Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 6.0 is uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Proxmox VE 6.0 released!



We're excited to announce the final release of our Proxmox VE 6.0! It's based on the great Debian 10 codename "Buster" and the latest 5.0 Linux kernel, QEMU 4.0, LXC 3.1.0, ZFS 0.8.1, Ceph 14.2, Corosync 3.0, and more.



This major release includes the latest Ceph Nautilus feautures and an improved Ceph management dashboard. We have updated the cluster communication stack to Corosync 3 using Kronosnet, and have a new selection widget for the network making it simple to select the correct link address in the cluster creation wizard.



With ZFS 0.8.1 we have included TRIM support for SSDs and also support for native encryption with comfortable key-handling.



The new installer supports ZFS root via UEFI, for example you can boot a ZFS mirror on NVMe SSDs (using systemd-boot instead of grub).



And as always we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on a lot of places; see the release notes for all details.



A big THANK YOU to our active community for all your feedback, testing, bug reporting and patch submitting!