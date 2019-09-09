KDE heeft Plasma-versie 5.16.5 uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld, maar er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, al zijn die iets minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. KDE Plasma maakt gebruik van OpenGL met hardwareacceleratie en X Window System. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Plasma 5.16.5
Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.5. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
- [weather] [envcan] Add additional current condition icon mappings. Commit.
- [Notifications] Group only same origin and show it in heading. Commit. Phabricator Code review D23583
- Volume Control: Fix speaker test not showing sinks/buttons. Commit. Phabricator Code review D23620