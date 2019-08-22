Versie 14.12 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 14.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 14.12

Added a new function in the "Search" highlight menu. In the opened dialog window you can add as many text strings or regular expressions as you like. Each expression will be highlighted using a set text and background color.

You can set individual options for each expression, like

Case sensitive

Match whole words

Regular expression

You can also set individual text and background color for each expression.

Added hints to auto hidden panels with no caption (only the image is visible).

Minor search bar issues.

Theme issue in Windows 7.

Add to project with delayed opening of files.

Printer setup issue.

Version 14.11

A prompt is shown when closing the dual document view. The prompt lets you move or close the document tabs.

Made some changes to the "Replace All" code and changed how the output is displayed.

Fixed a few issues and improved performance.