Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.2.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Important Note
What's New
- The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
Fixed Issues
- Updated the protocol of Let's Encrypt to ACME V2 to enhance the stability of the registration process.
- Fixed the issue where the system might be unable to install a package during first time installation.
- Fixed the issue where shared folders could not be accessed via the SMB protocol if the smb.conf file was manually modified for Final Cut Pro X.
- Improved the performance of the SMB protocol by reducing CPU usage when Synology NAS joins a domain.
- Fixed the issue where Integrated Windows Authentication (IWA) might not work again if the protocol has been disabled before.
- Fixed the issue where the LED indicators on the drive slots of RS4017xs+ and RS2818RP+ might not work properly.
- Adjusted the notification mechanism to comply with the latest Gmail API.
- Fixed the issue where duplicate entries of the same login event might be recorded at Log Center.
- Fixed the issue where applying non-default date formats at personal settings might result in additional date information being displayed.
- Fixed the issue where adding a Synology NAS to CMS host might result in a frozen "Checking" status and the device would not be added successfully.
- Fixed the issue where the storage capacity of a volume could not be expanded after it was migrated to a new Synology NAS with its corresponding SSD cache.