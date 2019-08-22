Opera heeft kort geleden versie 63 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. De release notes voor versie 63 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The first thing you’ll notice when you open a private window in Opera 63, is information about the way it works . We want to make sure you know what kind of data is cleared once you leave private mode. However, we would also like you to be aware that some data from private browsing (like new bookmarks you create) will still be visible in normal mode. Please check below for details.

Directly after you close a private window, Opera will remove:

Browsing history

Cookies and site data

Information entered in forms

In case you’d like to save some data while browsing, Opera will keep:

Speed dials

Downloaded files

Bookmarks

When you decide to save a bookmark, Opera will remind you that the bookmark will be saved and visible in the bookmarks manager, bookmarks bar or start page when you leave private mode.

Private mode, also known as “incognito mode,” is a feature which gives you more privacy while browsing . This mode creates a separate session for browsing, one that doesn’t appear in your browser’s history. In addition, all data stored during that session – form data, for example – can be wiped out completely.

You can use private mode to search for something without leaving a trace in your browser’s history. It can be used when you’re looking for gifts or other curiosities and you don’t want the content to show up in ads (or spoil the gift-receiver’s surprise!). Another reason to use private mode is to log into a service using different credentials than in a non-private one. Finally, you can also use it to prevent websites from tracking you. The cookies created in private mode will be removed when you close the private browsing window.

You should remember, however, that when using private mode, you won’t be anonymous to your internet service provider, school or employer. So, any place or organization that provides your internet access might still be able to see the pages you visit.

To summarize, you can use private mode to:

Use a web service, but log in using different credentials

Search for something and not leave traces in your history

Do a bit of browsing on the side and quickly get rid of all tabs and data

Search for health issues

Share your computer’s folders with another machine

Based on your requests, a default location for saving bookmarks will be the Bookmarks Bar instead of the Other Bookmarks folder. You can still choose a different location yourself in the bookmarks popup when saving. Later, you can edit the bookmarks bar in bookmarks manager as well.