tizen is niche.

Verder heeft de Gnome wereld niets dat bij Qt Creator in de buurt komt.
