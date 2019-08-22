Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 3.47

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.47 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.45 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.47 released
  • Add From Hard Disk: Created NFO file for single media files was sometimes named movie.nfo instead of filename.nfo.
  • Sorting: Sorting on Seen did not work if one or more movies didn't have a seen date.
  • User Interface: Fixed displaying Studio / Network in the Movie Details Panel.
  • Database: Added 2.76:1 to the Aspect Ratios.
  • IMDb Import: Made import of Aspect Ratio configurable.
  • IMDb Import: Protect custom actor photo's from being overwritten.
  • Batch Update: Protect custom actor photo's from being overwritten.
  • Edit Multiple Movies: Fixed editing of Genres for Multiple Movies.
  • Translations: Updated the Arabic, Russian, German, Italian and Dutch translations.
EMDB V3.46 released
  • User Interface: Option to keep the selection after sorting worked the other way around.
  • TV Series: Improved the season text for Series with just some seasons.
  • Development: Code cleanup and moved to Visual Studio 2019 for development.
  • System: NFO file could overwrite VIDEO_TS.IFO files
  • Translations: Updated the German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 3.47
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download http://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 4,54MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-08-2019 • 18:11

22-08-2019 • 18:11

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Reacties (3)

+1Toet3r
22 augustus 2019 18:26
goh bestaat dat nog steeds. Is echt een eeuwigheid geleden dat ik het heb gebruikt. Het is een goed programma om je filmcollectie te beheren.
0Zodiac
22 augustus 2019 18:54
Klinkt leuk, maar wanneer je eenmaal iets als Kodi of OpenELEC hebt draaien is dit overbodig
0Soundfreak_HD
23 augustus 2019 01:32
Gebruik het nog bijna dagelijks
Ik experimenteer veel met kodi en heb dan dus EMDB als mijn master library.
Top programma, word actief geüpdate, niet perfect maar wel heel goed :)
