Versie 14.12 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 14.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 14.12Highlight Expressions
Added a new function in the "Search" highlight menu. In the opened dialog window you can add as many text strings or regular expressions as you like. Each expression will be highlighted using a set text and background color.
You can set individual options for each expression, like
- Case sensitive
- Match whole words
- Regular expression
You can also set individual text and background color for each expression.Hint on auto hidden panels
Added hints to auto hidden panels with no caption (only the image is visible).Fixed
- Minor search bar issues.
- Theme issue in Windows 7.
- Add to project with delayed opening of files.
- Printer setup issue.
Version 14.11Dual document view
A prompt is shown when closing the dual document view. The prompt lets you move or close the document tabs.Replace All in hex view (binary files)
Made some changes to the "Replace All" code and changed how the output is displayed.
Fixed a few issues and improved performance.Fixed
- Issue with minimize if all documents are closed and dual document view.
- Hex view replace all issues.
- Several issues (exception errors) reported by users.