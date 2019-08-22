Versie 3.47 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.45 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.47 released Add From Hard Disk: Created NFO file for single media files was sometimes named movie.nfo instead of filename.nfo.

Sorting: Sorting on Seen did not work if one or more movies didn't have a seen date.

User Interface: Fixed displaying Studio / Network in the Movie Details Panel.

Database: Added 2.76:1 to the Aspect Ratios.

IMDb Import: Made import of Aspect Ratio configurable.

IMDb Import: Protect custom actor photo's from being overwritten.

Batch Update: Protect custom actor photo's from being overwritten.

Edit Multiple Movies: Fixed editing of Genres for Multiple Movies.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, Russian, German, Italian and Dutch translations. EMDB V3.46 released User Interface: Option to keep the selection after sorting worked the other way around.

TV Series: Improved the season text for Series with just some seasons.

Development: Code cleanup and moved to Visual Studio 2019 for development.

System: NFO file could overwrite VIDEO_TS.IFO files

Translations: Updated the German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian and Dutch translations.