Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: RJ TextEd 14.12

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 14.12 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 14.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 14.12

Highlight Expressions

Added a new function in the "Search" highlight menu. In the opened dialog window you can add as many text strings or regular expressions as you like. Each expression will be highlighted using a set text and background color.

You can set individual options for each expression, like

  • Case sensitive
  • Match whole words
  • Regular expression

You can also set individual text and background color for each expression.

Hint on auto hidden panels

Added hints to auto hidden panels with no caption (only the image is visible).

Fixed
  • Minor search bar issues.
  • Theme issue in Windows 7.
  • Add to project with delayed opening of files.
  • Printer setup issue.

Version 14.11

Dual document view

A prompt is shown when closing the dual document view. The prompt lets you move or close the document tabs.

Replace All in hex view (binary files)

Made some changes to the "Replace All" code and changed how the output is displayed.

Fixed a few issues and improved performance.

Fixed
  • Issue with minimize if all documents are closed and dual document view.
  • Hex view replace all issues.
  • Several issues (exception errors) reported by users.

Versienummer 14.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-08-2019 18:520

22-08-2019 • 18:52

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Laptops

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True