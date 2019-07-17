Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Proxmox VE 6.0

Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 6.0 is uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Proxmox VE 6.0 released!

We're excited to announce the final release of our Proxmox VE 6.0! It's based on the great Debian 10 codename "Buster" and the latest 5.0 Linux kernel, QEMU 4.0, LXC 3.1.0, ZFS 0.8.1, Ceph 14.2, Corosync 3.0, and more.

This major release includes the latest Ceph Nautilus feautures and an improved Ceph management dashboard. We have updated the cluster communication stack to Corosync 3 using Kronosnet, and have a new selection widget for the network making it simple to select the correct link address in the cluster creation wizard.

With ZFS 0.8.1 we have included TRIM support for SSDs and also support for native encryption with comfortable key-handling.

The new installer supports ZFS root via UEFI, for example you can boot a ZFS mirror on NVMe SSDs (using systemd-boot instead of grub).

And as always we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on a lot of places; see the release notes for all details.

Release notes
Video intro
Download
Documentation
Community Forum

A big THANK YOU to our active community for all your feedback, testing, bug reporting and patch submitting!
Versienummer 6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox Server Solutions
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Proxmox Server Solutions

Reacties (3)

+2FREAKJAM
17 juli 2019 12:48
Er is ook een Proxmox draadje op het forum voor de liefhebbers. Het grote Proxmox VE topic
Reageer
0Mraedis
17 juli 2019 12:46
Was het toevallig aan het updaten de moment dat de nieuwe release uit kwam. :) Ging erg vlot en de tool om compatibiliteit te controleren is van pas gekomen.

Proxmox zelf vind ik super, zeer stabiel, geen last mee.
Reageer
0Murfy
17 juli 2019 13:15
Dat is kort na de beta... hopelijk voldoende getest :)
Reageer


