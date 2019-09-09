Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 1.9.3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Features PR #28: IPSet module, by Kevin Chou. Created a module to support the ipset that could add the domain's ip to a list easily. Needs libmnl, and --enable-ipset and config it, doc/README.ipset.md.

Merge PR #6: Python module: support multiple instances

Merge PR #5: Python module: define constant MODULE_RESTART_NEXT

Merge PR #4: Python module: assign something useful to the per-query data store 'qdata'

Introduce `-V` option to print the version number and build options. Previously reported build options like linked libs and linked modules are now moved from `-h` to `-V` as well for consistency.

PACKAGE_BUGREPORT now also includes link to GitHub issues. Bug Fixes Fix #39: In libunbound, leftover logfile is close()d unpredictably.

Fix for #24: Fix abort due to scan of auth zone masters using old address from previous scan.

Fix to omit RRSIGs from addition to the ipset.

Fix to make unbound-control with ipset, remove unused variable, use unsigned type because of comparison, and assign null instead of compare with it. Remade lex and yacc output.

make depend

Added documentation to the ipset files (for doxygen output).

Fix python dict reference and double free in config.

Fix memleak in unit test, reported from the clang 8.0 static analyzer.

For #45, check that 127.0.0.1 and ::1 are not used in unbound.conf when do-not-query-localhost is turned on, or at default on, unbound-checkconf prints a warning if it is found in forward-addr or stub-addr statements.

Fix for possible assertion failure when answering respip CNAME from cache.

Fix in respip addrtree selection. Absence of addr_tree_init_parents() call made it impossible to go up the tree when the matching netmask is too specific.

Fix #48: Unbound returns additional records on NODATA response, if minimal-responses is enabled, also the additional for negative responses is removed.

Fix #49: Set no renegotiation on the SSL context to stop client session renegotiation.

Fix question section mismatch in local zone redirect.

Add verbose log message when auth zone file is written, at level 4.

Add hex print of trust anchor pointer to trust anchor file temp name to make it unique, for libunbound created multiple contexts.

For #52 #53, second context does not close logfile override.

Fix #52 #53, fix for example fail program.

Fix to return after failed auth zone http chunk write.

Fix to remove unused test for task_probe existance.

Fix to timeval_add for remaining second in microseconds.

Check repinfo in worker_handle_request, if null, drop it.

Generate configlexer with newer flex.

Fix warning for unused variable for compilation without systemd.

Fix #59, when compiled with systemd support check that we can properly communicate with systemd through the `NOTIFY_SOCKET`.

iana portlist updated.

Fix autotrust temp file uniqueness windows compile.

avoid warning about upcast on 32bit systems for autotrust.

escape commandline contents for -V.

Fix character buffer size in ub_ctx_hosts.

Option -V prints if TCP fastopen is available.

Fix unittest valgrind false positive uninitialised value report, where if gcc 9.1.1 uses -O2 (but not -O1) then valgrind 3.15.0 issues an uninitialised value for the token buffer at the str2wire.c rrinternal_get_owner() strcmp with the '@' value. Rewritten to use straight character comparisons removes the false positive. Also valgrinds --expensive-definedness-checks=yes can stop this false positive. Please doxygen's parser for "@" occurrence in doxygen comment.

Fixup contrib/fastrpz.patch

Remove warning about unknown cast-function-type warning pragma.

Document limitation of pidfile removal outside of chroot directory.

Fix log_dns_msg to log irrespective of minimal responses config.

Fix that pkg-config is setup before --enable-systemd needs it.